Metrics 101: Ranking the Biggest NBA Offseason Moves so Far

John Locher/Associated Press

Get excited about any additions your favorite NBA team has made during the 2018 offseason. Seriously. Do it, already!

This is the time of year for optimism. All incoming rookies are blank slates. New free-agency signings haven't yet done anything wrong in new jerseys. Upside reigns supreme, if only because no hard evidence points in other directions.

But after diving into the numbers and using them to inform our subjective order, we can safely say some offseason moves still project as more valuable than others.

As was the case in last year's edition of this countdown, we're only interested in the impact on the upcoming season; long-term aid isn't relevant here, which makes it harder for rookies to rank among the top 10. To be clear, that's "harder" but not impossible, which you'll see when two first-year contributors make appearances.

These 10 biggest moves are ranked by the on-court rises or falls expected from their teams as a direct result of the decisions.

Departing from a team isn't quite as impactful as joining a new one, since the organization left behind is typically either already operating at a low level, able to replace the production with a subsequent acquisition or ready to enter into a rebuilding period.

Plus, remaining positive this time of year is just more fun.