NBA Free Agency Roundup: Is a Kawhi Leonard Trade Close?

Surely the Philadelphia 76ers' trade for Wilson Chandler isn't at all connected to the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes...right?

Not so fast.

Philadelphia acquired Chandler on Tuesday in what was a straight salary dump for the Denver Nuggets, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Sixers will also get a 2021 second-round pick and the right to swap second-rounders with the Nuggets in 2022, per Sports Illustrated's Jake Fischer.

This deal could be nothing more than an opportunistic response to a thinning free-agent market. The Sixers need wings, and many of the best potential fits are already off the board. Trevor Ariza, Will Barton, Marco Belinelli, Avery Bradley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Tyreke Evans all have new deals. (More on some of these contracts later.)

Chandler will help the Sixers at the both the 3 and 4 spots. He doesn't replace Belinelli's shooting, but the time he can soak up at power forward offsets Ersan Ilyasova's departure. (Philly still needs a small-ball 5.)

Except, what if Chandler's arrival is a nod toward something more? Specifically: What if he signals a mushrooming interest in trading for Leonard?

The Sixers are among the teams who've spoken with the San Antonio Spurs about their disenchanted superstar, per Woj. Chandler himself doesn't do anything to beef up their best offer. They didn't need his expiring contract ($12.8 million) for salary-cap ballast. They had more than $13 million in space before the trade, with the capacity to rise above $18 million if they stretched Jerryd Bayless.

That flexibility would played better than including Chandler. But having him on the roster does, in theory, make it easier for the Sixers to flip one or both of Robert Covington and Dario Saric in a potential Leonard blockbuster. Chandler can be moved around the perimeter in a similar fashion on defense, and his career 34.1 percent clip from downtown figures to improve beside the right mix of other floor-spacers.

Yes, Leonard was still determined to join the Los Angeles Lakers following their addition of LeBron James, according to Woj. The Sixers are not the Lakers, and they have minimal motivation to pony up for a player who could leave as a free agent next summer.

But Leonard is apparently moving beyond his intial infatuation. As Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania said on Fox Sports' The Herd with Colin Cowherd (h/t the Sports Daily's Farbod Esnaashari): "I don't think Kawhi Leonard is jumping for joy now that LeBron is a Laker. If anything, he’ll be more open to joining the [Los Angeles] Clippers."

The Sixers aren't the Clippers, either. They're better. And if Los Angeles' other team is now their main competition, the call to up the ante will be stronger. Building an offer for Leonard around Patrick Beverley, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tobias Harris, Jerome Robinson and picks pales in comparison to the Sixers' most mediocre packages.

Again: Trading for Chandler doesn't have to portend a larger plan or some ulterior motive. But it could. Heck, after the Sixers failed to net a big fish in free agency, it arguably should.