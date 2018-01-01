Updated Championship Odds for Every NBA Team Entering the New Year

3 of 14

Los Angeles Clippers: 200-1

Self-destruct or stick with status quo? That's the question for the Clippers to tackle in the new year, and it'll have to be a hurried debate. L.A. just got Blake Griffin and Milos Teodosic back, recently lost Danilo Gallinari (for the second time) and won't have Patrick Beverley the rest of the way. Whatever franchise-defining decision is reached will be made with limited data.

Resetting is a possibility, especially with DeAndre Jordan facing an uncertain future. Or the Clippers could use their injuries as a reason to delay any demolition talk. Griffin's star still shines brightly when he makes it inside the lines; it's just not powerful enough to transform this team back into a contender.

Utah Jazz: 150-1

It's hard to say the basketball gods hate the Jazz when they allowed Donovan Mitchell to slip to Salt Lake City, but Utah hasn't caught many breaks beyond its freshman phenom. Dante Exum might have lost his second season to injury in three years. Rudy Gobert has missed significant time to injuries in both legs. And someone turned the difficulty level all the way up on the Jazz's December schedule.

No one has assumed Gordon Hayward's old post as primary option—Mitchell is already the closest—and the defense has fallen from the elite ranks without Gobert at full strength (tied for 11th). The Ricky Rubio experiment has been disastrous (41st among point guards in real plus-minus). Utah usually plays hard and smart under head coach Quin Snyder, but there's no workaround for a lack of top-level talent.

Miami Heat: 150-1

Miami has become a master of inconsistency. The Heat recently snuck a loss to the lowly Hawks into a 7-3 stretch and followed that encouraging 10-game run with a mystifying 24-point home loss to the Nets.

"We have a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde quality to us that's extremely perplexing," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after the Brooklyn defeat, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. "Sometimes we compete at an extremely high level. You can see it and you can feel it. Then we have these games that are unexplainable."

The Heat can use injuries as an excuse to some degree—Hassan Whiteside has missed more than half the contests, and Dion Waiters can't shake a nagging ankle issue—but good teams don't lay as many eggs as Miami already has. This might be a playoff participant, but nothing suggests it will be a difficult out in the second season.

New York Knicks: 150-1

The last time the Knicks had a winning percentage north of .500, they sent two players to the All-Star Game (Carmelo Anthony and Tyson Chandler), won 54 games and advanced to the second round of the 2013 playoffs. This 'Bockers bunch is unlikely to match any of those achievements, but it's been a while since the Big Apple had a reason to be this optimistic about the blue and orange.

New York has a legitimate star in Kristaps Porzingis. The 7'3" unicorn makes the Knicks 8.7 points better per 100 possessions and could produce the league's first season-long stat line of 20 points, two blocks and 1.5 threes (Kevin Durant is also clearing those marks). Courtney Lee has been rock solid, and 30-plus-point outbursts have been engineered by Tim Hardaway Jr., Enes Kanter and Michael Beasley.

The Knicks aren't great at either end, and they've been disturbingly averse to attacking outside (last in three-point makes and attempts). They're also not the deepest bunch and don't have a second star alongside Porzingis. Their record seems likely to show their faults before the season closes, which wouldn't be a bad thing given the need for another high-ceiling prospect.

Philadelphia 76ers: 125-1

These odds might feel a bit low for a team with two studs in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, but it's appropriate for this stage of their careers. Embiid is the senior member despite playing only 57 career games, and his health history still demands careful management. Simmons, meanwhile, is the Rookie of the Year favorite, but he doesn't have a jumper (30.8 percent) and struggles with ball control (3.9 turnovers per game, seventh-most).

The Sixers are on the rise, but their lack of experience and depth could keep them from climbing higher. Their 17.3 turnover percentage is the league's highest since 2014-15, and their .286 winning percentage is December's fourth-lowest.