1 Thing We Learned About Every NBA Team During the Offseason

1 of 30

Rob Carr/Getty Images

General manager Travis Schlenk will not let the Atlanta Hawks commit to one direction. He outlined as much to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Chris Vivlamore in June:

“We want to be exciting. We are going to play an exciting brand of basketball. We want to be competitive. We want fans to show up every night thinking we have a chance to win. Fans in Philly, I don't think they felt that way. That's not our goal. If we make the playoffs, great. If we miss out one year, it's not the end of the world. We just have a chance to get a better player. Our goal is to be competitive.”

Parsing through the Hawks roster doesn't yield a clear-cut read on their future.

On the one hand, they picked up a first-round pick in the Paul Millsap sign-and-trade, let Tim Hardaway Jr. and Thabo Sefolosha walk and lopped off short-term salary with the Dwight Howard trade—moves evident of a full-scale rebuild.

On the other hand, they signed Luke Babbitt, Dewayne Dedmon and Ersan Ilyasova—veteran placeholders who will eat into playing time for kiddies DeAndre' Bembry and John Collins and prop up Schlenk's vision for watchable, potentially meaningful basketball.

Anything goes in the wide-open Eastern Conference, so the Hawks don't need to bottom out or put their foot on the gas. They have five first-round picks through the next two drafts and plenty of financial flexibility, even with Miles Plumlee, Kent Bazemore and Dennis Schroder on the books.

What that means is anyone's guess. The Hawks might view those assets as ground-up building blocks. They could see them as resources to acquire impactful vets. Perhaps they'll use them for a little bit of both. Or maybe Schlenk wants to get a better feel for what he has, relative to the rest of the East, before leaning one way.

So, basically, what we've learned about the Hawks is that they're still trying to learn about themselves.

Also: Kent Bazemore trade rumors are en route.