Assembling Every NBA Team's Post-Free Agency 'Death Lineup'

0 of 30

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

The 2014-15 NBA champion Golden State Warriors started something with their now-notorious "Death Lineup."

In an era with a growing worship for versatility, the decision to run out Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Harrison Barnes and Draymond Green was still ambitious—so much so this famed five now has its own Wikipedia page. The results were identically unprecedented. Through 37 regular-season appearances, Golden State's Death Lineup outscored opponents by 21.8 points per 100 possessions. They were even better in the same number of outings during the 2015-16 go-round, absolutely vaporizing rivals by 47 points per 100 possessions.

Copycats have since cropped up all around the league, albeit in much (much) smaller doses. No other team has the roster makeup to match the potency and reliability of the original positionless monster, which now features Kevin Durant instead of Barnes.

Not even the Warriors themselves roll out the Death Lineup in heavy volume. This particular setup is viewed as a conditional plaything. Some squads won't dare mess with super small-ball, regardless of whether they have the requisite personnel.

Let's play pretend, though.

Assume that every team, as currently constructed, wants to replicate the model bred by those 67-win champs. What would that lineup look like? Who would be in it? What are their strengths? How about their weaknesses? And given everything, how likely are these best-fit options to see the court in real life?

Broken-record reminder: These combos aren't strictly made up of the five best players, period. Sometimes, things work out that way. But the focus more so lies with assembling the most versatile groups available—unique blends of spacing, playmaking and defensive switching, irrespective of size.

Note: Players who remain unsigned or are expected to miss most of the 2017-18 season will not be eligible for inclusion.