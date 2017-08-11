Every NBA Team's Best and Worst Offseason Move so Far

26 of 30

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Best Move: Long-term deal for Bogdan Bogdanovic

No, this is not Bojan Bogdanovic. It's Bogdan Bogdanovic.

"Bogdanovic was three years removed from being drafted by Phoenix, so his contract was not under the constraints of the rookie salary scale," Jason Jones wrote for the Sacramento Bee while reporting the three-year, $36 million deal that's now the largest rookie contract in NBA history.

"The [Sacramento] Kings were about $52 million below the projected salary cap of around $99 million, giving them plenty of spending power to lure Bogdanovic, who they believe will improve their perimeter shooting."

Bear with me, because it may not be readily apparent how this is a better move than drafting De'Aaron Fox, bringing in George Hill as an on- and off-court mentor or continuing to add other talents to Sacramento's expanding coffers.

But it is.

Bogdanovic's arrival was by no means guaranteed, as opposed to the inevitability of adding a high-impact rookie from the 2017 NBA draft. Now that he's aboard, the Kings can feel even better about their long-term ceiling, if only because the 24-year-old is coming off a season with Fenerbahce Ulker in which he averaged 14.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 48.5 percent from the field, 37.6 percent from long range and 87.4 percent at the line, per RealGM.com.

"He won't be the point guard — and he's at his best when functioning as a spot-up shooter on the perimeter — but the Serbian's ability to create for others and initiate the offense is incredibly valuable for somebody who could develop into one of the more viable scoring threats in this year's rookie class," Christopher Kline wrote for Cowbell Kingdom while arguing Bogdanovic could not only be the Kings' best rookie, but also grow into the team's leading scorer.

Worst Move: Adding Zach Randolph

In the interest of full disclosure, the decision to include Zach Randolph as the team's worst move was made before the latest news.

The veteran power forward can still be a quality rotation piece, but adding him in addition to George Hill and Vince Carter was just overkill. The Kings never needed that many aging pieces to supplement their youngsters, and Randolph's game made him a questionable fit. Even if he performed well, he'd be taking minutes away from the plethora of frontcourt options—Skal Labissiere, Harry Giles, Willie Cauley-Stein and Georgios Papagiannis chief among them.

But now, this move looks even worse.

Per TMZ Sports, Randolph was arrested Wednesday night in Los Angeles for possession of marijuana with intent to sell—charges that stemmed from him having "roughly two pounds" of marijuana in a "large backpack."

What will come of these charges is still unknown, but it's not a good look for a player signed by the Kings both for his post-up play and ability to serve as a mentor for the younger members of the roster.