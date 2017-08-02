Realistic Trades After 1st Month of NBA Free Agency

3 of 5

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Pistons Receive: Ryan Anderson, Kyle O'Quinn, Isaiah Taylor, second-round pick (from Houston Rockets)

Houston Rockets: Carmelo Anthony

New York Knicks Receive: Andre Drummond, Isaiah Hartenstein, Shawn Long, Tim Quarterman

Obviously, this move makes sense for the Houston Rockets.

They know Carmelo Anthony wants to end up alongside Chris Paul and James Harden—in fact, that's the only location for which he'll waive his no-trade clause, per Marc Berman of the New York Post—and they can acquire him without giving up anything too substantial, thanks to the three-team trickiness. Losing Ryan Anderson might sting, but Anthony can replace some of his spot-up efforts and add more in different facets of the game.

Parting with Isaiah Taylor, Isaiah Hartenstein, Shawn Long, Tim Quarterman or a second-round pick should hardly be a deal-breaker, though it does force general manager Daryl Morey to go digging for more end-of-bench pieces.

The Detroit Pistons are the team in the middle, likely to go along with the deal but neither loving nor hating the return. Their inclusion rests upon head coach/president of basketball operations Stan Van Gundy continuing to covet Ryan Anderson, who thrived during their mutual time with the Orlando Magic. It's been no secret that the executive has previously pursued his former player.

But are Anderson, Kyle O'Quinn and a second-round pick enough to sway them into parting with Andre Drummond?

They should be after considering O'Quinn's underrated play and the ability to back out of Drummond's massive contract. Some advanced metrics even had the New York Knicks big man outplaying his Detroit counterpart: O'Quinn sat at No. 152 in ESPN.com's real plus/minus and No. 48 in NBA Math's total points added, while Drummond placed Nos. 155 and 84, respectively.

Drummond is obviously better in a vacuum, but O'Quinn's under-the-radar performances off the bench and in a smaller role make losing the 23-year-old center more palatable.

Finally, we come to the Knicks.

This deal isn't perfect. They're not getting any picks out of the three-team party, and Drummond's arrival would push Kristaps Porzingis firmly to the 4, where he's been a bit less successful. But it still works.

Not only are they adding long-term talent, but Drummond has the mobility necessary to cover stretchier frontcourt players and create a tremendous defensive frontcourt alongside Porzingis. He could work with both the Latvian upstart and Willy Hernangomez to create a terrifying rotation with plenty of time to grow together.

It's not perfect, but this may be the best option if they're still set on parting with Anthony.