Way-Too-Soon 2020-21 NBA Power Rankings: Are Lakers Just Getting Started?

30. Cleveland Cavaliers

The stat sheet and stature may not agree, but Kevin Porter Jr. already looks the most critical part of Cleveland's rebuild. While that shows how far away from competing the post-LeBron James Cavs are—much to governor Dan Gilbert's chagrin—at least Porter's athleticism and advanced shot-making hold centerpiece potential the way Collin Sexton and Darius Garland never really have.

Cleveland needs to recognize its place on the hoops hierarchy and embrace the draft-night spoils of being a bottom-feeder. Of course, that's not easy to do when the team holds unrealistic expectations for a Kevin Love trade and is rostering Andre Drummond for another year (but hopefully nothing longer).

29. New York Knicks

It's the offseason, so naturally, the Knicks are busy star-gazing again. With Leon Rose now heading the front office and holding ample cap space, there's a chance New York enters next season with Chris Paul, Fred VanVleet or Christian Wood on the roster.

What would that do to the bottom line? Not nearly enough to bump the 'Bockers up from this spot. Paul and VanVleet have culture-changing potential, which can be a necessary step forward for any rebuilder. But that process entails a lot of lump-taking and a mountain of losses.

The Knicks shouldn't measure their 2020-21 success by the standings. If they can further the developments of Mitchell Robinson and RJ Barrett, plus add another high draft pick to the mix, they'll have engineered a productive campaign.

28. Detroit Pistons

The Pistons have a few possible paths to not being terrible, but which ones are trustworthy? Is it Blake Griffin recovering from an injury-riddled season to prove he isn't actually a shadow of his former self? How about Christian Wood returning from free agency and continuing the torrid stretch he authored late last season? Some might say Derrick Rose turning back the clock is worth a mention, but didn't he already do that?

Detroit's best players aren't young, which is a brutal predicament for a cellar-dweller. The most exciting prospect in Motor City is either Luke Kennard, who battled knee tendinitis and surfaced in trade talks, or Sekou Doumbouya, who has natural gifts but no discernible skills yet (6.2 player efficiency rating, fourth-worst in the league). Not great.

27. Charlotte Hornets



Good news: The Hornets seem to have stolen P.J. Washington as last summer's 12th overall pick. Bad news: He likely maxes out as a do-it-all glue guy, which is helpful but does nothing to address this franchise's dearth of star power.

Charlotte has more average-to-slightly-above-it players than the teams behind it and therefore should have a higher floor. But it might have the Association's lowest ceiling since it lacks a centerpiece to support the overall structure.

26. Washington Wizards



The Wizards have Bradley Beal and...hmmm...good question. John Wall deserves the next mention, but he hasn't played since Dec. 2018 and will return as a 30-year-old on the wrong side of an Achilles tear. That's always a scary situation, particularly for a non-shooter as reliant on athleticism as Wall has been.

Beyond the backcourt, which is the primary source of optimism even though it has never delivered a 50-win season, there's a collection of mildly intriguing prospects. Between Rui Hachimura, Troy Brown Jr., Thomas Bryant and Isaac Bonga, Washington has some interesting names, but they aren't needle-movers. The same goes for shooting specialist Davis Bertans, who could leave in free agency or return on a bloated contract.