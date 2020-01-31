John Collins Trade Rumors: Multiple Teams 'Feeling Out' Hawks' Price for PF

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins blocks out Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Atlanta. Toronto won 122-117.(AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis/Associated Press

Multiple teams have reportedly reached out to the Atlanta Hawks to gauge their interest in trading forward John Collins but have been rebuffed.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported teams have been "feeling out" Atlanta's asking price ahead of next Thursday's trade deadline.

The Hawks' willingness to trade Collins has been nonexistent to this point, but the team is interested in adding a "more natural center." Atlanta has reportedly reached out to express interest in Houston's Clint Capela, Sacramento's Dewayne Dedmon and Oklahoma City's Steven Adams.

      

