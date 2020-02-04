Report: Pistons, Suns Discussing Luke Kennard Trade for 1st-Round Pick

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

As the Phoenix Suns continue to chase a playoff spot in the Western Conference, their need for shooting help has put the Detroit Pistons' Luke Kennard on their radar leading up to Thursday's trade deadline.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Suns are trying to land Kennard in a deal that could include Phoenix's first-round draft pick.

Wojnarowski noted the potential deal is "gaining traction" and that the swap would also include the Suns' Jevon Carter and Elie Okobo. He added Phoenix envisions Kennard playing 30 minutes per game and helping space the floor with Devin Booker, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Ricky Rubio.

Kennard hasn't played since Dec. 21 because of tendinitis in his knees.

The Pistons originally announced Kennard would miss two weeks, but that timetable has since been adjusted. Dwane Casey suggested to reporters last month the 23-year-old could be out through the All-Star break.

Per Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press, Kennard has had knee issues since the offseason.

"It always in my mind, kind of gets my mind in different places while I'm playing," Kennard said in December. "I just haven't been myself in that aspect. This period of time, just working to get back to where I need to be, back 100 percent, back to where I can make a big impact for the team."

The injury halted what was shaping up to be a breakout season for Kennard. He is averaging a career-high 15.8 points per game and shooting 39.9 percent from three-point range.

The Suns are tied for 19th in the NBA with 31.9 attempts behind the arc per game and rank 23rd with a 34.5 three-point percentage. They are clinging to slim playoff hopes with a 20-30 record but have fallen five games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.