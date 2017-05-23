NBA Metrics 101: Ranking the Greatest Individual Playoff Runs of Last 20 Years

0 of 20

Dominating the NBA's regular season is one thing. But true legends are born in the playoffs.

The last 20 years of basketball history, dating back to the Chicago Bulls' second three-peat clinch over the Utah Jazz in 1998, have seen plenty of memorable runs. Kobe Bryant and LeBron James have thrived in their quests for basketball immortality. Russell Westbrook and Stephen Curry have re-defined what point guards can do in the playoffs. Other superstars have submitted their names into the annals of basketball greatness.

But who's been the best of the best?

To look at the premier individual runs of the last two decades, we're turning to NBA Math's total points added (TPA), which combine both volume and efficiency into a single score. Those near the excel on a per-possession basis, but they also (usually) advance deep into the playoffs, in order to play enough games for the necessary volume.

Mostly to avoid a LeBron James love fest, each individual is only eligible once. The rest of their top-100 marks will be listed, but they're limited to one appearance apiece.