NBA Metrics 101: Ranking the Greatest Individual Playoff Runs of Last 20 Years

NBA Metrics 101: Ranking the Greatest Individual Playoff Runs of Last 20 YearsMay 23, 2017
Dominating the NBA's regular season is one thing. But true legends are born in the playoffs.
The last 20 years of basketball history, dating back to the Chicago Bulls' second three-peat clinch over the Utah Jazz in 1998, have seen plenty of memorable runs. Kobe Bryant and LeBron James have thrived in their quests for basketball immortality. Russell Westbrook and Stephen Curry have re-defined what point guards can do in the playoffs. Other superstars have submitted their names into the annals of basketball greatness.
But who's been the best of the best?
To look at the premier individual runs of the last two decades, we're turning to NBA Math's total points added (TPA), which combine both volume and efficiency into a single score. Those near the excel on a per-possession basis, but they also (usually) advance deep into the playoffs, in order to play enough games for the necessary volume.
Mostly to avoid a LeBron James love fest, each individual is only eligible once. The rest of their top-100 marks will be listed, but they're limited to one appearance apiece.
20. Scottie Pippen, Chicago Bulls, 1998
Per-Game Stats: 16.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.1 steals, 1.0 blocks
Advanced Metrics: 19.5 PER, 50.0 TS%, 0.166 WS/48, 101.09 TPA
Series Results: 3-0 victory over New Jersey Nets; 4-1 victory over Charlotte Hornets; 4-3 victory over Indiana Pacers; 4-2 victory over Utah Jazz
If Scottie Pippen is already popping up at No. 20 for his efforts during the Chicago Bulls' sixth title run of the 1990s, surely Michael Jordan will be featured later on.
Except not.
This was the one postseason campaign in which the sidekick outperformed the team's leading superstar, as Pippen's 101.09 TPA outpaced Jordan's 94.74. Were we looking at more than just the past 20 years, which only dates back to 1998, Jordan would've gained entry, but he'll have to be content supporting one of his former teammates from the sidelines in this particular competition.
Either way, Pippen was spectacular as the Bulls stormed past their first two opponents and then won hard-fought contests against both the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz. Not only was he a defensive menace and a capable secondary facilitator, but his 16.8 points per game can't be discounted. Even though he wasn't the most efficient scorer, his ability to produce points from all over the floor helped immensely.
Was this the best postseason run of his career? Not really, since his efforts in 1992 (125.02 TPA) and 1996 (124.8) both outpaced the '98 mark. But the 32-year-old's all-around contributions still make him a worthy man to lead off this countdown.
Other Seasons in the Top 100: 2000 (76.93 TPA)
19. Jason Kidd, New Jersey Nets, 2002
Per-Game Stats: 19.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.4 blocks
Advanced Metrics: 21.7 PER, 49.2 TS%, 0.139 WS/48, 106.54 TPA
Series Results: 3-2 victory over Indiana Pacers; 4-1 victory over Charlotte Hornets; 4-2 victory over Boston Celtics; 0-4 loss to Los Angeles Lakers
If only Jason Kidd could shoot early in his career.
The point guard was an all-around menace while leading his New Jersey Nets to the NBA Finals and a matchup with the red-hot Los Angeles Lakers, but his inability to connect from the perimeter hampered his overall line. For all the fantastic work he did as a defensive pest and triple-double threat, his final score could've been even better if he'd shot more than 41.5 percent from the field and 18.9 percent from downtown.
Kidd just kept firing away. He had to, since the rest of the Nets featured only Kenyon Martin (16.8 points per game), Keith Van Horn (13.3) and Kerry Kittles (12.1) scoring in double digits. But it still doesn't bode well for metrics when you're hitting your triples at such a low clip and still taking 4.5 per game.
That flaw prevented the floor general from rising any higher, but the positive spin involves looking at how crucial he was to his team's success in the first three rounds.
Kittles (32.34 TPA), Van Horn (11.12) and Todd MacCulloch (1.47) were the Nets' only other positive contributors. And whereas Kidd added 106.54 points to the cause, the rest of the roster produced a combined score of minus-15.85.
Other Seasons in the Top 100: 2003 (105.34 TPA), 2007 (84.93 TPA), 2011 (79.18 TPA)
18. Chris Paul, New Orleans Hornets, 2008
Per-Game Stats: 24.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 2.3 steals, 0.2 blocks
Advanced Metrics: 30.7 PER, 56.5 TS%, 0.289 WS/48, 107 TPA
Series Results: 4-1 victory over Dallas Mavericks; 3-4 loss to San Antonio Spurs
Hakeem Olajuwon, LeBron James, George Mikan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan, Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O'Neal are the only players in NBA history to post a higher player efficiency rating (PER) during a qualified playoff season than Chris Paul did in 2008. Just 18 individual campaigns have topped his mark in win shares per 48 minutes. James, Abdul-Jabbar, Jordan, Dwyane Wade and Grant Hill are the only ones who have beaten his box plus/minus (BPM).
Paul played at a historic level while leading the New Orleans Hornets past the Dallas Mavericks, and it's impressive enough that he took the 56-win San Antonio Spurs to seven games. Even during the final loss of his year, he posted 18 points, eight rebounds, 14 assists and five steals while taking nary a rest until he fouled out with 25 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
If you want to blame Paul for never making it to the conference finals, that's your prerogative.
Just know that it's a fallacious argument, since he can't be held responsible for the quality of his teammates or the injuries that plague them. He's consistently put together some of the most impressive postseason performances in modern NBA history—or the entire history of the league, for that matter—even if they haven't resulted in enough team-oriented successes.
Other Seasons in the Top 100: 2014 (78.35 TPA), 2015 (68.63 TPA)
17. Ben Wallace, Detroit Pistons, 2004
Per-Game Stats: 10.3 points, 14.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.9 steals, 2.4 blocks
Advanced Metrics: 18.6 PER, 46.0 TS%, 0.186 WS/48, 111.02 TPA
Series Results: 4-1 victory over Milwaukee Bucks; 4-3 victory over New Jersey Nets; 4-2 victory over Indiana Pacers; 4-1 victory over Los Angeles Lakers
In 2004, Ben Wallace could've sat down on the offensive end and refused to play two-way basketball. He still would've had a tremendous impact on the Detroit Pistons, since the overwhelming majority of his value came on defense.
Defensive box plus/minus (DBPM) is by no means a perfect metric, but it does provide a solid baseline when evaluating performance on the less glamorous end. So while this shouldn't be taken as evidence that Wallace had, without question, one of the greatest individual postseason runs as a defender, he did become one of only five men in NBA history to play at least 500 playoff minutes and maintain a DBPM of at least 6.0.
The others? Oliver Miller's presence is a bit strange, but Andrei Kirilenko, Dikembe Mutombo and Hakeem Olajuwon make it clear that Wallace is in good company.
And while he was on an even better per-minute pace one year earlier, team success is factored into this countdown because volume is necessary for higher TPA scores. Carrying the Pistons to the NBA Finals—and winning a title—counts for plenty here.
Other Seasons in the Top 100: 2003 (96.27 TPA), 2005 (85.26 TPA)
16. Rajon Rondo, Boston Celtics, 2012
Per-Game Stats: 17.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 2.4 steals, 0.1 blocks
Advanced Metrics: 22.0 PER, 50.5 TS%, 0.155 WS/48, 111.15 TPA
Series Results: 4-2 victory over Atlanta Hawks; 4-3 victory over Philadelphia 76ers; 3-4 loss to Miami Heat
Rajon Rondo couldn't carry the Boston Celtics past LeBron James and the Miami Heat. But even if this run didn't result in a title, as his efforts did four years earlier while he was playing fourth fiddle to Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen, it featured plenty of heroics from the point guard who somehow always seems to perform better on national television.
"I have no idea, I'll be honest," Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra said about how to defend Rondo, per ESPN.com's Chris Forsberg. "We've tried almost everything with him. The conventional wisdom [says] he's got to beat you with the jump shot [or] beat you by not getting all the other guys going. They only had 15 assists, and you would never think that he would have that kind of a monster game."
That quote came after Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, in which Rondo posted 44 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds but couldn't quite carry his squad to victory. The Celtics were simply overmatched once James decided he wasn't going to lose and began submitting marquee showings of his own, thereby negating much of Rondo's work.
But perhaps the biggest testament to the point guard's play was that labeling Boston as "his team" really isn't a misnomer. Even with the Big Three still present in Beantown, everything revolved around his two-way ability and knack for getting his teammates going.
Other Seasons in the Top 100: 2010 (90.6 TPA), 2009 (70.34 TPA)
15. Chauncey Billups, Detroit Pistons, 2005
Per-Game Stats: 18.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.2 blocks
Advanced Metrics: 20.0 PER, 57.7 TS%, 0.224 WS/48, 112 TPA
Series Results: 4-1 victory over Philadelphia 76ers; 4-2 victory over Indiana Pacers; 4-3 victory over Miami Heat; 3-4 loss to San Antonio Spurs
Chauncey Billups excelled while helping the Detroit Pistons win the 2004 title. But he was still better one year later, even if his squad fell in Game 7 against the San Antonio Spurs.
Not only did he play 104 additional minutes (both because the closeness of the series necessitated two more games and because he logged 1.1 more minutes per contest), but he was also a superior presence on both ends. His defense was on point from start to finish against a gauntlet of talented guards (Allen Iverson, Jamaal Tinsley, Damon Jones and Tony Parker were the opposing starters), and his shooting, at times, worked toward disproving the hot-hand theory.
Whereas Billups connected on 38.5 percent of his shots from the field, 34.6 percent of his deep attempts and 89 percent of his charity tries during the 2004 title run, he slashed 42.8/34.9/89.3 one year later. Couple that with more assists and fewer turnovers, and it's not particularly tough to see how he was even better as an individual, even if that increased output didn't lead to the final victory.
It doesn't help his case that he put up a stinker—13 points, four rebounds and eight assists on 3-of-8 shooting from the field—in Game 7 of the 2005 NBA Finals, but one contest shouldn't cost Mr. Big Shot his reputation.
Other Seasons in the Top 100: 2009 (79.86 TPA), 2004 (66.36 TPA)
14. Kevin Garnett, Boston Celtics, 2008
Per-Game Stats: 20.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals, 2.1 blocks
Advanced Metrics: 23.0 PER, 54.2 TS%, 0.199 WS/48, 113.02 TPA
Series Results: 4-3 victory over Atlanta Hawks; 4-3 victory over Cleveland Cavaliers; 4-2 victory over Detroit Pistons; 4-2 victory over Los Angeles Lakers
Few players have ever managed to contribute in so many areas, and it doesn't hurt Kevin Garnett's case that he was able to maintain his sterling per-game averages while playing in a whopping 26 contests en route to the 2008 title.
If the Boston Celtics needed a go-to scorer, he was up to the task, dominating on the blocks and as a mid-range sniper. He thrived on the glass, was able to set up his teammates when opponents greeted him with double-teams and still found time to make a monstrous defensive impact. This was peak Garnett, ushering in comparisons to the 2004 version who had dominated for a Minnesota Timberwolves squad with far less talent surrounding him.
Garnett's per-game numbers don't stand out in any one category. But the combination of them make the advanced metrics hum.
Throughout postseason history, someone has averaged at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocks on only 18 occasions—a total arrived out thanks to the contributions of Hakeem Olajuwon, Garnett, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, David Robinson, Patrick Ewing, Bob Lanier, Derrick Coleman and Tim Duncan. But Garnett and Olajuwon are the only two to do so while appearing in upwards of 20 games.
Other Seasons in the Top 100: 2004 (92.3 TPA)
13. Pau Gasol, Los Angeles Lakers, 2009
Per-Game Stats: 18.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals, 2.0 blocks
Advanced Metrics: 21.9 PER, 62.2 TS%, 0.221 WS/48, 114.86 TPA
Series Results: 4-1 victory over Utah Jazz; 4-3 victory over Houston Rockets; 4-2 victory over Denver Nuggets; 4-1 victory over Orlando Magic
Remember when Pau Gasol was a superstar?
He's parlayed his skills into impressive showings in recent years, but he's no longer the unabashed game-changing force he functioned as during his peak seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. This one was no different, even standing out above his exploits in 2008 and 2010 as he helped steer the Purple and Gold to an easy Finals victory over the Orlando Magic.
Gasol just didn't make mistakes on offense. He was a lackluster defender with limited mobility, but his penchant for making the proper play on the scoring end always aided Los Angeles' efforts.
Recording 18.3 points and 2.5 assists per game is valuable. It's even more valuable when that production comes while shooting 58.0 percent from the field and constantly spacing the floor for aggressive drives with the threat of a deadly mid-range jumper. And it's more valuable still when coupled with a meager 1.9 turnovers per contest.
Oh, and the Lakers also knew how to use him defensively.
They didn't make the mistake of testing his mobility, but instead maximized his ability by leaving him isolated around the hoop, free to shut down smaller spaces while avoiding switches on any and all pick-and-rolls. Even if he was a poor defender, he was still able to make a positive defensive impact.
Other Seasons in the Top 100: 2010 (109.06 TPA), 2008 (80.75 TPA)
12. Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder, 2012
Per-Game Stats: 28.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.2 blocks
Advanced Metrics: 27.5 PER, 63.2 TS%, 0.231 WS/48, 115.34 TPA
Series Results: 4-0 victory over Dallas Mavericks; 4-1 victory over Los Angeles Lakers; 4-2 victory over San Antonio Spurs; 1-4 loss to Miami Heat
Still just 23 years old, Kevin Durant used the 2012 postseason stage to prove there was no doubt he'd arrived at full-fledged superstardom. He still had only three All-Star appearances under his belt, and he was two years away from earning the 2014 MVP. But that wasn't going to stop him as he scored both in volume and with tremendous efficiency against any and all opponents.
Just look at the progression against each of the Oklahoma City Thunder's four opponents:
|Opponent
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|TS%
|Dallas Mavericks
|26.5
|45.5
|34.6
|81.8
|57.9
|Los Angeles Lakers
|26.8
|51.6
|39.1
|85.3
|62.1
|San Antonio Spurs
|29.5
|53.2
|35.7
|91.1
|66.2
|Miami Heat
|30.6
|54.8
|39.4
|83.9
|65.0
Durant didn't fade as matchups got tougher; he actually improved throughout the postseason, putting on scoring exhibitions against both the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat.
Sure, the marquee clash against LeBron James didn't go well. But it's far more accurate to blame a disappearing James Harden, a version of Russell Westbrook who often forgot how to shoot and a struggling supporting cast than the all-time-great scorer who was doing everything in his power to keep OKC alive.
Other Seasons in the Top 100: 2013 (77.85 TPA), 2014 (67.38 TPA), 2011 (65.56 TPA)
11. Dwight Howard, Orlando Magic, 2009
Per-Game Stats: 20.3 points, 15.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals, 2.6 blocks
Advanced Metrics: 25.5 PER, 63.4 TS%, 0.241 WS/48, 119.14 TPA
Series Results: 4-2 victory over Philadelphia 76ers; 4-3 victory over Boston Celtics; 4-2 victory over Cleveland Cavaliers; 1-4 loss to Los Angeles Lakers
It's rare enough to find a defensive stud capable of having so much impact during a postseason run. In 2009, Dwight Howard became one of only four players since 1973 to post a DBPM north of five while playing at least 900 minutes, joining Tim Duncan, Ben Wallace and Hakeem Olajuwon.
But he was also a huge positive on the scoring end.
Howard's 20.3 points per game came while he shot 60.1 percent from the field. He even made an astounding 63.6 percent of his free throws, which let him maintain a true shooting percentage well north of 60. Throw in his ability to find open teammates and his offensive rebounding, and he also managed to post a 1.9 offensive box plus/minus (OBPM).
Now, he's in an even more exclusive class.
Of those aforementioned three defensive studs, Duncan and Olajuwon were the only ones to match or exceed Howard's OBPM. Plus, NBA Math's TPA breakdown indicates that Howard is one of just six players to add 30 points on offense and save 80 on defense during a singular playoff run, joining Duncan, Olajuwon, Bill Walton, Draymond Green and LeBron James.
Other Seasons in the Top 100: None
10. Manu Ginobili, San Antonio Spurs, 2005
Per-Game Stats: 20.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.3 blocks
Advanced Metrics: 24.8 PER, 65.2 TS%, 0.26 WS/48, 122.15 TPA
Series Results: 4-1 victory over Denver Nuggets; 4-2 victory over Seattle SuperSonics; 4-1 victory over Phoenix Suns; 4-3 victory over Detroit Pistons
According to NBA Math's TPA, Manu Ginobili has been a positive presence during each and every one of his 14 ventures into the playoffs. But he was never better than in 2005, back when he had a full head of hair and was capable of playing far more minutes than he can a dozen years later.
Though he added slightly more value on defense in both 2003 and 2007, he was far better on offense than in any other campaign. The creative Argentine 2-guard averaged 20.8 points and 4.2 assists while shooting 50.7 percent from the field, 43.8 percent on his treys and 79.5 percent on his free-throw attempts, and he turned the rock over just 2.9 times per game despite constantly taking risks.
This was the very definition of vintage Ginobili.
His ability to squeeze the rock into tight spaces was on constant display. He Eurostepped his way to the hoop past plenty of defenders. He punished lapses by drilling triples whenever he was left open. Everything worked, and he didn't slow down until completing a tough-nosed series against the Detroit Pistons that went the distance.
Other Seasons in the Top 100: 2014 (77.35 TPA), 2007 (70.25 TPA)
9. Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors, 2016
Per-Game Stats: 15.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.8 blocks
Advanced Metrics: 18.6 PER, 54.9 TS%, 0.171 WS/48, 124.32 TPA
Series Results: 4-1 victory over Houston Rockets; 4-1 victory over Portland Trail Blazers; 4-3 victory over Oklahoma City Thunder; 3-4 loss to Cleveland Cavaliers
Walk with me down a hypothetical road.
If Draymond Green maintains better control of his lower limbs, stops creating contact—whether intentionally or inadvertently—between his feet and opposing players and avoids suspension during Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals, plenty might have changed. Perhaps the Golden State Warriors would have repeated as champions, rather than providing the collapse that sparked the 3-1 jokes. And, more importantly for our purposes, maintaining his exact level of play while logging another 38 minutes would've boosted his TPA score to 131.57.
That wouldn't have moved him any higher in this countdown, but it's still an even more impressive figure.
This year, Green is proving his two-way exploits weren't the least bit fluky. Further growth on the offensive end has already led him to add 90.45 points to the Golden State cause, which puts him on pace to blow by last year's total. If the Warriors complete their sweep of the San Antonio Spurs and Green plays six games during the 2017 NBA Finals while maintaining his current level, he'd finish the postseason with 148 TPA, even though the sweeps have curtailed his opportunities to make an impact.
But regardless of whether he tops his 2016 exploits, the versatile power forward has already proved he's one of the NBA's most valuable presences.
Other Seasons in the Top 100: 2015 (91.8 TPA)
8. Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers, 2009
Per-Game Stats: 30.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.9 blocks
Advanced Metrics: 26.8 PER, 56.4 TS%, 0.238 WS/48, 132.01 TPA
Series Results: 4-1 victory over Utah Jazz; 4-3 victory over Houston Rockets; 4-2 victory over Denver Nuggets; 4-1 victory over Orlando Magic
"I didn't hold up my end of the bargain in 2009 for the fans, for us, to meet in the Finals," LeBron James said in response to learning Kobe Bryant would retire, per ESPN.com's Jeff McMenamin. "I know the world wanted to see it. I wanted it, we wanted it. He held up his end and I didn't hold up my end, and I hate that. I hate that that didn't happen."
Maybe James should be thankful, though. This Finals experience didn't go too well for Dwight Howard and the Orlando Magic, since Bryant was on a mission and simply wouldn't be denied.
Still in his prime, the legendary 2-guard couldn't be stopped on offense and did plenty of stopping on the less glamorous end. He was engaged at all times, scored at a prolific pace and even did away with his shoot-first-and-second reputation by recording 5.5 assists per game. Perhaps even more impressively, he provided dimes on 23.8 percent of his teammates' makes while he was on the floor, which leaves him as one of just seven players to post an assist percentage north of 23 and a scoring average on the right side of 30 during a playoff run that lasted double-digit games.
And when the other names are Kevin Durant, Allen Iverson, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson and Jerry West, you can be reasonably assured that's an impressive feat.
Other Seasons in the Top 100: 2008 (113.36 TPA), 2010 (101.66 TPA), 2001 (97.09 TPA), 2004 (80.74 TPA)
7. Shaquille O'Neal, Los Angeles Lakers, 2000
Per-Game Stats: 30.7 points, 15.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.6 steals, 2.4 blocks
Advanced Metrics: 30.5 PER, 55.6 TS%, 0.224 WS/48, 137.32 TPA
Series Results: 3-2 victory over Sacramento Kings; 4-1 victory over Phoenix Suns; 4-3 victory over Portland Trail Blazers; 4-2 victory over Indiana Pacers
Stopping Shaquille O'Neal in his younger days was an impossible task.
Fresh out of LSU, he was a physical specimen who could overpower virtually any defender while retaining plenty of energy with which he could protect the rim. He constantly bullied his way past the opposition for easy finishes, and there was little anyone could do.
Stopping O'Neal in his older days was a similarly impossible task.
He'd learned so many tricks during his time in the NBA that he could dance his way past defenders. Still strong and full of energy—especially during the playoffs, as he was more than a little prone to resting during the regular season and playing his way into shape—he could beat foes in myriad ways. And again, he was a great defensive presence all the while.
But stopping O'Neal during his prime was the toughest task of all.
The 2000 campaign certainly qualified as a prime year for the 27-year-old big man, and he made every opponent he faced look entirely overmatched. Even though he couldn't knock down free throws, which dropped his efficiency levels below where they might otherwise have been, his two-way efforts helped spark one of the most dominant runs the NBA has ever witnessed.
Other Seasons in the Top 100: 2004 (105.86 TPA), 2001 (93.31 TPA), 2002 (91.69 TPA), 2003 (73.47 TPA)
6. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors, 2015
Per-Game Stats: 28.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.9 steals, 0.1 blocks
Advanced Metrics: 24.5 PER, 60.7 TS%, 0.228 WS/48, 140.24 TPA
Series Results: 4-0 victory over New Orleans Pelicans; 4-2 victory over Memphis Grizzlies; 4-1 victory over Houston Rockets; 4-2 victory over Cleveland Cavaliers
En route to a title, Stephen Curry couldn't stop shooting flames.
Seriously, just take a peek at the damage he did against any and all opponents from beyond the arc:
|Opponent
|Makes
|Attempts
|3P%
|New Orleans Pelicans
|20
|48
|41.7
|Memphis Grizzlies
|26
|64
|40.6
|Houston Rockets
|27
|55
|49.1
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|25
|65
|38.5
|Total
|98
|232
|42.2
Curry's facilitating, rebounding and positional awareness on defense were all valuable to the Golden State Warriors. Without any of the three, they might not have taken down the Cleveland Cavaliers and ended the Bay Area's lengthy title drought.
But this postseason, dating all the way back to (and beyond) his eyes-closed, overtime-forcing bomb over Anthony Davis' outstretched arms, was still about the point guard's inhuman ability to connect from downtown.
It's that simple, since Curry made 40 more triples than anyone ever had in a single postseason prior to 2015.
Other Seasons in the Top 100: 2016 (79.42 TPA)
5. Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks, 2006
Per-Game Stats: 27.0 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.6 blocks
Advanced Metrics: 26.8 PER, 59.6 TS%, 0.263 WS/48, 143.86 TPA
Series Results: 4-0 victory over Memphis Grizzlies; 4-3 victory over San Antonio Spurs; 4-2 victory over Phoenix Suns; 2-4 defeat to Miami Heat
Dirk Nowitzki has advanced to the NBA Finals twice during his Hall of Fame career.
He led the Dallas Mavericks there for the first time in 2006, where they fell to Dwyane Wade and a never-ending parade of free-throw attempts. Then, they went back and got their revenge five years later, giving the German 7-footer his first—and, thus far, only—ring.
But even though the 2006 run had the worse result, it was Nowitzki's better year as an individual. He averaged 0.7 fewer points, but he upped his rebounding by 3.6 boards per game, dished out more dimes, swiped the ball away more frequently, cut back on his turnovers and played vastly superior defense. Whereas his 2011 PER and BPM were 25.2 and 3.8, his 2006 numbers stood at 26.8 and 7.9, respectively.
Still not convinced? Well, consider the strength of his teammates when evaluating team-oriented results like championships.
In 2011, Nowitzki's leading teammates, per NBA Math's TPA, were Jason Kidd (79.18), Jason Terry (57.99), Tyson Chandler (51.53) and Shawn Marion (38.59). Of the 12 men who suited up for Dallas, 11 finished with above-average scores; only Ian Mahinmi (minus-1.14) served as an exception.
In 2006, his top teammates were Terry (43.77), Josh Howard (38.15), Erick Dampier (37) and Adrian Griffin (32.3), while five of the 13 Mavericks finished in the red. As a whole, the non-Nowitzkis produced 157.47 TPA, whereas they totaled 254.26 TPA while winning a title five years later.
Other Seasons in the Top 100: None
4. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder, 2016
Per-Game Stats: 26.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 2.6 steals, 0.1 blocks
Advanced Metrics: 26.9 PER, 51.5 TS%, 0.208 WS/48, 156.43 TPA
Series Results: 4-1 victory over Dallas Mavericks; 4-2 victory over San Antonio Spurs; 3-4 defeat to Golden State Warriors
Russell Westbrook couldn't will his Oklahoma City Thunder past the Golden State Warriors last year, even after storming out to a 3-1 lead during the Western Conference Finals. But it's tough to pin the blame on the dynamic point guard this time around.
Against the Dubs, Westbrook averaged a scorching 26.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists and 3.7 steals. His shooting percentages were problematic, but his aggression also kept OKC alive during a series in which few Thunder members aside from himself and Kevin Durant could really get going.
And even if his exploits didn't lead to victory, Westbrook's individual efforts still put him in rather unique territory.
Of the 20 players featured in this countdown, 11 submitted their best postseason runs during a title-winning season. Another six advanced to the playoffs' final round before experiencing four defeats. It makes sense, since volume is necessary for higher TPA scores, which reward both per-minute effectiveness and the duration of the impact. Westbrook joins Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo as one of the three exceptions—read into what that could say about point guards if you so desire, though that's a topic for another day.
Westbrook was so vital to the Thunder cause that one more victory could've given him the games necessary to challenge for the top score of the last 20 years. Instead, he must be content trailing only three other superstars.
Other Seasons in the Top 100: 2014 (125.75 TPA)
3. Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat, 2006
Per-Game Stats: 28.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.2 steals, 1.1 blocks
Advanced Metrics: 26.9 PER, 59.3 TS%, 0.24 WS/48, 160.55 TPA
Series Results: 4-2 victory over Chicago Bulls; 4-1 victory over New Jersey Nets; 4-2 victory over Detroit Pistons; 4-2 victory over Dallas Mavericks
The parade of free throws began when Dwyane Wade made 14 of his 16 attempts from the charity stripe in his first postseason game, which resulted in a 111-106 victory over the Chicago Bulls. It ended with a ring after Wade went 16-of-21 on his free-throw tries in Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks.
Only Shaquille O'Neal has taken more shots from the line during a single playoff run throughout all of NBA history. So if it seemed like Wade was almost always picking himself up off the floor after drawing yet another bit of contact, it was only because that's exactly what was happening. In fact, his 97 attempts during the Finals alone are more than all but four players have taken up to this point in the 2017 playoffs.
Was this shoddy officiating, as Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has claimed on many occasions? Was it the product of unrelenting aggression, as Wade himself claimed on Instagram a decade later?
For our purposes, the answer is irrelevant. Wade shot the freebies, and they boosted his efficiency and production to such an extent that he enjoyed one of the greatest offensive runs in recent NBA history.
He was good in 2005 and 2012. He was downright great in 2011.
But he was legendary in 2006.
Other Seasons in the Top 100: 2011 (116.15 TPA), 2005 (71.9 TPA), 2012 (68.19 TPA)
2. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers, 2016
Per-Game Stats: 26.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 2.3 steals, 1.3 blocks
Advanced Metrics: 30.0 PER, 58.5 TS%, 0.274 WS/48, 203.44 TPA
Series Results: 4-0 victory over Detroit Pistons; 4-0 victory over Atlanta Hawks; 4-2 victory over Toronto Raptors; 4-3 victory over Golden State Warriors
LeBron James can't be human.
His 10th-best postseason score (earned in 2010) has been topped by only 20 different players in the last 20 years, per NBA Math's TPA. His fifth-best mark (from 2015) trails only one season from the No. 1 finisher in this countdown, which means it would still hold down this spot. Only Larry Bird (1984), Michael Jordan (1990 and 1989) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1974) would jump past if we looked at all of NBA history.
But nothing he's done can top his Herculean efforts last year, when he almost single-handedly carried the Cleveland Cavaliers back from a 3-1 deficit and ended the lengthy title drought in Northeast Ohio.
James was incredible through the first three rounds, which didn't feature too many tough tests. But he was quite clearly on a mission against the Golden State Warriors, averaging 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.3 blocks while shooting 49.4 percent from the field, 37.1 percent from downtown and 72.1 percent at the stripe. He could literally do it all.
And here's the truly terrifying part: James might still be getting better.
His top individual score came last year, and he's on pace to come close to matching it in 2017. If Cleveland closes out the Boston Celtics in Game 6 and then goes the distance with the Western Conference representatives (to match the number of appearances last year) while he maintains his exact per-minute pace and allotment of minutes, he'll finish with 175.62 TPA.
Compare that to the scores earned below, and you should be rather impressed by the 32-year-old's ability.
Other Seasons in the Top 100: 2012 (196.42 TPA), 2009 (189.28 TPA), 2013 (178.09 TPA), 2015 (175.46 TPA), 2014 (142.48 TPA), 2007 (135.49 TPA), 2011 (129.32 TPA), 2008 (111.64 TPA), 2010 (99.35 TPA), 2006 (78.84 TPA)
1. Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs, 2003
- Duncan added more value in 2003 (226.51) than he did during the next two greatest playoff runs of his Hall of Fame career combined (196).
- Duncan doesn't just have the top score of the last 20 years; no player since 1974 has submitted a better single-season mark, with LeBron James (203.44 in 2016) and Larry Bird (200.13 in 1984) the only others north of 200.
- At James' current pace in 2017, he'd need 26 postseason appearances to surpass Duncan's 2003 run. Even if it takes seven games to dispatch of the Boston Celtics and he goes the distance in the Finals, he'd be at just 22 and well short.
- Duncan's '03 efforts gave him the No. 13 single-season mark since 1974 in the offensive portion of TPA, trailing only postseasons submitted by James, Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Larry Bird. It was also No. 2 for the defensive portion, behind Hakeem Olajuwon's 1994 exploits.
- Duncan added 226.51 points in 24 games against postseason opponents—a much tougher schedule than what faces most men during the regular season. And yet, only 13 players were able to add more value during the entirety of the 2003-03 regular season.
Per-Game Stats: 24.7 points, 15.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.6 steals, 3.3 blocks
Advanced Metrics: 28.4 PER, 57.7 TS%, 0.279 WS/48, 226.51 TPA
Series Results: 4-2 victory over Phoenix Suns; 4-2 victory over Los Angeles Lakers; 4-2 victory over Dallas Mavericks; 4-2 victory over New Jersey Nets
Putting Tim Duncan's value into proper context is almost impossible. He was just that good during the 2003 run to the title, as should be made clear by his well-rounded per-game numbers and dominant advanced metrics.
But let's lean on a few interesting TPA tidbits:
Duncan enjoyed one of the best careers in NBA history, and a large part of that legacy rests on his postseason prowess. He was never better than during this particular season.
No one from the modern era has been, for that matter.
Other Seasons in the Top 100: 2007 (99.5 TPA), 1999 (96.5 TPA), 2001 (75.61 TPA), 2002 (70.62 TPA), 2006 (67.12 TPA), 2014 (66.18 TPA)
Adam Fromal covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter: @fromal09.
Unless otherwise indicated, all stats from Basketball Reference, NBA.com, ESPN.com or NBA Math and accurate heading into games Monday, May 22.