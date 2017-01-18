2017 NBA Superstar Rankings: Giannis Antetokounmpo Keeps Soaring

Giannis Antetokounmpo has become a force unlike any other in the NBA.

The 22-year-old superstar keeps rising, keeps producing monstrous statistical outings for the Milwaukee Bucks, and they're by no means empty lines. He flies through the air for constant dunks, extending his lanky arms to put the ball beyond the reach of paint-protecting presences. He finds teammates with passes no player his size should be able to make with any semblance of consistency. He even locks down his assignments while ready to switch onto virtually any player.

Plenty has changed since our end-of-2016 superstar rankings, but one thing hasn't: Antetokounmpo keeps trending up the individual hierarchy, ascending closer than ever to the top of the pile. But how close? And who is he displacing? Who else is coming up with him?

That's the fun part.

As always, we're not concerned with the level these 25 players will reach by the end of the 2016-17 season. The distant past doesn't matter either. This is about who's the best on the floor right now, considering all facets of the game with a heavy emphasis on recent performances.