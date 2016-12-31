2016-17 NBA Superstar Rankings: Top 25 Players Heading into the New Year

If it feels like the NBA has a giant conglomerate of elite talents this year, it's because that's true.

Even as Russell Westbrook continues to throw up monstrous lines and average a triple-double, he hasn't run away with the 2016-17 MVP race. James Harden, LeBron James and Kevin Durant are right on his heels, and you can count in another handful of players: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Marc Gasol, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry chief among them.

Everything is tightly packed, and that includes these superstar rankings.

A lot has changed since the Nov. 12 edition. There's a different face at the top, and five new players are ranked for the first time—including someone who's jetted all the way up to No. 13.

As is always the case, we're not concerned with the level they'll reach by the end of 2016-17. The distant past doesn't matter either. This is about who's the best on the floor right now, considering all facets of the game with a heavy emphasis on recent performances.