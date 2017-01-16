Anthony Davis Injury: Updates on Pelicans Star's Hip, Thumb and Return

The New Orleans Pelicans announced big man Anthony Davis was doubtful to return to Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers because he suffered injuries to his right hip and left thumb.

X-Rays on Davis Negative

Monday, Jan. 16

The Pelicans noted Davis was fouled on a drive and landed "hard on his back." The team added that X-rays were negative on the star big man.

Ever since he entered the league, Davis' talent has rarely been in doubt. His durability, on the other hand, remains a question mark. The three-time All-Star never played more than 68 games in his first four years in the league.

The Pelicans shut Davis down in March last season as a result of a torn labrum and a left knee injury.

The constant injury problems are a major concern for New Orleans. The franchise has rightly staked its future in the 23-year-old, but in order for Davis to truly become the Pelicans' cornerstone, he can't keep missing 15 to 20 games every season.

With the team already on the outside looking in at the Western Conference playoff race, Davis' long-term health should be the Pelicans' priority. There's little sense in risking him to further injury in games that could have relatively little importance in the grand scheme of things.

New Orleans will likely rely on a combination of Terrence Jones and Cheick Diallo to share duties at power forward with Davis out. Diallo has played well in limited action, and Davis' injury could allow the second-round pick to show he's good enough to play a bigger role for the team.