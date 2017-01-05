15 Storylines That Will Define the Rest of the 2016-17 NBA Season

There must still be some folks in the Windy City who wouldn't mind having Derrick Rose running point right about now. The Chicago native has played his best ball since his MVP campaign (17.6 points on 44.6-percent shooting, 4.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds).

More importantly, he's missed just four of the New York Knicks' 35 games so far.

All in all, Rose seems to have found a comfort zone in the Big Apple—enough so to call out the Knicks' lackadaisical effort on defense.

“Offense? I don’t even want to talk about offense,” Rose said after New York's 104-92 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, per the New York Post's Marc Berman. “If we stop people, it will be a lot easier for us to score. I’m tired of being down 10 after the quarter. It comes down to defense. I don’t know when we’re going to get tired of it.”

If the Knicks tire of Rose, they can let him walk in free agency this summer. In theory, they can go over the cap since they own his Bird Rights. But with a cap hold of nearly $32 million, they may have to choose between Rose and a marquee free agent rather than being able to fit both.

As it happens, this summer's free-agent class will be littered with top-flight floor generals, from Stephen Curry and Chris Paul to Kyle Lowry and Jrue Holiday.

But there's no guarantee any of those guys will leave their current stops, let alone look to Manhattan for a new home. That could leave the Knicks in the unenviable position of tying a chunk of their long-term flexibility to one oft-injured former Bull (Rose) after shelling out beaucoup bucks to sign another (Joakim Noah) this past offseason.

