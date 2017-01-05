15 Storylines That Will Define the Rest of the 2016-17 NBA Season

Try as many might to leave 2016 in the rearview, the NBA doesn't wipe its slate completely clean.
The nearly half-season that came and went before the calendar flipped set the stage for what's to come in 2017.
On Christmas Day, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors gave us a glimpse of what looks to be another star-studded showdown in the Finals. Russell Westbrook and James Harden were among those who blew the MVP race wide open, with several young studs rising up as more than just dark horses. The new collective bargaining agreement between the players and the league could shift the business of basketball before it takes effect over the summer.
Those are just a few of the big items that emerged from the year that was and figure to factor into the year ahead.
The next few months may look like another inexorable march to Cavaliers-Warriors III for the Larry O'Brien Trophy, but as these 15 storylines show, there's still plenty for fans across the Association to follow outside the confines of northeast Ohio and the Bay Area.