NBA 2016 Review: Looking Back at the Best and Worst of the Year in the NBA

Jason Miller/Getty Images
You thought you were all done with 2016, didn't you? The good, the bad, the ugly, the worse-than-bad, the worse-than-worse-than-bad...that was supposed to go the way of the dinosaurs once the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1.

Except, the dinosaurs, while gone, weren't forgotten. Neither can the NBA's 2016 be buried—not yet, anyway.

It was a remarkable year in pro basketball, to say the least.

LeBron James cemented his legacy with a championship for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett sealed theirs in retirement. Stephen Curry kicked it up a notch, then took a backseat to another MVP in Kevin Durant. Joel Embiid, already a giant on social media, turned out to be an even better basketball player.

Nick Young went from goat to...well, not the GOAT, but a consistent starter for the Los Angeles Lakers.

There's so much more in store for 2017, from Giannis Antetokounmpo's rise to superstardom and something (anything?) big from the Boston Celtics, to showers of threes from the Houston Rockets and part three of the Cavaliers-Golden State Warriors trilogy.

But before we get too wrapped up in the year to come, let's look back at the best and worst in five categories from the year that was.

