NBA 2016 Review: Looking Back at the Best and Worst of the Year in the NBA

What exactly went down between George Karl and the Sacramento Kings is tricky to sort from outside the empty chasm that was Sleep Train Arena. According to team owner Vivek Ranadive, Karl didn't do himself any favors when he advocated for DeMarcus Cousins' ouster during the summer of 2015.

"You know, look, George had tried to trade Cousins that whole summer, and there was not a lot of love between those two," Ranadive told USA Today's Sam Amick, "and so there was tension there. So that was not a new thing.”

Whatever the source of that animosity, Karl's job in California's capital wasn't made any safer by his team's performance. The Kings finished at 33-49 in 2015-16, including a 21-29 record after the calendar flipped to 2016. That marked the first time in his three-plus decades of NBA coaching that Karl finished a full season with a sub-.500 record.

But that turned out to be just the beginning of Karl's regrettable year.

First came his criticisms of Carmelo Anthony, Kenyon Martin and J.R. Smith (among others) from an advance copy of his forthcoming book, Furious George, per the New York Post's Marc Berman. Then, in a subsequent interview with New York's David Marchese about the book, Karl put Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts, his former protege, in an awkward position when he criticized Damian Lillard.

You won't find much about Karl's tenure with the Kings in Furious George—not in the first edition, anyway. According to the Sacramento Bee's Ailene Voisin, the terms of his split with the team forbid him from speaking publicly about what happened. "His plan is to dissect his troubled relationship with DeMarcus Cousins, his disappointment in general manager Vlade Divac, and his outright disdain for principal owner Vivek Ranadive in an updated version when his contract expires."

Among the details that could emerge is a harsh picture of Ranadive, who Karl describes as "an immigrant whose success in the U.S. was beyond what he could've imagined, so he believes his instincts are infallible," per Sports 1140 KHTK's Carmichael Dave.

It's probably safe, then, to add Karl's NBA coaching career to the long list of notable people and things that passed in 2016.

