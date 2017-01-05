Updated 2016-17 Win-Loss Projections for Every NBA Team

It's no longer hard to differentiate between NBA bottom feeders and contenders.

A handful of teams has emerged in each conference with no shot to advance past the 82nd game of the 2016-17 campaign. At the same time, there are only a few squads with a realistic shot to move deep into the postseason and challenge the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors for superiority.

It's sorting out the middle of the pack that's most difficult, just as was the case during our last set of record projections on Dec. 17.

This time around, the East has a mere 3.5 games separating No. 6 from No. 12. In the West, you're looking at an equivalent gap between No. 8 and No. 12. It's those teams that could easily finish in either the lottery or the postseason.

Don't worry. We're here to piece it all together for you.