The 1 Thing Every NBA Team Should Be Thankful for This Season

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Save for the NBA All-Star break, the basketball calendar only has two open dates during the regular season—Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.

The latter gives clubs selected to compete on Christmas a brief opportunity to celebrate the holiday a day early. The former allows players to act like the rest of us do on turkey day—gorge on food and football (and maybe a few adult beverages) before falling asleep on the closest couch, recliner or empty carpet space.

Oh, there's also a chance to do that whole giving thanks thing.

And even if the standings suggest otherwise, all 30 clubs have something to be thankful for this holiday season.