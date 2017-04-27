Building Every NBA Team's Free-Agency Whiteboard Ahead of 2017 Offseason

Building Every NBA Team's Free-Agency Whiteboard Ahead of 2017 OffseasonApril 27, 2017
The Orlando Magic's whiteboard of offseason plans may have leaked to the public, but we've gained access* to similar images for each and every team. Each one revealed** all the information necessary to ascertain the preferred course of action during the all-important free-agency period that will take place shortly after the playoffs and 2017 NBA draft draw to their respective conclusions.
For each team, we're boiling the plan down to three overarching items.
Some involve signing specific players. Others have to do with targeting a specific need, regardless of which future signee helps accomplish the goal. Others still are only tangentially related to free agency but will still have a big impact on what comes next.
But if any team manages to make all three primary wishes come true, it'll be in much better shape for the 2017-18 campaign.
Atlanta Hawks
First Wish: A Deal for Paul Millsap
Second Wish: Backup Point Guard
Third Wish: Offense, Offense, Offense
Guaranteed Salary: $64,062,373
The Atlanta Hawks couldn't have been clearer if they'd actually written out their plans on a real whiteboard.
They already tipped their hand by refusing to deal Paul Millsap at the 2017 trade deadline, even after they'd shipped out Kyle Korver to the in-conference-rival Cleveland Cavaliers. By keeping him on the books with full knowledge that he could exercise his player option and hit free agency this summer, they made a tacit admission that they intended to re-sign him. After all, this franchise couldn't afford to let him walk for nothing after doing the same with Al Horford a year ago.
Millsap will inevitably cost a good amount to re-sign, especially because his game should continue to age well into his 30s. But he remains the team's best player (by far) and an integral part of the schemes on both ends.
Once he's back, Atlanta can move onto the secondary targets, which all involve improving a stagnant and often dysfunctional offense. It can't be satisfied letting Jose Calderon and Malcolm Delaney serve as the primary backups to Dennis Schroder, and it desperately needs shooting help off the bench to revitalize a bunch that has failed to maximize head coach Mike Budenholzer's stratagems.
Even if this is done by re-signing Tim Hardaway Jr. (restricted free agent) and Mike Muscala (unrestricted), the Hawks have to focus their limited resources on the more glamorous end.
Boston Celtics
First Wish: Lottery Luck
Second Wish: A Near-Max Free Agent
Third Wish: Rebounding Help
Guaranteed Salary: $61,733,926
Even though the draft lottery has nothing to do with free agency, it remains the biggest wish for the Boston Celtics. If the Brooklyn Nets land the coveted No. 1 pick and are forced to convey it to general manager Danny Ainge, the Eastern Conference contenders can take their pick of Lonzo Ball and Markelle Fultz, pairing him with Isaiah Thomas to form a super backcourt.
That sets the stage for the offseason. Because if Brooklyn somehow slips to No. 3 and forces Boston to look elsewhere, it will likely opt for one of the many talented wings on the board. That, in turn, makes it hard to justify a heavy-handed pursuit of Gordon Hayward, who will certainly cost max money and makes far more sense if the C's haven't just added Jayson Tatum or Josh Jackson.
But let's assume the numbers play out as they're supposed to and Boston gets to add Fultz or Ball.
In that situation, it then focuses on Hayward. And if he chooses to stay with the Utah Jazz or move to a different location outside Beantown, the C's can continue pursuing big-name players such as Blake Griffin or Danilo Gallinari before moving on to chase help on the glass. That remains the one glaring weakness on either end, and it will need to be addressed so long as Al Horford (justifiably) continues to play a big role within the organization.
Still, rebounding is more of a luxury than a necessity. The Celtics are already close to overcoming that deficit on the boards, and the job would be even easier with another star in tow.
Brooklyn Nets
First Wish: A Young Wing
Second Wish: Talent
Third Wish: More Talent
Guaranteed Salary: $63,021,608
The Brooklyn Nets already have 15 players on the books for the 2017-18 season, though that number can drop to 14 if the team chooses to decline K.J. McDaniels' team option for $3,476,873. They can free up even more money and roster spots by waiving the non-guaranteed salaries of Quincy Acy ($1,709,538), Spencer Dinwiddie ($1,524,305), Joe Harris ($1,524,305) and Sean Kilpatrick ($1,524,305), though it would be tough to justify getting rid of any of that young upside.
Ultimately, Brooklyn doesn't have many ways to get talent.
Thanks to the ill-advised trades of the previous regime, it owes its first-round pick to the Boston Celtics, and its two selections come well outside the lottery. It lacks free-agency appeal due to years of tortured losing and poor decision-making, which forces it to overpay in an attempt to lure players to a less-than-ideal location.
And that's why its biggest wish is a young wing. It can use one roster spot and its hordes of cash to throw all the money at Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Otto Porter, Tony Snell or Andre Roberson in an attempt to dissuade their current teams from matching. If the plan works, great. If not, the Nets can just start going after other young players with slight overpays in an attempt to increase the overall level of talent on the roster.
This continues to be a long rebuilding process, but at least the current front office has money to blow.
Charlotte Hornets
First Wish: Backup Point Guard
Second Wish: Trade Partners
Third Wish: More Bench Shooting
Guaranteed Salary: $102,141,463
The Charlotte Hornets have to ensure they don't experience a substantial drop-off whenever Kemba Walker leaves the floor. Not only were they 10.6 points per 100 possessions worse without the All-Star point guard, but they also leaned on him so heavily that he wore down before the midseason break and then couldn't carry them back into the playoff picture despite finishing the year on fire.
No matter who Charlotte tried to replace him with, the experiment failed. But this offseason offers the luxury of a fresh start, since it can turn down Ramon Sessions' team option ($6,270,000), waive Briante Weber and his non-guaranteed salary ($1,471,382) and let every other floor general on the roster walk.
However, the Hornets still won't have much money to spend, leaving it looking through the dredges of free agency to acquire a legitimate backup 1 and more shooting with which it can surround Walker, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Cody Zeller and the other core pieces.
This would get easier if the Hornets could find a trade partner for Nicolas Batum and his whopping $22,434,783 salary in 2017-18, but the lengthy and expensive nature of his contract, which runs through 2020-21 if he exercises his 2020 option, could make that difficult. Still, it's the second priority because unloading him and his declining game is the only way Charlotte can afford both a backup guard (the top need) and capable bench shooting.
Chicago Bulls
First Wish: Front-Office Stability
Second Wish: Backcourt Clarity
Third Wish: Some Semblance of Shooting
Guaranteed Salary: $44,618,029
"Bulls management wonks, hel-LO. It's time for you to go. Bad basketball, bad coaching decisions, bad draft picks, bad free-agent signings, and then a bad look off the court. Yeah, it's time for GarPax to GarPackUp. Maybe Gar Forman and John Paxson in fact were packing up Thursday because they certainly weren't out front acting like grownups taking charge of this mess," Steve Rosenbloom wrote for the Chicago Tribune after the Chicago Bulls' extended social-media drama.
It's only after the Bulls decide whether they're committed to Gar Forman and John Paxson that they can move on with their offseason plans. Thus far, it seems like they are, per the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson, but that's not the greatest idea after management has failed to give head coach Fred Hoiberg a roster that even remotely resembles the collection of talent best-suited to his system.
Right now, words are just words. An explicit show of confidence after the Bulls' eventual playoff exit (whether at the hands of the Boston Celtics or in a later round) is necessary before Chicago can move on to other pressing issues, like figuring out what to do with Dwyane Wade (player option for $23,800,000), Jimmy Butler (previous discussions about trades) and Rajon Rondo (only $3 million of his $13,397,000 salary is guaranteed).
Rondo's strong play against Boston should matter, but it's important to remember that was a small sample that stands in stark contrast to his uninspiring regular-season work. It's perfectly feasible to let him walk and chase after big names who could better complement Wade and Butler.
Only after that situation is resolved can the Bulls try to find the shooters Hoiberg craves. Players such as Patty Mills, C.J. Miles and J.J. Redick should become targets eventually, but not during the first days of free agency.
Cleveland Cavaliers
First Wish: Cheap Veteran
Second Wish: Cheap Veteran
Third Wish: Cheap Veteran
Guaranteed Salary: $125,671,205
The Cleveland Cavaliers won't have much money available during 2017 free agency.
Kay Felder has one of two non-guaranteed salaries, but it's worth a meager $905,249 and still guarantees just over half a million dollars. The other belongs to Walter Tavares ($1,471,382), though waiving him still wouldn't clear up much cap space.
With just LeBron James, Kevin Love, Kyrie Irving, Tristan Thompson, J.R. Smith, Iman Shumpert, Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson on the books, the Cavs will already be close to the luxury tax, leaving them unable to sign players with more than exceptions and veteran-minimum contracts. Not only does that make it hard to retain Kyle Korver and Deron Williams, but they'll also find it impossible to make any significant free-agency splashes.
As Bleacher Report's Dan Favale explained, "Until then, and most likely well after, the Cavaliers will lean on the draw of playing with James reeling in serviceable free agents at clearance-rack prices. This summer, then, will be like any other offseason. Cleveland must worry about filling the backup point guard role if Deron Williams bolts and figure out how much it'll take to keep a 36-year-old Kyle Korver—champagne problems (aka luxury-tax problems)."
Veterans will want to play with James, even as he moves further from his 30th birthday. But writing down anything else on the offseason whiteboard would be a waste of space and ink from the erasable markers.
Dallas Mavericks
First Wish: A New Deal for Dirk Nowitzki
Second Wish: Pass-First Point Guard
Third Wish: Stud at Any Position
Guaranteed Salary: $59,899,646
Dirk Nowitzki is a consummate professional and one of the most loyal players in the NBA. It would be well within his rights to tell the team he wants to play 2017-18 for his $25 million salary, even though he's unlikely to provide the production necessary to justify that price tag. But he could also ask the front office to turn down the team option and re-sign him to a cheaper deal, giving Dallas even more money for its pursuit of primary needs.
Most important is a pass-first point guard to supplement Yogi Ferrell, J.J. Barea and Devin Harris. It's a need team owner Mark Cuban has already addressed.
"We got to get better at point, there's no question...Yogi is going to get better. Seth [Curry] will continue to get better. I'd love to see Nico [Brussino] play some point forward and see how that works. He's probably one of our best passers," he told Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News. "We'll have depth, but we have to get that one pass-first point guard. That's what we don't have."
Dallas should have enough money to pursue George Hill, Jeff Teague or Jrue Holiday, thereby taking a swing at the biggest names on the market and attempting to fulfill two wishes at once. But it could also go after a cheaper option such as Shaun Livingston or Sergio Rodriguez, then chase Gordon Hayward, Blake Griffin or another max-contract option to pair with Harrison Barnes and Nowitzki in the frontcourt.
Fortunately, the Mavericks roster is malleable. Nowitzki won't be around forever (I think), which allows the team to pursue a complement to Nerlens Noel at either power forward or center. Barnes can play the 3 or the 4. Seth Curry can work at either guard position.
Nothing should be off-limits for an organization that perennially chases stars in free agency.
Denver Nuggets
First Wish: Consolidation
Second Wish: Max-Contract Player
Third Wish: Cheap Deal for Mason Plumlee
Guaranteed Salary: $55,208,214
Even with Roy Hibbert and Mason Plumlee coming off the books, the Denver Nuggets could have 13 players under contract before the 2017 NBA draft. That number will shrink if Danilo Gallinari turns down his $16,100,000 player option, but even then, consolidation will be necessary.
Before free agency begins, the Nuggets should maximize their options by looking to trade Kenneth Faried, Wilson Chandler or some of the other veterans. Not only do they need to open up more opportunities for their myriad youngsters, but they also could try to get a true star (looking at you, Paul George and Jimmy Butler) in return for draft picks and experienced additions.
Failing that, the Nuggets will still have the money necessary to pursue the biggest names on the open market. They should try to get meetings with players such as Blake Griffin and Chris Paul, even if they'll ultimately opt to go somewhere that has a more immediate chance at winning a title. Perhaps Nikola Jokic already carries enough appeal to sway them, though that seems unlikely when the center has spent just one season playing at a top-20 level.
Failing that, the Nuggets can run it back with the same roster, counting on internal improvement and attempting to re-sign Mason Plumlee at a reasonable rate. Things could get shaky if his price tag rises well past $15 million in average annual value, but Denver does have money to spend, few roster spots to fill and plenty of incumbent upside.
Despite the market's traditional lack of free-agency appeal, the franchise is in a good spot.
Detroit Pistons
First Wish: Reasonable Deal for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Second Wish: Desperate Trade Partners
Third Wish: More Shooting
Guaranteed Salary: $94,983,154
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is about to make a lot of money.
Chances are good that someone will offer him a max deal, but the Detroit Pistons could attempt to circumvent that situation by proactively handing him an expensive and lengthy deal to prove their belief in him. Failing that, they can just match any offer on the restricted free agent to retain the 24-year-old who has already become an integral piece of the offense and their best defender.
Caldwell-Pope is easily the biggest priority this offseason, but the Pistons could also change the direction of the franchise by clearing up cap space through trades. Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson should no longer be thought of as primary building blocks, and the organization has already attempted to shop them around before the midseason deadline, per ESPN.com's Marc Stein. Detroit shouldn't just give either away, but rebuilding wouldn't be the worst idea.
Whether Drummond and Jackson stick or are shipped off, the Pistons should then move on to shooters.
This isn't about head coach Stan Van Gundy's desire to replicate the four-out, one-in system he built previously with the Orlando Magic. He already veered away from it during the 2016-17 campaign. But teams can't survive in today's NBA while shooting the 26th-most threes per game and connecting at a higher rate than only two squads.
If Detroit clears cap space, it should pursue top-end shooters such as J.J. Redick and Patty Mills. If it doesn't, it can still go after lesser names like Tim Hardaway Jr. and Langston Galloway.
Golden State Warriors
First Wish: Contracts for Incumbent Stars
Second Wish: Contracts for Incumbent Non-Stars
Third Wish: Cheap Veteran Additions
Guaranteed Salary: $39,267,880
There's no reason the Golden State Warriors should hesitate to run it back. Even if they somehow flop during the second round of the playoffs and fail to win a title for the second straight season, they have so much talent that they should retain all their key pieces and attempt to continue building chemistry.
But that's easier said than done.
First, the Dubs have to convince Kevin Durant to accept his $27,734,406 player option or re-sign with the team on a long-term deal while also securing Stephen Curry's future with the franchise. After that, it needs to retain Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, David West, Zaza Pachulia and JaVale McGee. Every player in this paragraph will be (or, in Durant's case, could be) an unrestricted free agent, and they'll likely need to accept pay cuts to stay in their current location.
Only after all that can the Warriors take a page out of the Cleveland Cavaliers' book of offseason plans and pursue title-chasing veterans. It won't be able to afford anyone expensive even if it lets the non-stars walk, which just puts more pressure on the front office to convince key role players such as Iguodala that their futures are more secure in Golden State.
There's no need to worry about specific external targets yet. Those will emerge organically, and Golden State needs to remain flexible to find the best deals possible.
Houston Rockets
First Wish: Nene
Second Wish: Even More Shooters
Third Wish: Bench Defenders
Guaranteed Salary: $87,668,421
During the Houston Rockets' first-round victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Nene did everything in his power to prove his importance. The veteran center averaged 13.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks while shooting 84.8 percent from the field, and his defensive effort was nearly as impactful as his pick-and-roll chemistry with James Harden.
Now, it's vital that Houston brings him back.
He made only $2,898,000 in 2016-17, and the price tag should rise higher going forward. But the 34-year-old still has another good year in the tank, especially since he can conserve energy by playing a smaller role behind Clint Capela during the regular season.
As soon as Houston locks up Nene, it can move on to other priorities. Head coach Mike D'Antoni can never have too many shooters in the starting lineup and coming off the pine, and he could also use some extra defenders to ensure the continued improvement on the less glamorous end. Getting someone like Thabo Sefolosha to spell Trevor Ariza would be invaluable to the sustained excellence of this organization.
The Rockets won't have much money to play with. Then again, it's not like they're too far away from their goals with the current roster, and there's no reason to expect substantial regression from the team's MVP candidate.
Indiana Pacers
First Wish: Jeff Teague
Second Wish: C.J. Miles
Third Wish: Whatever Paul George Wants
Guaranteed Salary: $58,122,047
First comes re-signing the key figures.
Jeff Teague and C.J. Miles are both too important to this team to let them walk with no compensation. The point guard thrived as a facilitator during his first year away from the Atlanta Hawks, proving his All-Star nods haven't been the least bit fluky. Alongside him, Miles excelled as a floor-spacing threat while battling through a few too many injuries.
Increased chemistry with their teammates, particularly as Myles Turner continues to grow, will only make them more valuable in Indiana.
But that's not enough.
Miles and Teague must be the top priorities for the Indiana Pacers, but this team's ceiling is limited if that's all the noise it makes. And that's why it must appease Paul George by spending more money than it wants to let go of, doing everything possible to make him happy before his inevitable flirtations with other squads during the 2018 offseason.
Indiana has one more year to convince George he should wear the same jersey throughout his prime. If it wallows through a conservative offseason, it won't be getting off to the right start.
Los Angeles Clippers
First Wish: Keeping the Core Together
Second Wish: Small Forward
Third Wish: Bench Help at Any Position
Guaranteed Salary: $57,164,653
Let's listen to Doc Rivers himself, per USA Today's Sam Amick:
Here's my argument to [the question of whether all that luxury tax is worth it]. Let's say we don't win this year—which I think we will, [but] let's say we don't. Do you give up on a 50-win team that has proven that they're really close [to winning it all], or do you hang in there and keep trying to maybe make changes around [the core]?
I always use Utah as a great [example]. Thank God Karl Malone and [John] Stockton didn't listen to people, you know what I mean? They fell [in the playoffs], and kept trying and kept trying. And finally, late in their careers, they finally broke through to the Finals. They didn't win it [all]. But you know, that's the pursuit. I just think it's so easy to [say], 'Hey, they should break up,' from the outside. And I think that's such an easy opinion.
That doesn't sound like a man who intends to let J.J. Redick, Blake Griffin and Chris Paul walk. But retaining all three members of the Los Angeles Clippers core will be quite expensive, to the point that LAC won't have any money remaining to solve its other needs.
It could decide to let one or more of the big names depart, opting to instead fill the hole at small forward or continue shoring up the bench. But keeping those three around DeAndre Jordan should continue to serve as the top priority, especially because we still haven't seen what this team can do if and when everyone stays healthy.
That has to happen eventually. Right?
Maybe?
Los Angeles Lakers
First Wish: A Superstar
Second Wish: Patience
Third Wish: More Patience
Guaranteed Salary: $69,626,861
The Los Angeles Lakers should go after Chris Paul. They should do everything in their power to get a meeting with Blake Griffin. If both members of their in-city rivals spurn them, either to remain with the Los Angeles Clippers or move to a new location, they should start seeing what Gordon Hayward, Danilo Gallinari, Kyle Lowry, Paul Millsap and the other biggest names available this summer think about wearing purple and gold.
But they shouldn't overpay.
Magic Johnson's first offseason in charge should not feature a signing like the failed Timofey Mozgov contract. Los Angeles has already added too much young talent, and overpaying for a marginal upgrade would directly contrast against the intended direction of this rebuild. The Lakers need to save money for extending their youngsters, and they need to leave opportunities open for the new talents they'll add in the draft.
Patience, above all else, is key.
Save money for Paul George next offseason. Wait for an opportunity before the 2018 trade deadline. Continue to develop organically on the heels of Luke Walton's first season as the head coach, which featured across-the-board growth from so many up-and-coming players.
Attempting to expedite the rebuild would only backfire, barring the signing of a true A-list free agent.
Memphis Grizzlies
First Wish: Reasonable JaMychal Green Deal
Second Wish: Cheap Shooting
Third Wish: Re-Sign Veterans
Guaranteed Salary: $92,811,952
With Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph moving further from their athletic primes—believe it or not, Randolph could once jump over two pieces of paper with a single running leap—re-signing JaMychal Green is vital to the Memphis Grizzlies' future. Head coach David Fizdale described just how many things he could do to The Vertical's Shams Charania earlier this season:
JaMychal’s growth and development as a player has been huge for us. I’ve actually held JaMychal back a little bit, because I feel he has some ability to score more. Finding him some touches can be tough because of all the options we have, but he’s been invaluable.
His ability to make open threes, defend multiple positions, loyal, being tough. He’s diligent about being in shape and working on his game, a fantastic complement to our group.
The price tag could rise rather high, as he's drawn league-wide attention during his breakout campaign. But unless the Grizzlies are asked to give him a deal in the Mike Conley ballpark, they should do everything in their power to retain him. Even if they're forced to overpay by a small amount, that's fine.
Once Green is back, they can focus on actual needs.
Memphis, as always, needs more shooting, and it can't just let veterans such as Tony Allen, Vince Carter and Randolph walk away. It could absorb the losses of those aged players, but continuity is always beneficial in the Association.
Miami Heat
First Wish: Gordon Hayward
Second Wish: James Johnson
Third Wish: Dion Waiters
Guaranteed Salary: $49,362,256
The Miami Heat should have money to spend on a significant target, and there are already rumors as to who it might be.
"[Team president Pat] Riley has a home-court advantage because Miami is a prime free-agent destination. The weather, the zero state income tax and the chance to play for a top franchise are too good for a lot of players to turn down," Frank Isola wrote for the New York Daily News in late March while contrasting Phil Jackson against the successful Miami executive. "There are already whispers that if Utah can’t re-sign Gordon Hayward he could end up in Miami."
Hayward would make sense for the Heat, giving them a versatile small forward to pair with Hassan Whiteside and Goran Dragic. But if Miami can't land him or another marquee name, it should also be content to retain some of its breakout players. The prices for James Johnson and Dion Waiters shouldn't rise too high, and bringing them back makes sense after experiencing such a strong second half with them helping lead the charge.
That surge gives Miami flexibility in its options, but it also makes the decision-making process hard. A pursuit of a Hayward or Paul Millsap is far different than an attempt to retain Johnson and Waiters, and Riley could potentially lose out on both possibilities if he unsuccessfully goes down one route at the expense of the other.
Milwaukee Bucks
First Wish: New Tony Snell Deal
Second Wish: Opt-in From Greg Monroe
Third Wish: Depth
Guaranteed Salary: $82,635,697
If there was any doubt Tony Snell would be back with the Milwaukee Bucks for 2017-18, he's done his darnedest to eliminate it during the first-round postseason matchup with the Toronto Raptors. Despite the mediocre nature of his regular-season resume, the 25-year-old wing has averaged 11.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from deep.
But Snell hasn't guaranteed his Brewtown future.
In this case, that's actually a good thing for him. Much as the team might like to retain his services and let him grow alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thon Maker, Jabari Parker and Khris Middleton, he'll be a restricted free agent this summer and should draw plenty of attention from talent-starved, cap-rich teams such as the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.
Snell also shouldn't be Milwaukee's only internal target before the Bucks look to acquire depth at point guard and on the wings. Retaining Greg Monroe is important after the trimmed-down big man made major defensive strides and asserted himself as a two-way force during the playoffs—a stark contrast to a year ago, when it seemed Milwaukee should be shopping him for pennies on the dollar.
Values change, and the new internal calculus should have the Bucks praying Monroe chooses to play out 2017-18 for $17,900,000 rather than opting out and attempting to either restructure his deal or sign elsewhere.
Minnesota Timberwolves
First Wish: Interior Defense
Second Wish: Wing Defense
Third Wish: Continuity
Guaranteed Salary: $75,084,187
The Minnesota Timberwolves don't have much room to play with.
Every contract still on the books is fully guaranteed, and there are 11 of them. That number will swell to 12 or 13 if the 'Wolves choose to retain some combination of Shabazz Muhammad and Brandon Rush, though they might be better served directing their limited resources (spatial, not financial) in other directions.
After all, this Minnesota squad, which will look quite similar in 2017-18, finished 10th in offensive rating and No. 26 in the defensive counterpart. Allowing 109.1 points per 100 possessions is a great way to elevate the blood pressure of head coach Tom Thibodeau, and he'll likely be looking to use his capacity as team president to change that in expeditious fashion.
Even though Karl-Anthony Towns shows flashes of impressive defensive instincts, he was far too porous around the hoop. Help is desperately needed on the interior after he completed his sophomore campaign as the last-place finisher at center in ESPN.com's defensive real plus/minus.
And Minnesota can't be done if it adds a single rim-protector. It also needs assistance combating the porosity of Zach LaVine and Andrew Wiggins on the wings. The latter may look like a strong on-ball defender, but he's a disaster in help situations and could desperately use a point-preventing mentor.
If the 'Wolves can allocate two more roster spots toward useful defenders, they will make serious noise in the hunt for a 2018 playoff berth.
New Orleans Pelicans
First Wish: Jrue Holiday
Second Wish: Cheap Shooters
Third Wish: See Previous Wish
Guaranteed Salary: $84,755,298
Now that DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis are paired together in the frontcourt, the New Orleans Pelicans should be looking to shoot up the Western Conference ranks. And that doesn't start with an external pursuit, so much as a willingness to re-sign Jrue Holiday and take advantage of his immense two-way skill while healthy.
"Jrue's been with us for four years," general manager Dell Demps said about the point guard, per ESPN.com's Justin Verrier. "We love Jrue. We love his family. Obviously we'd like to have him back. He's got a tough decision to make. We're going to let that process play out. He's one of my favorite players. He's a two-way player and he's a phenomenal person. We really enjoyed having him here."
The sample size here is rather small, but nbawowy.com shows the trio comprised of Holiday, Cousins and Davis posted a 3.8 net rating in 377 minutes together—not too shabby for a team that, as a whole, was outscored by 1.6 points per 100 possessions in 2016-17.
But the triumvirate isn't perfect.
New Orleans desperately needs to surround its twin towers of fire and ice with some cheap shooters. Going after oft-overlooked players such as Omri Casspi, Mike Muscala and Nikola Mirotic would help immensely, since plenty of money is bound to be tied up in three contracts.
If defenses can collapse around Cousins and Davis, disaster will ensue, opening the door for a potential departure from Cousins when his contract expires after 2017-18. But the sky may be the limit if significant gravity exists by the bayou.
New York Knicks
First Wish: Someone Else to Sign Derrick Rose
Second Wish: A Time Machine
Third Wish: Free-Agency Appeal
Guaranteed Salary: $75,463,860
"New York can exceed $20 million in funds by shedding all of its other free-agent holds and non-guaranteed deals," Dan Favale wrote about the New York Knicks for Bleacher Report. "It's just too early to tell whether this matters—because it's too early tell who, if anyone, wants to sign with a franchise that embarrassed a team legend (Charles Oakley), voluntarily destroyed the trade value of its only All-Star (Carmelo Anthony) and drove its future cornerstone (Kristaps Porzingis) into silent rebellion."
Even though the Knicks may have significant cap space, it might not matter. The chemistry of this organization is toxic, and that can't be fixed unless the team uses a time machine to undue all of Phil Jackson's mistakes in his front-office role—both the ill-advised contract handed to Joakim Noah and the aforementioned relationship issues.
Why would a prominent free agent even consider the Knicks right now?
It has to deal with a mess on the court, an owner who feuds with franchise legends and argues with fans, a directionless roster and a team president who doesn't seem capable of making the right decisions. The Knicks will be lucky to get meetings with the biggest names, much less sign them to contracts that can help steer the franchise out of its downward spiral.
Right now, New York needs to be saved from itself. It could use another suitor handing Derrick Rose a large contract that eliminates any temptation Jackson experiences. It needs to luck into a few cheap deals that start establishing a stronger culture and restoring some free-agency appeal.
And it just needs talent in general. Somehow, that's a subsidiary concern, given the off-court crossroads at which it currently finds itself.
Oklahoma City Thunder
First Wish: Andre Roberson
Second Wish: Catch-and-Shoot Specialists
Third Wish: A Secondary Playmaker
Guaranteed Salary: $110,037,026
Before the Oklahoma City Thunder worry about putting the right pieces around Russell Westbrook, they have to re-sign Andre Roberson. Even if the yearly price rises well above $15 million, they shouldn't balk.
Roberson can't shoot free throws. His offense often looks atrocious, though he can go through stretches in which he catches fire from the corners and helps space out the floor. He'll never be a playmaking wing who can ease Westbrook's ridiculous offensive responsibilities. But few (if any) wings are better on the defensive end. Roberson is a versatile stopper willing to switch onto a number of positions, often shutting marquee players down without fouling excessively. His work on the glass also doesn't hurt.
Only once he's back in the fold can the Thunder turn to external needs: finding more shooters to open up driving lanes—and drive-and-kick options—for Westbrook and acquiring a secondary playmaker to take the ball out of his hands. Victor Oladipo was supposed to fill the latter hole, but his lackluster showings don't inspire confidence that he'll pass muster in the role.
Fortunately, OKC can feel reasonably good about the current roster construction. It does have youthful upside, Westbrook remains committed to the organization and it has some semblance of depth.
But especially after re-signing Roberson and pushing closer to the luxury-tax threshold, it could struggle to fill its biggest needs without breaking the bank.
Orlando Magic
First Wish: Point Guard Upgrade
Second Wish: Shooting Bigs
Third Wish: Shooting Wings
Guaranteed Salary: $77,915,080
Even though Eflrid Payton improved during his latest go-round, it's time for the Orlando Magic to accept the inevitable: While the Louisiana-Lafayette product may be a capable rotation player, his shooting limitations and low ceiling make it less feasible that he's the point guard of the future. They could stand to go after one of the top point guards in this free-agency class, whether that means pursuing Jeff Teague, George Hill or Jrue Holiday.
For the record, Chris Paul should not be considered in that group. Though he remains one of the league's greatest floor generals, there's just about a 0 percent chance he spurns the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs to join the Orlando rebuild.
At this point, you might be justifiably confused. We're dealing with free-agency whiteboards, and the Magic actually produced one of their own. Why aren't we talking about trading Aaron Gordon for Dario Saric? What happened to Jon Leuer, Marreese Speights, Kyle Anderson and Chandler Parsons?
Those shooters are important, hence their statuses as secondary and tertiary wish-list items. But it's important to remember this leak happened during the now-finished tenure of former general manager Rob Hennigan, which means priorities will inevitably change under the supervision of a new brain trust.
There won't be as much loyalty to incumbent players, hence the desire to upgrade at such an important position, even if it comes at the expense of a fairly recent lottery pick.
Philadelphia 76ers
First Wish: High-Priced Wings
Second Wish: Lower-Priced Wings
Third Wish: Health
Guaranteed Salary: $35,959,973
The Philadelphia 76ers, despite their middling record that somehow still represents improvement over the futility of years past, are loaded at a couple of positions. They don't need any frontcourt help, given the presences of Joel Embiid, Richaun Holmes, Jahlil Okafor and Ben Simmons. They shouldn't pursue any point guards, thanks to T.J. McConnell's play, Simmons' ability to run the show as a non-traditional 1 and the plethora of options at the top of the 2017 NBA draft.
But the wings still need work.
Rather than relying on Nik Stauskas, Gerald Henderson, Justin Anderson and the other incumbents, the Sixers should be swinging for the proverbial fences by going after Gordon Hayward and Danilo Gallinari. Given the plethora of rookie-scale contracts on the ledger, Philadelphia has more than enough money to justify offering a massive deal to a veteran who could help expedite the rebuild.
Failing that, it should take a similar approach to the next tier of wings. It may have to overpay to gain access to Otto Porter, Tony Snell or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, but it would be a worthwhile endeavor that might still leave the squad just barely above the salary floor.
However, the Sixers don't actually have too many other needs. Plenty of players are under contract, upside flows throughout the roster and they don't want to block the youngsters from earning major minutes. They just need to pray for health after Embiid and Simmons played in 31 and zero games, respectively, during the 2016-17 campaign.
Phoenix Suns
First Wish: Direction
Second Wish: Max-Salary Wing (Otto Porter?)
Third Wish: Non-Max Wing (Tony Snell?)
Guaranteed Salary: $65,946,252
What are the Phoenix Suns trying to do?
Do they want to retain their veterans and continue toiling away in mediocrity? Do they want to offload some of their more experienced players to open up spots for the youthful contributors? If they choose the latter route, trading Brandon Knight, Eric Bledsoe, Tyson Chandler and Jared Dudley will be the first priority, superseding any dives into the free-agent pool.
But either way, they should be looking to parlay their cap flexibility into an upgrade on the wings.
Adding to the bigs and guards doesn't make nearly as much sense with Marquese Chriss, Dragan Bender, Tyler Ulis and Devin Booker already on the roster—and potentially Alex Len as well, if he's retained as a restricted free agent. T.J. Warren might have upside as a 3, but he also has the lowest ceiling of the young core and happens to play at a position with plenty of depth on the open market.
Stop me if you've heard this before, but the rebuilding Suns should first look to Otto Porter, Danilo Gallinari and the other top-tier small forwards. Then, if that pursuit doesn't work, they can dive deeper into the offseason rankings and attempt to lure a player such as Tony Snell into the desert.
Unfortunately for Phoenix, it seems plenty of other organizations might have similar ideas.
Portland Trail Blazers
First Wish: Find help in the draft
Second Wish: Find help in the draft again
Third Wish: Find help in the draft again (again)
Guaranteed Salary: $132,928,775
The Portland Trail Blazers don't have room for wishes.
They already have 16 players under contract for the 2017-18 campaign, none of whom have team or player options with which they can hit the open market. In fact, Rip City would have to waive Pat Connaughton (possible), Tim Quarterman (possible) and Festus Ezeli (guaranteed) just to make room for their three first-round picks, assuming they opt not to go draft-and-stash with any of them.
The Blazers may add a veteran on a minimum salary near the end of the offseason. But barring significant trades, they don't have the cap room or the roster space necessary to have any legitimate targets at this stage.
What they do have is three first-round picks. Which is why, right now, the draft is the first, second and third priority.
Sacramento Kings
First Wish: Commitment to Tanking
Second Wish: Point Guard
Third Wish: A Ben McLemore Divorce
Guaranteed Salary: $35,041,933
The Sacramento Kings can't try to turn their fortunes around in one fell swoop.
Especially after the way the DeMarcus Cousins era ended, no marquee free agent will strongly consider signing with the cap-rich Kings. Getting a meeting may be tough in and of itself. But that's not actually a bad thing, since Sacramento shouldn't be bashful about spending the entire 2017-18 season tanking before truly starting to climb in 2018.
The Kings owe their first-round pick to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019, so the upcoming campaign will be their only true opportunity to take advantage of their losses. It's advantageous to hand plenty of opportunities to their many young players, even if the record sits near or at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.
They shouldn't have any qualms about playing Buddy Hield, Willie Cauley-Stein, Georgios Papagiannis and the other inexperienced players on the roster, though they should have reservations about re-signing Ben McLemore. Let someone else pay for his upside, especially since his skill set overlaps with Hield's and contains far less unrealized potential.
The only real need to address is point guard, since Langston Galloway's turning down his player option ($5,430,000) would leave the Kings with zero floor generals on the roster. Ty Lawson and Darren Collison are both unrestricted free agents, and it's time to look in a different (read: younger) direction.
San Antonio Spurs
First Wish: Player Option Luck
Second Wish: Chris Paul
Third Wish: Kyle Korver
Guaranteed Salary: $73,476,137
The biggest item on the San Antonio Spurs' whiteboard is outside their control.
David Lee could turn down his player option for $1,605,967 and become an unrestricted free agent. Dewayne Dedmon will almost certainly choose not to play for $3,028,410 in 2017-18 and hit the open market, where his price could rise to dizzying heights. Pau Gasol could seek a lengthier deal rather than playing out the final year of his contract at $16,197,500.
The Spurs are better if these players stay, and their budget could get messy if they're forced to re-sign the oversized trio or pursue external replacement options. But that might be unavoidable, and they'll also have to worry about Manu Ginobili deciding whether he'll retire or re-sign. Throw in Patty Mills (unrestricted) and Jonathon Simmons (restricted), and the Spurs could lose an awful lot of depth.
But this is San Antonio we're talking about. The Spurs will soldier through it without skipping a beat, probably by doing something wild like adding Chris Paul and Kyle Korver to upgrade at point guard and add more shooting alongside Kawhi Leonard.
Whatever this organization does, it will inevitably work. The front office is probably already concocting some magical potion that will convince Dedmon to stay and grow under head coach Gregg Popovich for one more year.
Toronto Raptors
First Wish: New Kyle Lowry Deal
Second Wish: Cheap Shooters
Third Wish: A Repeat of the Second Wish
Guaranteed Salary: $76,812,631
Forget about whatever struggles Kyle Lowry might endure during the playoffs.
He's still the best guard in the Eastern Conference, and the Toronto Raptors wouldn't be anywhere close to their current level without him on the floor. According to NBA Math's FATS calculator, they played like a 51.8-win team while he was running the show but slipped to a 40.6-win level while he was either catching his breath or out with an injury.
Re-signing him is of paramount importance once he inevitably declines his $12 million player option. Plenty of other suitors will be after him, so it's vital that Toronto retains him early and blows him away with an initial offer, which will likely be in the max-salary range.
Once that's done, the Raptors can afford to start looking for upgrades, which should primarily come in the form of sharpshooters who can help ease the burdens Lowry and DeMar DeRozan endure on a nightly basis. They already added defense with P.J. Tucker and Serge Ibaka, but modern offenses can never have too many shooters, especially to spark a bench unit that can sometimes stagnate and attempt to dominate almost solely through quality defense.
Toronto could trade DeMarre Carroll, Cory Joseph or Jonas Valanciunas to clear up space and go after bigger targets, but it could also run it back while making minor additions on cheap contracts. So long as the newcomers are confident from beyond the arc, they'll fit in nicely.
Utah Jazz
First Wish: Gordon Hayward
Second Wish: George Hill
Third Wish: Joe Ingles
Guaranteed Salary: $65,708,485
Run. It. Back.
This Utah Jazz squad is so good when healthy that it shouldn't be looking to change anything. Just keep developing chemistry and promoting internal growth with the current troops, because we still haven't really seen what can happen when everyone is operating at 100 percent for a sustained stretch. Even in the playoffs, Utah has had to deal with Rudy Gobert's knee injury and Gordon Hayward's food poisoning during the opening round.
The guaranteed salary listed above may give the false impression that the Jazz have cash to blow. They actually don't unless Gordon Hayward, George Hill and Joe Ingles escape. Shelvin Mack and Jeff Withey are also free agents, but those would be far more palatable losses, easier to replace with minimum contracts or in the draft.
Losing Hayward can't happen. There's no way to replace his two-way impact and ability to contribute in every area imaginable, especially now that he's coming off the first All-Star selection of his career.
Seeing Hill sign elsewhere would be painful, but at least the Jazz could attempt to promote Dante Exum and reallocate the money it would've taken to bring back the current starter. Watching Ingles leave would sting after his meteoric rise throughout 2016-17, but he's more of a luxury item than anything else, given the construction of this roster.
Still, it would be preferable to see all three return.
Washington Wizards
First Wish: Otto Porter Re-Signed
Second Wish: Backup Point Guard
Third Wish: Backup Wing
Guaranteed Salary: $91,906,361
Otto Porter's name has already come up for three different teams in this article, and more will surely be testing the waters to see how high the price tag might rise. But after his tremendous success as a spot-up shooter and all-around contributions alongside Bradley Beal and John Wall, he should be viewed as such a valuable asset that the Washington Wizards are willing to pay whatever it might cost to retain him.
The Georgetown product is a restricted free agent, after all. Even if the Brooklyn Nets or Philadelphia 76ers sign him to a max offer sheet, Washington can match the deal and retain Porter's services. And in that situation, the Wizards should bring him back without thinking twice.
After that decision is made, Washington can focus on its other needs.
Bojan Bogdanovic and Brandon Jennings helped shore up the bench during the second half of the 2016-17 campaign, but they're each free agents this summer. Whether by re-signing them or luring in other players who can fill similar roles, the Wizards have to prioritize strengthening the bench to take pressure off the starters who are often tasked with so many responsibilities, only to watch leads crumble when the second unit is in.
Washington won't have much money this summer, but it should be able to convince a few veterans that it's building something promising.
Adam Fromal covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter: @fromal09.
Unless otherwise indicated, all stats from Basketball Reference, NBA.com, ESPN.com or NBA Math and accurate heading into games Wednesday, April 26. Salary information comes from whatsthecap.com and Basketball Insiders.