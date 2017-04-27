Building Every NBA Team's Free-Agency Whiteboard Ahead of 2017 Offseason

7 of 30

First Wish: A New Deal for Dirk Nowitzki

Second Wish: Pass-First Point Guard

Third Wish: Stud at Any Position

Guaranteed Salary: $59,899,646

Dirk Nowitzki is a consummate professional and one of the most loyal players in the NBA. It would be well within his rights to tell the team he wants to play 2017-18 for his $25 million salary, even though he's unlikely to provide the production necessary to justify that price tag. But he could also ask the front office to turn down the team option and re-sign him to a cheaper deal, giving Dallas even more money for its pursuit of primary needs.

Most important is a pass-first point guard to supplement Yogi Ferrell, J.J. Barea and Devin Harris. It's a need team owner Mark Cuban has already addressed.

"We got to get better at point, there's no question...Yogi is going to get better. Seth [Curry] will continue to get better. I'd love to see Nico [Brussino] play some point forward and see how that works. He's probably one of our best passers," he told Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News. "We'll have depth, but we have to get that one pass-first point guard. That's what we don't have."

Dallas should have enough money to pursue George Hill, Jeff Teague or Jrue Holiday, thereby taking a swing at the biggest names on the market and attempting to fulfill two wishes at once. But it could also go after a cheaper option such as Shaun Livingston or Sergio Rodriguez, then chase Gordon Hayward, Blake Griffin or another max-contract option to pair with Harrison Barnes and Nowitzki in the frontcourt.

Fortunately, the Mavericks roster is malleable. Nowitzki won't be around forever (I think), which allows the team to pursue a complement to Nerlens Noel at either power forward or center. Barnes can play the 3 or the 4. Seth Curry can work at either guard position.

Nothing should be off-limits for an organization that perennially chases stars in free agency.