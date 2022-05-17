2022 Offseason Report Cards for Every NFL Team

0 of 32

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The major events of the 2022 NFL offseason—the hiring cycle, early free agency and the draft—are now complete. A few quality veterans remain unsigned, but rosters and front offices are largely what they're going to be this season.

With most of the work done, let's look at the big picture and grade every team's offseason thus far.

From hirings and contract extensions to free-agent adds and draft decisions—and everything in between—all will be under scrutiny here.

Teams that improved their talent pool and were smart with their resources will receive higher grades than those that overspent or lost key players and failed to fill holes. A "C" grade is average and represents a team that isn't in a better or worse position as it pertains to long- and short-term goals.

To add a fun flavor to our grades, we're also going to highlight one particularly savvy move as an "extra-credit project" for each team. This could be a great hiring, particularly valuable deals or any other smart decision that adds a few bonus points to a team's overall grade.

Teams are listed in alphabetical order.