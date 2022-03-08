2022 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Post-Combine Picks

2022 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Post-Combine PicksMarch 8, 2022
The NFL Scouting Combine is a fantastic event in which superhuman athleticism is on display. How much these performances actually affect each prospect's draft standing may surprise.
What Georgia's Jordan Davis accomplished in Indianapolis was nothing short of astounding, as the 341-pound defensive tackle posted the highest relative athletic score on record, per Pro Football Network's Kent Lee Platte.
Conversely, Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton, who is the top-ranked safety in this class and a potential top-five selection, didn't test as well as expected with a 4.59-second 40-yard dash and poor change-of-direction times.
Yet the status of each player shouldn't be drastically affected. Combine efforts serve as confirmation after evaluations of on-field performance.
An individual's draft standing shouldn't soar or plunge based on one workout. Some may receive a little bump up draft boards while others might have further questions asked about their skill sets. In the end, the event is an opportunity for athletes to hit certain thresholds, interview well with teams and clear medical examinations.
Bleacher Report's Scouting Department of Brandon Thorn, Brent Sobleski, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen and Nate Tice are back to piece together another mock draft based on what they saw and heard at this year's combine.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Evan Neal, Alabama
The 2022 NFL draft doesn't have a slam-dunk selection for the first overall pick. The Jacksonville Jaguars got one of those last year when they chose quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the top selection.
Offensive tackle is logical path forward based on situation and the available talent. Alabama's Evan Neal edges out North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu as a slightly safer prospect.
"The Jaguars have multiple free agents along their offensive line, including starting left tackle Cam Robinson," Thorn noted. "Even with last year's second-round pick Walker Little ready to step into the lineup, Neal's addition gives the team a higher-caliber player it can insert at tackle, while Little can serve as a high-level swing. This would provide Lawrence and new head coach Doug Pederson with a franchise left tackle to build the offense around.
"Neal is the class' prototypical tackle prospect with the physical tools, polish and maturity to step in as a starter right away while being a leader on the line. With Lawrence being priority No. 1 for the franchise, Neal's selection would do more for his development than any other player in the class."
This pick is far from settled, but Neal is the sensible choice for the rebuilding Jaguars.
2. Detroit Lions: Edge Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
Aidan Hutchinson Scouting Report
As owners of the second overall pick, the Detroit Lions should have only one plan in mind: take whoever the front office believes will create the greatest long-term impact to the entire organization.
"For a team in Detroit's position, Aidan Hutchinson is the perfect blend of immediate impact ability as well as untapped potential," Klassen said. "Hutchinson can play from a stand-up position or with his hand in the dirt, giving the defense an extra bit of versatility. He comes off the ball with a good first step, which gives him the advantage he needs to make full use of his lateral explosiveness and elite hand usage. Better yet, Hutchinson should come in as a legit run defender right away, particularly when plays are headed his way."
In a class with no clear-cut No. 1 prospect, Hutchinson has been in the conversation for the spot, though B/R's scouting department isn't quite as high on his growth potential. However, the reigning Ted Hendricks Award winner presents arguably the highest floor of any prospect in the class.
Hutchinson will provide pass-rushing pop and set a strong edge. He may never become an elite pass-rusher compared to others with more explosivity and flexibility, but a steady and reliable top performer is the type of prospect the Lions can continue to build around alongside tight end T.J. Hockenson and offensive tackle Penei Sewell.
3. Houston Texans: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
Kayvon Thibodeaux Scouting Report
Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux is an excellent example of why the most important things at the combine happen off the field since he had to answer questions about his effort and commitment. Thibodeaux didn't necessarily help himself when he said he'd do a complete workout only to bench and run the 40-yard dash before opting out of the rest of the drills.
Despite that, the edge-rusher is a mega-talented prospect with as much or more upside than anyone in this year's class.
For the Houston Texans, they're searching for franchise building blocks after tearing down the roster.
"Houston needs some real-deal speed off the edge. Thibodeaux would give them that," Klassen said. "Thibodeaux comes off the snap with plenty of juice. He has the acceleration and flexibility to manipulate offensive tackles in space in a variety of ways. The former Duck also packs plenty of punch, which is useful on inside moves as well as twists and stunts.
"While Thibodeaux does need to clean up his hand usage, all the tools to become an elite pass-rusher are present."
Other prospects present less risk, but Thibodeaux's growth potential makes him far more valuable than any perceived slight can do to harm his standing.
4. New York Jets: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
As the clear No. 1 safety prospect in this year's draft class, Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton entered the combine with expectations of blowing away the entire process. He didn't.
That's OK.
While Hamilton's speed and quickness numbers weren't great, they were still solid when taking his body composition into consideration. Hamilton is a 6'4", 220-pound defensive back. His 40-yard dash of 4.59 seconds belies how much range he shows on the field. Furthermore, he's a smooth athlete capable of providing instant production from all three levels of a defense.
"Hamilton will instantly add to any defense," Giddings said. "His length and versatility allows him to roam the deep field, as well as blitz from walked up on the line of scrimmage. He would give New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh lots of scheme flexibility."
The versatility is necessary, too. The Jets are thin in the secondary, and they're set to lose veterans Marcus Maye and Lamarcus Joyner in free agency.
A prospect of Hamilton's caliber is exactly what the Jets require to settle their defensive back end. He would be a playmaker and give the team a defensive centerpiece as the front office continues to build the unit in Saleh's image.
5. New York Giants: OT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State
Anything other than an offensive lineman would be a massive surprise with this selection since the New York Giants brass already knows the team is short-handed in the trenches. Granted, general manager Joe Schoen shouldn't reach for one. The fifth overall pick is an excellent spot to land a top blocker, though.
In this case, North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu is available, even though he should be under consideration by every team starting with the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1 overall.
"Ekwonu is a dynamic run-blocker with the physical traits and makeup to become the best player from this class if he can shore up his technique in pass protection," Thorn said.
"The Giants are led by a creative play-caller in new head coach Brian Daboll that will design the scheme around the strengths of his players, so Ekwonu would likely be put in positions to make an instant impact as a rookie. In the interim, 'Ickey' will be a difference-maker in the run game with the ability to thrive on RPOs, play-action and match up with premier edge-rushers from an athletic and power standpoint.
"If Ekwonu learns to stay inside-out on rushers when on an island, he can become an elite tackle."
6. Carolina Panthers: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State
Charles Cross' combine experience went much like the majority of his collegiate career. He quietly excelled while others around him received more fanfare.
As Ikem Ekwonu and Zion Johnson stole the show among the offensive linemen during position drills, Cross showed he's an easy mover every bit capable of immediately stepping in as a starting left tackle. His performance came as no surprise since the first-team All-SEC performer already graded as the best overall pass-blocker among his contemporaries.
The Carolina Panthers don't have any semblance of a solution at left tackle. Cross would fill the void.
"The Panthers had arguably the worst offensive line in the NFL last season and will need to dramatically upgrade the position in free agency and the draft," Thorn said. "Cross would be their most talented player on the line right away with the upside to become a Pro Bowler.
"However, Cross will need to learn to adjust to much wider rush angles as a rookie compared to what he saw in the Air Raid offense over his college career. He has the tools to make it happen. Cross is also a much more physical and stronger player than expected coming from a pass-heavy offense, which gives him a solid foundation as a run-blocker while he makes the necessary adjustments to the pro game as a pass protector."
7. New York Giants (from Chicago): CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
The idea that the New York Giants will pick prospects at premium positions with each of their two top-10 selections may seem alien as the organization emerges from the Dave Gettleman era. But this approach is how good teams are built.
Clearly, the Giants must address their offensive front. In this mock draft, they did so immediately with Ikem Ekwonu's selection two picks earlier. The team can then make a change in the secondary since veteran cornerback James Bradberry is on the trade block, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
With Bradberry potentially out of the picture, an investment in Cincinnati's Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner would stabilize the secondary.
"Gardner would give the Giants youth and consistency in the defensive backfield," Giddings said. "As a corner who has the ability to play both man and zone coverage, he does a very good job of attacking the ball through the catch point.
"The Giants have missed on a few corners over the last few drafts. Gardner's production and consistency take a lot of guesswork out of the selection."
Sometimes, a team just needs to pick the best player available. In this case, the Giants could be further spurred to move Bradberry's contract after Gardner's addition.
8. Atlanta Falcons: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State
The NFL suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley for the 2022 campaign after he bet on league games, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Ridley's status with the Falcons was already in question after he stepped away from football last season to focus on his mental health.
With Ridley out and Russell Gage a pending free agent, the Falcons lack any type of presence at wide receiver. With or without Gage, they should look to Ohio State's Chris Olave since he's the class' best overall route-runner.
"Olave brings excellent ball skills with three-level route-running and athleticism to match," Tice said. "Olave's timed speed (4.39-second 40-yard dash) matches what he shows on film, and he has the ability to line up across the formation and an advanced skill set.
"With tight end Kyle Pitts' ability to split out and growing comfort operating from in-line positions, Olave's polished game and versatility would give head coach Arthur Smith all the creative juice he needs."
An inside-outside duo of Pitts and Olave should help extend Matt Ryan's career until the Falcons find a replacement.
9. Denver Broncos: QB Malik Willis, Liberty
Malik Willis is either the biggest tease or greatest talent in this year's draft class. There may not be room for any gray area. In some ways, his potential selection in the top 10 brings NBA vibes to the NFL draft.
Raw traits and potential are more important than actual on-field excellent.
To be clear, Wills displayed exceptional moments. But those were tempered by poor decision-making and mistakes. His tools are obvious, however, and why many consider the Liberty product QB1.
"Willis has the strongest arm in this year's class and is as dynamic as they come with the ball in his hands," Tice said, "but he would be the home run swing of all home run swings at the quarterback position.
"The Auburn transfer flashes the ability to create like the top quarterbacks in the league, but he is more of a bundle of tools than tangible product. There will be a huge adjustment going from Liberty's simple offense to an NFL-caliber system, and it will take time to harness his ability. He has the potential to raise the ceiling of the Denver Broncos' talented skill players, though his selection would be a very risky proposition."
Go big or go home. In the Broncos' case, they need a quarterback and decide to go big.
10. New York Jets (from Seattle): OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
Trevor Penning Scouting Report
New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas has already sunk a pair of first-round picks in Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker in back-to-back years. But Becton's status remains on shaky ground.
Head coach Robert Saleh said Becton must earn his job and that the Jets could draft a left tackle and move the 2020 No. 11 pick to the right side.
Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning could have made that decision easier with his stellar combine workout. Penning was already a favorite in league circles for his nasty on-field demeanor. Then, the 6'7", 325-pounder posted an elite athletic score.
"Penning blew up the combine and tested like a better athlete than many gave him credit for being," Thorn said. "His outstanding size, power and nasty demeanor provide the required building blocks for a high-end starter at tackle. Penning has more to clean up in his game than the tackles drafted before him in this mock in terms of pad level and use of hands, but he aced the offseason process to ensure he will be selected in the first round.
"The Jets could play him at either tackle spot, giving them two ultratalented options. In the worst-case scenario, Penning would be an insurance policy for Becton. If things do work out, they would have a potentially dominant pair at a premier position."
11. Washington Commanders: QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
Desmond Ridder Scouting Report
Quietly, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder put on a show at the combine. As others fawned over Malik Willis and opined about Kenny Pickett's hand size, Ridder went about his business and impressed.
"Ridder's athleticism was on display," Tice said, "but the developmental jump he took in operating from the pocket this season is what makes him such an intriguing prospect. Ridder showed improvement with his processing and movement. These two traits, along with the running ability and leadership he showed at Cincinnati, would give the Washington Commanders a quarterback who can start in Year 1 and beyond."
Ridder is an excellent athlete, posting a 4.52-second 40-yard dash, 36-inch vertical leap and 10'7" broad jump. All three of those numbers were in the top 10 since the NFL began publicly announcing results 18 years ago.
The Commanders may be looking for veteran options. Instead, they should invest in a prospect such as Ridder, who helped elevate his program, continually developed and still presents significant upside as an athlete and passer. Last season, the two-time AAC Offensive Player of the Year recorded zero turnover-worthy plays on 73 deep passes, per Pro Football Focus.
12. Minnesota Vikings: CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
Derek Stingley Jr. Scouting Report
LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. has the right mentality to play cornerback.
"When I'm at the best version of myself, I'm the greatest," Stingley told reporters at the combine.
The Minnesota Vikings certainly hope so. Minnesota has an opportunity to select an elite talent while getting him at a slight discount.
"Stingley is one of the most fluid athletes at the position in this draft," Giddings said. "He's recovering from a Lisfranc injury but would give the Vikings a lockdown corner with ball skills and versatility."
Minnesota is unsettled at cornerback beyond Cameron Dantzler since Patrick Peterson and Mackensie Alexander are pending free agents. Stingley could be available in this spot only because of injury concerns and a lack of "impact play," according to ESPN's Matt Miller. However, the standout told reporters he will work out at LSU's pro day, which should quell concerns.
Stingley certainly fits the mold that new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah likes to fill: underclassmen at premium positions from Power Five programs. Those are the types of prospects the Cleveland Browns targeted during his tenure.
13. Cleveland Browns: WR Drake London, USC
The Cleveland Browns are going to be major players in the wide receiver market. They must be since their lack of talent at the position is staggering, particularly if Jarvis Landry is released.
To be fair, the Browns may not be forced to select a wide receiver with the 13th selection. General manager Andrew Berry could make another splash in free agency by attacking the roster's biggest need, as he did during the previous two offseasons.
Until that occurs, though, wide receiver will remain atop Cleveland's wish list. USC's Drake London fits the Browns' needs and guardrails to a T.
"London would give the Browns a true No. 1 wide receiver," Tice said. "His basketball background shows up with his ball-winning skills, but his ability to operate from inside and outside, as well as underrated route-running ability, allows him to contribute all over the field.
"With room for improvement and a frame to add even more size (6'4", 219 lbs), London can eat targets right away—especially in the red zone—and also has the youth to add to his game."
London is only 20 years old. He may not be the class' most polished prospect, but a strong argument exists that he's the best wide receiver.
14. Baltimore Ravens: DL Travon Walker, Georgia
Some fits are just too perfect, and Travon Walker and the Baltimore Ravens is one of them.
"Walker is a Raven through and through," Klassen said. "At 6'5" and 272 pounds, he has the heavy edge frame the Ravens love to invest in and turn into a hybrid interior player. He is a hammer in the running game, particularly with how he takes on pullers, and has the athleticism for any assignment.
"While Walker needs refinement as a pass-rusher around the edge, he was exceptional on stunts, twists and any other interior pass-rush approach at Georgia—all things the Ravens like to do with their edge players."
While Walker would work as a base end or 5-technique, he can also reduce down in sub-packages.
With Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Justin Houston set to enter free agency, a player with the physicality and athleticism to fill multiple roles along the defensive front would go a long way.
As for this specific situation, Walker couldn't land a better one. He's raw, particularly as a pass-rusher. The Ravens' stability and coaching staff should maximize his potential.
15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami): WR Jameson Williams, Alabama
Jameson Williams Scouting Report
The idea of picking a wide receiver in the first round for the third consecutive year seems like overkill. The added pressure of choosing a target coming off a torn ACL adds even more risk.
Yet the Philadelphia Eagles go this route.
"It's a shame we didn't get to witness Alabama's Jameson Williams run the 40-yard dash," Tice said. "Williams can create an explosive play on any snap by taking the top off a defense or taking off after the catch on an underneath throw.
"He has more skill to his game than just speed, though. He shows an understanding of how to tempo his routes and throttle down to keep defenders off-balance and work against zone coverages. Williams would complement DeVonta Smith perfectly and unlock space underneath for Dallas Goedert to operate."
In this case, Smith's and Williams' abilities to create big plays can give Jalen Hurts top-flight options as he develops as a passer. Furthermore, Jalen Reagor would get one more chance to prove himself before Williams is fully healthy and ready to take his spot.
16. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis): LB Devin Lloyd, Utah
If the Philadelphia Eagles are ever going to invest in a first-round linebacker, this is the year, because the organization holds three first-round picks.
In this mock draft, general manager Howie Roseman has his choice of second-line defenders to improve a unit that's been considered a continual weakness.
"The Eagles got more out of their linebackers than they should have last season, but they are still below the baseline at the position," Klassen said. "Utah's Devin Lloyd, who presents a nice combination of mobility, length and coverage chops, would be a welcome addition to a front looking for dynamic traits. Lloyd should primarily be a 'Will' linebacker in the NFL, but the Eagles could use him all over—even on the line of scrimmage as a pass-rusher in special packages."
Lloyd's abilities in the box would add a different dimension at the position because he can offer significant value in pass-rush packages.
The reigning Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year would be one of the most athletic players on the defense and provide a playmaker at a position of weakness. In fact, Lloyd was the only off-ball linebacker with eight sacks and four interceptions last season, per ESPN's Field Yates.
17. Los Angeles Chargers: DL Jordan Davis, Georgia
Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis blew the doors off the combine.
Davis is the most athletic big man in event history. At 341 pounds, he ran a 4.78-second 40-yard dash and posted a 32-inch vertical leap and 10'3" broad jump. Then Davis looked exceptionally smooth during position drills.
The possibility he will fall to the 17th pick would be a godsend for the Los Angeles Chargers.
"You can't find a better scheme fit than Jordan Davis in Brandon Staley's defense," Klassen said. "Staley wants to commit to two-high structures. As poor as the Chargers front performed last season, they had to do more spinning down to one-high defenses to get numbers in the box than they would have liked.
"Davis would be the perfect backbone. His size and athletic ability allows him to take control of multiple gaps in the running game, whether through two-gapping as a space eater or shooting over gaps to move the front. Davis would help unlock the defense's potential."
Last season, the Chargers finished in the bottom half of the league in sacks and yards allowed per rushing attempt.
18. New Orleans Saints: WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State
The New Orleans Saints have mended fences with Michael Thomas, but Thomas needs plenty of help. Last season, no Saints wide receiver managed more than 46 catches or 698 receiving yards.
Granted, the quarterback situation is a mess and the organization could go in that direction. Or the front office could re-sign Jameis Winston since he remains the best starting option.
From there, a target such as Penn State's Jahan Dotson could prove to be a wonderful complementary piece.
"Dotson is undersized (5'11", 178 lbs) but maximizes his frame with his catching range and toughness," Tice said. "He is a dynamic route-runner at all three levels with enough speed to go deep and create after the catch. Dotson can operate from the slot or outside the numbers. He would pair nicely with Thomas and give New Orleans another reliable and explosive option."
The Saints should pursue the smart play of bringing back their veteran quarterback option and then invest in a loaded wide receiver class to improve the offense as a whole.
19. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Kaiir Elam, Florida
In this mock draft, the Philadelphia Eagles wait until their third first-round pick to address a premium position.
They added explosive ability to the offense with Jameson Williams and then finally addressed the second line of the defense with Devin Lloyd. But a hole would still exist at outside corner opposite Darius Slay.
Avonte Maddox and Zech McPhearson are built to play over the slot. They can bump outside, but the Eagles would be better with them in their traditional roles and another talented corner in the mix.
Florida's Kaiir Elam hasn't received the same fanfare as other defenders in this class. But the 6'1½" cornerback ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash to put his name on the map.
"Elam is a long and rangy corner who plays with speed and physicality," Giddings said. "He has scheme flexibility with the hips to turn and run in man coverage. He would add depth to the room while competing for a starting job."
The Eagles must take advantage of their three first-round picks. Elam is exactly the type of prospect they can acquire to help build long-term stability throughout the roster.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt
Size matters not. Look at Kenny Pickett. Judge him by his hand size, do you? Well, you should not.
Yes, a quarterback with 8.5-inch hands isn't ideal. But that doesn't measure what he accomplished during his last season with Pitt.
Cause for concern regarding Pickett should involve his upside and the fact he'll turn 24 before he ever takes a regular-season snap. Even so, his floor might be as high as any quarterback in this class, which makes him intriguing for teams such as the Pittsburgh Steelers that are looking for plug-and-play options.
"Pickett has small hands," Tice acknowledged, "but he is accurate and can create plays out of structure with enough arm strength to push the ball. He will need to continue to develop his ability to progress from the pocket. Even as a slightly older prospect, the improvement he showed in 2021 provides hope he'll continue to grow as a performer in a professional system."
The Steelers aren't loaded with great options. If they wait until the draft to find Ben Roethlisberger's replacement, Pickett would be a fine addition considering the alternative of not addressing the game's most important position for yet another offseason.
21. New England Patriots: Edge George Karlaftis, Purdue
George Karlaftis Scouting Report
The predraft process hasn't been particularly kind to Purdue's George Karlaftis. The 20-year-old defensive end doesn't have the longest arms (32⅝") and is primarily a speed-to-power pass-rusher who prefers to play through blockers instead of blowing past them.
The ability to play with power, stack and shed certainly fits the profile of the New England Patriots' defensive approach.
"Bill Belichick loves power pass-rushers, and there may not be a better one in this class than Karlaftis," Klassen said. "On film, Karlaftis comes off the ball very well for someone almost 270 pounds and has the overwhelming lower-body strength to drive blockers back consistently. He also comes with a mean punch and surprising flexibility for an edge his size.
"Karlaftis can be a pocket-crusher from the edge as well as someone who kicks inside to wreak havoc from the interior on passing downs."
Karlaftis led all Big Ten defenders with 36 quarterback hits since the start of the 2019 season, per Pro Football Focus. Only Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson posted a higher pass-rush win rate last season.
The ability is there, even if Karlaftis isn't as highly regarded today as he was at the onset of the offseason.
22. Las Vegas Raiders: IOL Zion Johnson, Boston College
During his time with the New England Patriots, new Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels saw what top-notch guard play can do for an offense thanks to Logan Mankins, Joe Thuney and Shaq Mason.
The Raiders are likely set at one guard spot after last year's first-round draft pick, Alex Leatherwood, moved to the interior following a putrid start to his career at right tackle. His bookend is far from decided. Boston College's Zion Johnson looked like a different caliber of athlete than the other guards in Indianapolis, which further built his standing as a highly sought-after prospect.
"Johnson has solidified his spot as the best guard in the draft over the offseason with his performances at the Senior Bowl and combine," Thorn said. "Both of these became the cherries on top of the most consistent film in the class at his position and signal his upside to become an instant impact starter as a rookie.
"Johnson's size (6'3", 315 lbs), strength and technical refinement made him a plug-and-play starter based purely on film evaluation, but he's now shown the athletic ability is also there to elevate his ceiling even more.
"No sure thing exists in any draft class, but Johnson is as close as you can get to a plus starter and would give the Raiders arguably their best player on the line from Day 1."
23. Arizona Cardinals: IOL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
The Arizona Cardinals have much bigger issues to address than who to select with the 23rd pick. But the choice could help assuage the festering situation between the organization and quarterback Kyler Murray.
Murray is demanding a new contract. The front office can appease the 2019 No. 1 selection by picking up his fifth-year rookie option and entering extension negotiations. Talented additions around the quarterback to make his life easier would be another step in the right direction.
Texas A&M's Kenyon Green is a versatile performer capable of starting at multiple spots along the Cardinals' aging offensive front.
"The Arizona line has been in need of a youth and talent injection for years," Thorn said. "At 20 years old with the natural power to put dents in a defense as a run-blocker and proven versatility, Green would be an excellent addition.
"Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has a creative, multiple running game that Green would fit into nicely, opening up the playbook for additional downhill gap concepts. Green didn't test well at the combine and may have a slightly lower ceiling than some thought, but he should still be a solid pro with the ability to jolt a stagnant offensive line."
24. Dallas Cowboys: Edge David Ojabo, Michigan
Micah Parsons led the Dallas Cowboys last season with 13 sacks. Aside from the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, no one posted more than six sacks. In fact, Randy Gregory and Dorance Armstrong managed only 11 combined. Both of those veterans are pending free agents.
"It's unclear whether the Cowboys intend to bring Gregory back. If they don't, David Ojabo's enticing blend of speed and bend is the exact kind of one-for-one replacement the Cowboys should be looking to add," Klassen said. "Ojabo is most comfortable playing in a stand-up position, allowing him to manipulate space and get good angles off the edge. His run defense still needs work, and he may not be all the way there from a strength perspective, but his pass-rushing tools are too good to pass on."
Ojabo's athleticism is obvious. The 6'4", 250-pounder registered a 4.55-second 40-yard dash, 35-inch vertical leap, 10'2" broad jump and 4.45-second short shuttle.
He is a work in progress, but his fluidity off the edge portends a consistent pass-rush presence. In Dan Quinn's system, he would be given the opportunity to create havoc in the backfield.
25. Buffalo Bills: DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
Devonte Wyatt Scouting Profile
The Buffalo Bills claim one of the NFL's most talented rosters. Yet the team has issues along the interior on both sides of the ball.
Potential free-agent losses Harrison Phillips, Vernon Butler and Justin Zimmer could severely weaken the defensive front. Star Lotulelei's performance dipped last year as well. As good as the Bills defense is, reinforcements are necessary, starting with Georgia's Devonte Wyatt.
"The Bills have some defensive linemen who are big and others who are explosive. None of them have the blend of those two traits that Wyatt has," Klassen said. "Moreover, Wyatt's positional flexibility could be a weapon for Sean McDermott. Wyatt can play over the center or all the way out to head-up on the tackle depending on the situation.
"Though his pass-rushing approach could use work, he has more than enough athletic tools to develop into a useful passing-down contributor on top of his excellent work against the run."
Wyatt's former Georgia teammate Jordan Davis may have stolen the show at the combine, but the former also looked explosive and smooth as a potential three-down defender.
26. Tennessee Titans: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington
Trent McDuffie Scouting Report
A solid, reliable prospect should be exactly what the Tennessee Titans want after investing first-round picks in Isaiah Wilson and Caleb Farley in back-to-back drafts.
Cornerback isn't the Titans' primary need, but Farley's injury history coupled with potential free-agency losses strengthen consideration for a prospect such as Washington's Trent McDuffie.
"McDuffie is a top-notch athlete who has shown the ability to play in multiple schemes," Giddings said. "He has played multiple positions in the secondary and would give Titans head coach Mike Vrabel versatility in his scheme.
"The Titans may still be shocked from Farley's torn ACL. If they have the stomach to draft another cornerback, McDuffie would compete right away for a starting spot."
Farley is one part of the equation. Dane Cruikshank is a free agent. Plus, the Titans can release the 33-year-old Jackrabbit Jenkins and save $6.9 million toward the salary cap.
McDuffie, Elijah Molden and Kristian Fulton would make an excellent trio with Farley being the wild card to a potentially great young secondary.
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: IOL Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
Tyler Linderbaum Scouting Report
Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to land an elite tackle talent in Tristan Wirfs despite selecting in the middle portion of the first round. Could lighting strike again?
Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum is an exceptional center prospect. But short arms (31⅛") and scheme-specific talent devalue his status.
"At No. 27, the Bucs would be getting one of the most skilled and powerful blockers in the class much later than it was once thought Linderbaum would be picked," Thorn said. "Linderbaum won the Rimington Award for being a dominant run-blocker in Iowa's zone scheme with elite power and an advanced understanding of how to execute combo blocks up to the second level.
"The Bucs would need to adjust their scheme from their prior downhill strategy to best accommodate Linderbaum's skill set, but that would likely pay off quickly given the impact he could make in the right situation. This value would be too good to pass up if Ryan Jensen gets signed by another team in free agency."
Jensen should have a robust market, but an opportunity to pair Linderbaum with Wirfs would be Tampa Bay's dream scenario.
28. Green Bay Packers: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
While the majority of wide receivers at the combine blazed their way through workouts, Arkansas' Treylon Burks disappointed to a degree.
Burks entered the festivities with an opportunity to stake a claim as the best wide receiver in the class. Instead, he pieced together an average workout. Normally, this wouldn't be a deal-breaker. In a group that features exceptional talent, certain efforts may have scouts second-guessing themselves a little bit.
The 225-pound target didn't even finish among the top-20 wide receivers in attendance with a 4.55-second 40-yard dash. He tied for second-worst with a 7.28-second three-cone effort.
Still, Burks is big and strong. He certainly seems to play faster than his recorded times.
"Burks is still a work-in-progress with the more nuanced aspects of being a receiver," Tice said, "but brings a unique blend of size and speed that would give the Packers a totally different type of weapon.
"He can snatch throws and has build-up speed that allows him to pull away from defenders with the ball in his hands on underneath routes or designed handoffs. If he continues to develop his route-running—there might be a guy in Green Bay who can help with that—Burks has the potential to develop into one of the NFL's most explosive weapons with Matt LaFleur calling plays for him."
29. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco): LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Once again, the Miami Dolphins are under new management. This time, Mike McDaniel is at the helm after the organization unceremoniously dumped Brian Flores after two winning seasons.
Now, the team will be built in McDaniel's image, though defensive coordinator Josh Boyer remains in place.
Generally, McDaniel saw up close the type of impact Fred Warner created within the San Francisco 49ers' scheme. A potential upgrade at the second line of defense can come through drafting Georgia's Nakobe Dean.
"Linebacker Elandon Roberts is set to hit the market this offseason, so why not replace him with a super-charged version of the same player?" Klassen said. "Dean is a stout 5'11" and 229-pound linebacker who plays with game-breaking speed and a mean streak.
"The Butkus Award winner's stop-start athleticism, as well as his ability to fight and bend through contact, gives him rare tools to navigate in the box as a linebacker. Dean can step in right away as a starting inside linebacker to give plus run defense and blitzing capabilities while he works to unlock his coverage toolbox."
A combination of Dean and Jerome Baker would give the Dolphins a high-flying linebacker duo to cover plenty of space and make life easier on their fellow defenders.
30. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
Garrett Wilson Scouting Report
The Kansas City Chiefs don't need any more wide receivers, right? They already have Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman, though both Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson are pending free agents.
Besides, head coach Andy Reid wants all of the weapons. Reid said during the NFL combine telecast that the Chiefs should "put a couple on the plane and take them back."
Besides, the value of Ohio State's Garrett Wilson at this juncture is far too enticing.
"Wilson has some of the best splash plays of any player in this draft," Tice said. "The wide receiver can take any handoff or screen the distance and make several defenders miss any time with the ball in his hands. Wilson has some issues versus more physical defenders and will need to continue to work on his route running, but he would give Patrick Mahomes another speedy weapon while being in a receiver room that would give him time to unlock his special traits."
As long as Mahomes is quarterback, the Chiefs will invest in explosive weapons to take full advantage of his special talent. Wilson would be just the next in line to make sure Kansas City continually features some of the league's most dynamic offensive threats.
31. Cincinnati Bengals: OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
Bernhard Raimann Scouting Report
Everyone knows the Cincinnati Bengals must address their offensive line this season.
They should do so in free agency. They should do so in the draft. They should do so Joe Burrow can improve his craft. They should even do so to prove the Bengals front office isn't daft.
Burrow must remain upright, so a major infusion of talent is necessary. At 24 years old, Central Michigan's Bernhard Raimann is an older prospect. But his age might be exactly why he's still available this late in the process.
"The Bengals would run to the podium to select Raimann and bolster their offensive line," Thorn said. "Raimann put together a strong combine that solidified the movement skills seen on tape, cementing the upside that was on display from the field. His shorter arms (32⅞") may lead him to settle in at guard. But he will get every opportunity to play tackle first while having the strength to kick inside if he can't learn to sharpen his technique and consistently protect the corner on the outside.
"Raimann will be 25 years old as a rookie but has picked up playing offensive line remarkably fast despite being just 18 games into the position, which signals clear upside to keep improving as he gains experience."
32. Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams): WR Justyn Ross, Clemson
The Detroit Lions already choose Aidan Hutchinson with the second overall pick. Now, the organization must address the league's worst wide receiver corps. In order to do so, plenty of risk is involved.
"Justyn Ross' medicals will be the biggest thing for him during this draft process," Tice said. "When he plays, he presents the most potential of any receiver in this class."
"Ross is long (6'4", 205 lbs) and twitchy and would give the Lions a true X-receiver with the speed and athleticism to open up underneath routes for Amon-Ra St. Brown and T.J. Hockenson. Ross ran a limited route tree at Clemson but showed polish and the ability to tempo his routes as needed. He also brings a toughness and physicality that the Lions organization will love."
The wide receiver's evaluation will drastically differ from team to team because assessments hinge on what doctors say about congenital fusion surgery on his neck and foot surgery.
This selection would be a swing for the fence by Detroit. Ross' talent is certainly worth the risk. At his peak, he was better than any other Clemson wide receiver to enter the league since 2014. But his status depends almost entirely on what doctors say.
Round 2
33. Jacksonville Jaguars: Edge Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State
34. Detroit Lions: CB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson
35. New York Jets: DL Logan Hall, Houston
36. New York Giants: WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati
37. Houston Texans: LB Christian Harris, Alabama
38. New York Jets (from Carolina): CB Derion Kendrick, Georgia
39. Chicago Bears: WR George Pickens, Georgia
40. Denver Broncos: Edge Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State
41. Seattle Seahawks: Edge Drake Jackson, USC
42. Washington Commanders: S Jaquan Brisker, Penn State
43. Atlanta Falcons: RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
44. Cleveland Browns: DL Travis Jones, Connecticut
45. Baltimore Ravens: OT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota
46. Minnesota Vikings: DL Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
47. Indianapolis Colts: QB Sam Howell, North Carolina
48. Los Angeles Chargers: LB Chad Muma, Wyoming
49. New Orleans Saints: QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss
50. Miami Dolphins: RB Breece Hall, Iowa State
51. Philadelphia Eagles: Edge Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati
52. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Martin Emerson, Mississippi State
53. Las Vegas Raiders: LB Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati
54. New England Patriots: WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State
55. Arizona Cardinals: CB Roger McCreary, Auburn
56. Dallas Cowboys: S Daxton Hill, Michigan
57. Buffalo Bills: IOL Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
58. Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee): S Jalen Pitre, Baylor
59. Green Bay Packers: LB Damone Clark, LSU
60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR David Bell, Purdue
61. San Francisco 49ers: IOL Dylan Parham, Memphis
62. Kansas City Chiefs: DL Neil Farrell, LSU
63. Cincinnati Bengals: IOL Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma
64. Denver Broncos (from L.A. Rams): OT Tyler Smith, Tulsa
Round 3
65. Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State
66. Detroit Lions: WR Khalil Shakir, Boise State
67. New York Giants: IOL Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech
68. Houston Texans: TE Trey McBride, Colorado State
69. New York Jets: TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina): IOL Ed Ingram, LSU
71. Chicago Bears: IOL Luke Fortner, Kentucky
72. Seattle Seahawks: RB Tyler Allgeier, BYU
73. Washington Commanders: TE Greg Dulcich, UCLA
74. Atlanta Falcons: CB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
75. Denver Broncos: DL DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
76. Baltimore Ravens: CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA
77. Minnesota Vikings: Edge Josh Paschal, Kentucky
78. Cleveland Browns: Edge Cameron Thomas, San Diego State
79. Los Angeles Chargers: WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan
80. Houston Texans (from New Orleans): IOL Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
81. New York Giants (from Miami): LB Quay Walker, Georgia
82. Indianapolis Colts: OT Rasheed Walker, Penn State
83. Philadelphia Eagles: RB Jerome Ford, Cincinnati
84. Pittsburgh Steelers: IOL Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan
85. New England Patriots: CB Kyler Gordon, Washington
86. Las Vegas Raiders: WR Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina
87. Arizona Cardinals: RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
88. Dallas Cowboys: DL Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
89. Buffalo Bills: WR Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky
90. Tennessee Titans: IOL Cole Strange, Chattanooga
91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TE Cade Otton, Washington
92. Green Bay Packers: Edge Boye Mafe, Minnesota
93. San Francisco 49ers: S Lewis Cine, Georgia
94. Kansas City Chiefs: Edge Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
95. Cincinnati Bengals: DL Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M
96. Denver Broncos (from L.A. Rams): RB Kyren Williams, Notre Dame
97. Detroit Lions (compensatory): Edge Alex Wright, UAB
98. Cleveland Browns (compensatory): TE Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin
99. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory): LB Brandon Smith, Penn State
100. New Orleans Saints (compensatory): TE Derrick Deese Jr., San Jose State
101. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco): WR John Metchie III, Alabama
102. Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory): S Leon O'Neal Jr., Texas A&M
103. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory): WR Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee