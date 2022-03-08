2022 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Post-Combine Picks

0 of 34

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The NFL Scouting Combine is a fantastic event in which superhuman athleticism is on display. How much these performances actually affect each prospect's draft standing may surprise.

What Georgia's Jordan Davis accomplished in Indianapolis was nothing short of astounding, as the 341-pound defensive tackle posted the highest relative athletic score on record, per Pro Football Network's Kent Lee Platte.

Conversely, Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton, who is the top-ranked safety in this class and a potential top-five selection, didn't test as well as expected with a 4.59-second 40-yard dash and poor change-of-direction times.

Yet the status of each player shouldn't be drastically affected. Combine efforts serve as confirmation after evaluations of on-field performance.

An individual's draft standing shouldn't soar or plunge based on one workout. Some may receive a little bump up draft boards while others might have further questions asked about their skill sets. In the end, the event is an opportunity for athletes to hit certain thresholds, interview well with teams and clear medical examinations.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department of Brandon Thorn, Brent Sobleski, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen and Nate Tice are back to piece together another mock draft based on what they saw and heard at this year's combine.