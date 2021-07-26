10 Women Have Filed Complaints Against Deshaun Watson to Houston Police, Per Lawyer

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Ten women have filed complaints with the Houston Police Department against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, his attorney Rusty Hardin told ESPN's John Barr.

Per that report, eight of those women are among the 22 women who have filed civil lawsuits against Watson, accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct.

Hardin said he was aware of the names of the women who filed complaints against Watson, though he declined to share them with ESPN.

"We're dealing with both of them, providing them information," Hardin said of working with the Houston PD and Harris County District Attorney's office. "We're fully cooperating with the police. We're fully cooperating with the District Attorney's office and, when the criminal investigation is over we'll fully cooperate with the NFL."

The NFL has not yet interviewed Watson as a part of its investigation into the accusations against him.

"We've made it clear to the NFL that we'll totally cooperate with them when they're ready to visit with us," Hardin said. "But they, out of deference to the criminal investigation, always try to wait until that's completed before they try to talk to the accused person."

While a settlement remains possible with individual women or all of the women who are suing Watson, Hardin maintained that the quarterback wants the settlement to be public, without a confidentiality agreement.

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee continues to lead the lawsuits against Watson by the 22 women who served as massage therapists for Watson.

"As of today, almost half of these women have given sworn statements to the police, and almost half have spoken to the NFL's investigative team," he said. "Both processes are very lengthy. We expect to provide further information to the NFL from all victims."