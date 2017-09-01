Kobe Challenges for All 30 NBA Teams

0 of 30

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Retired basketball legend and walking "Type A" personality example Kobe Bryant recently took to social media to issue seemingly random challenges to several NBA players and celebrities. These included challenges to Isaiah Thomas to make First Team All-NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo to earn NBA MVP honors and rapper Kendrick Lamar to revolutionize the music program at a local high school. They involved competition. They involved bold communication. They involved the assumption that others care what Kobe thinks of them.

All in all, it was classic Kobe.

So we here at Bleacher Report decided to pick up where the Mamba left off and issue challenges for the best player on each of the 30 NBA teams. Why stop at only a few guys? What about Blake Griffin, Rudy Gobert, Jimmy Butler and the dozens of other stars who make up the NBA universe? What about them?

We split the task among the six writers with the most Mamba blood: Michael Curtis, Maurice Peebles, Brad Rowland, Dave Schilling, Seerat Sohi and Josh Tolentino. Nobody tells a Mamba what to do, so each writer has fashioned the challenges in their own way: by poking fun; by diving into stats; by "speaking" directly to the challenged player; by keeping it brief.

See below to find out which challenges the league's stars should embrace this upcoming season. And always remember, guys: Kobe's watching.

Maurice Peebles is a Deputy Editor at B/R. Dave Schilling is a Writer-at-Large for B/R Mag. Michael Curtis (@mikeacurtis2), Brad Rowland (@BTRowland), Seerat Sohi (@DamianTrillard) and Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) are B/R contributors.