Leader: Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio

Find a much better alternative. Double-triple dare you.

Too many other quality options will see their scoring fall alongside new (or newish) dynamics. Westbrook has George. Harden has Paul. Davis and Cousins have each other. Ditto for Towns and Jimmy Butler. Curry and Durant still have each other, too.

Pivoting elsewhere rests on too many topsy-turvy situations. Griffin is a nice under-the-radar bet, but let's see him finish the season healthy and/or average 25 points per game first. Lillard has CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic to contend with, along with some iffy spacing. Antetokounmpo has too many point guard responsibilities. (We'll need to rethink this position if he starts swishing threes.)

DeMar DeRozan's career-high 27.3 points per game last season carry some weight—especially when he's expected to let off more treys, per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor. But that shift in shot selection, while overdue, is also unsettling.

"DeRozan is a career 28.1 percent three-point shooter on 841 attempts in the regular season," O'Connor wrote. "Stephen Curry attempted more threes in 2015–16 alone. No other player has a worse three-point percentage with a minimum 600 attempts than DeRozan since 2009–10, per Basketball-Reference."

And so, we land on Kawhi Leonard.

The San Antonio Spurs are not supposed to be a one-man show—or anything fractionally resembling a lone-star act. But they'll come pretty damn close this year.

Tony Parker's recovery from a torn left quad leaves them down their best playmaker. Logging more time without him won't do anything for LaMarcus Aldridge, their second-leading scorer. He'll be fine when Patty Mills is running the offense, but the additional minutes he must spend without either won't do anything for his efficiency.

Rudy Gay will fill some of the gaps...if he is ready to rock following an Achilles injury. Pau Gasol and Manu Ginobili can only do so much. Mills will be good for more offense, but the Spurs need him to ferry a heavier playmaking burden. Anyone who doesn't routinely create their own looks might suffer when sophomore Dejounte Murray has the reins.

Leonard's year-to-year scoring increase will subside at some point. His seventh season isn't it. He's upped his ante by more than four points per game through each of the last two campaigns, and the Spurs will need an identical spike from him again—a scoring swell that could vault him past the 30-point threshold.

Runner-Up: LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

Apply the reasoning used for Leonard's case here, and James becomes a tantalizing pick.

Piling on points isn't his first instinct. He majors as a Set-Up Man, with a minor in Getting Buckets. At 32, he's almost a decade removed from his sole scoring title in 2007-08.

Counting on a fundamental shift in play style feels disingenuous. Then again, sources described the four-time MVP's offseason approach as "obsessed" to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin. Kyrie Irving's trade to Boston has sparked something inside of him.

James has to score by default. Irving led the Cavaliers in shot attempts last season. Kevin Love can soak up some of what's left behind, but the league's transition to positionless basketball has rendered him less of a matchup nightmare.

Isaiah Thomas averaged more points in 2016-17 than everyone except Harden and Westbrook, but he won't supersede James down the stretch as Irving sometimes did. Besides, he could realistically miss most of the year, per ESPN.com's Zach Lowe.

Jilted by Irving and faced with a more ambiguous offensive hierarchy, James will have to enter NBA Finals mode before November is out. Sticking him in the runner-up spot could, feasibly, amount to buying low on his scoring exploits.

