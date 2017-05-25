NBA Feelz: Sentimental Landing Spots for Every Top Free Agent

10 of 10

Why continue not making Western Conference Finals appearances with the Clippers when you can do the same with the Pelicans?

Lots of people think Chris Paul will find his way to San Antonio if he flees Hollywood, and he spent a great deal of his life in North Carolina. But he began his career in New Orleans. He played six years there. He left under bizarre circumstances, almost as a member of the Lakers, only to end up across the hall at Staples Center, with the Clippers.

This isn't even solely about the warm and fuzzy twinge making its way down your back right now. There is a competitive advantage to rejoining New Orleans, this time under the Pelicans moniker.

Where the Clippers may have peaked and their window closed, Anthony Davis won't turn 25 until next March. And DeMarcus Cousins will only be 27 when next season tips off. If there's anyone who can bring together an offense that includes both of them, it's Paul. And as they are still playing through their best years, he can confidently ebb into his twilight without wondering whether his teammates can alleviate his workload.

Heading back to New Orleans, in some ways, does for Paul what returning to Cleveland did for LeBron James. The hometown ties aren't there, but the pressure to win a title slinks off, even if only slightly. He's all of a sudden the superstar, still in his prime, doing right by a franchise he left behind.

Hear that? It's the financial logistics throwing a wrinkle into this feel-good reunion.

To even come close to paying market value for Paul, the Pelicans must renounce Dante Cunningham and Jrue Holiday, then cut another $17 to $22 million in salary. Trading Omer Asik and Solomon Hill into other teams' cap space gets them oh-so-very close to Paul's $35.4 million max, but neither of those deals gets done without a pot-sweetener.

Blazing through that many obstacles for a 32-year-old point guard who could start declining on a whim is excessive. Even if Paul is willing to take less, the potential ramifications of a roster-purge aren't going away.

On the flip side: Think of how moving his "My Next Chapter" piece for The Players' Tribune would be.

