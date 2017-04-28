1 Hashtag to Sum Up Every Still-Alive NBA Playoff Team

2 of 10

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

"We're thrilled [Al Horford] chose to be here," head coach Brad Stevens said after the Boston Celtics' Game 5 win over the Chicago Bulls, per Vice Sports' Michael Pina, as if such clarification was necessary.

Er, actually, forget it. This was a requisite disclaimer. Why, you ask? Because sometimes people stink.

Boo birds came out in droves after Boston's Game 1 loss. Horford, after all, only almost had a triple-double (19 points, seven rebounds, eight assists). Someone truly worth $113 million would have racked up those extra three boards and two diimes.

Well-actually misanthropists returned, in equal hordes, after Game 2, their stance buoyed by Horford's seven-point effort and Boston's 2-0 series hole. The recurring theme through all this: Can this dude grab a defensive board? Or at least stop being outplayed by Robin "Did the New York Knicks really trade him for Derrick Rose" Lopez?

Defensive glass-crashing is a good, and valid, place to start when criticizing Horford. It's also where the verbal floggings have to end. There's not much else on which to harp.

No big man has played better than Horford since the postseason tipped off—unless you count the 6'7" Draymond Green among human spires, in which case Horford is the Robin to his Batman.

Go ahead and call for him to jack more shots. It's not going to happen. Nor do the Celtics want or need it to. They have Isaiah Thomas and Avery Bradley. Horford is most valuable to them for his ability to excel while doing a lot of everything.

He sets high screens for Thomas, plays the part of rim-runner, spots up from behind the arc, zings passes to the corners on the run, drops dimes out of the post and is a low-key defensive hub inside the elbows. Thomas is Boston's offensive lifeline and Bradley is playing dogged defense, but to date, Horford has been the team's most valuable postseason performer.

In fact: According to NBA Math's Total Points Added, no one on the Celtics has contributed even half as much of his overall value.