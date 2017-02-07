NBA Metrics 101: The Best Playmakers in the NBA, According to the Numbers

17 of 17

Unassisted Points Per Game: 7.07

Points Created by Assist Per Game: 9.09

Playmaker Rating: 89.99

Handing the keys to Nikola Jokic unlocked the Denver Nuggets offense, allowing it to become one of the NBA's most dangerous. Since he re-entered the starting five on Dec. 15, Denver has produced a 113.7 offensive rating—the league's top mark.

Jokic is able to score without an assist, thanks to a growing arsenal of post moves and touch when he's facing up from mid-range zones. But it's his passing that's even more special, as he can routinely drop the rock into the perfect spot.

"It's easy [to cut when playing with a passing big]," Wilson Chandler told Bleacher Report in December. "Sometimes you get offenses where you feel like you're cutting for no reason, but he [Jokic] definitely gives you a feeling, makes you want to cut so you might get the ball and score."

Few bigs have ever been able to softly place the ball when a player is cutting toward the hoop with a defender in the middle, but Jokic makes that difficult play look easy. The same is true when he's lumbering down the floor in transition, keeping his eyes peeled for a potential dime with style that reminds viewers of Magic Johnson.

"He gets so much done with such efficiency of motion," Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle said about Jokic. "It's just amazing. And his skill level with shooting and passing is as good as anybody in the game at that position."

He may be just 21 years old, but he's already emerged as the NBA's best playmaking 5.

Adam Fromal covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter: @fromal09.

Unless otherwise indicated, all stats from Basketball-Reference.com, NBA.com or NBA Math and accurate heading into games on Monday, February 6. All quotes obtained firsthand unless otherwise noted.