2022 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s End-of-Season Top 150

For 14 NFL teams, draft season arrived when they were eliminated from the postseason. Four more will join the ranks after the Week 18 slate.

Also, the college football season still isn't complete with the national championship game set to be played Monday and those with remaining eligibility having until Jan. 17 to make their draft intentions official.

Still, the evaluation process continues. Bleacher Report's team of scouts have concentrated on senior prospects, with some underclassmen still being assessed. The latest draft board is a representation of the work done to date. However, evaluations are ongoing with unexpected declarations and all-star games yet to come over the next month.

B/R's Scouting Department is composed of five people with extensive backgrounds in playing, coaching and/or covering the NFL and the draft.



Nate Tice: Nate is a former college quarterback, NFL coach and scout who provides football breakdowns on his Twitter account. He can also be heard weekly on The Athletic Football Show podcast.



Brandon Thorn: Brandon is the author of the Trench Warfare Newsletter, which focuses exclusively on offensive and defensive line evaluation. He also contributes as an analyst for Establish the Run and serves as the scouting coordinator for OL Masterminds.



Derrik Klassen: Derrik joins the team this year and contributes to Football Outsiders and OddsChecker. He has spent years charting and evaluating NFL prospects, which can often be found through social media.



Cory Giddings: Cory has experience working at multiple levels of football, both in coaching and player evaluation. In recent years, he has worked with the New York Giants and collegiate teams in the Big Ten.



Brent Sobleski: Brent serves as an NFL analyst for Bleacher Report. He's covered the draft since the 2004 class for multiple outlets prior to his eight seasons with B/R.

Grading Scale



10: Generational Talent/No. 1 Overall



9.5-9.9: Top-Five Prospect



9.0-9.4: Top-10 Prospect



8.5-8.9: Immediate Impact Prospect/1st Round



8.0-8.4: Year 1 Starter/Late 1st-2nd Round



7.5-7.9: Potential Impact Player/2nd Round



7.0-7.4: High-Level Backup/Potential Starter/3rd Round



6.5-6.9: Potential Role Player/4th Round



6.0-6.4: High-Level Developmental Prospect/5th Round



5.5-5.9: Backup/Draftable/6th-7th Round



5.0-5.4: Backup/UDFA with Roster Potential/UDFA



4.0-4.9: Developmental Prospect/UDFA



3.0-3.9: Training Camp Body/UDFA



Grades for each player were assigned by the following scouts:



Nate Tice: QBs, RBs, WRs and Receiving TEs



Brandon Thorn: Blocking TEs, OTs, OGs and Centers



Derrik Klassen: DL, EDGE and LBs



Cory Giddings: CBs and Safeties