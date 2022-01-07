2022 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s End-of-Season Top 150

2022 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s End-of-Season Top 150January 7, 2022
For 14 NFL teams, draft season arrived when they were eliminated from the postseason. Four more will join the ranks after the Week 18 slate.
Also, the college football season still isn't complete with the national championship game set to be played Monday and those with remaining eligibility having until Jan. 17 to make their draft intentions official.
Still, the evaluation process continues. Bleacher Report's team of scouts have concentrated on senior prospects, with some underclassmen still being assessed. The latest draft board is a representation of the work done to date. However, evaluations are ongoing with unexpected declarations and all-star games yet to come over the next month.
B/R's Scouting Department is composed of five people with extensive backgrounds in playing, coaching and/or covering the NFL and the draft.
Nate Tice: Nate is a former college quarterback, NFL coach and scout who provides football breakdowns on his Twitter account. He can also be heard weekly on The Athletic Football Show podcast.
Brandon Thorn: Brandon is the author of the Trench Warfare Newsletter, which focuses exclusively on offensive and defensive line evaluation. He also contributes as an analyst for Establish the Run and serves as the scouting coordinator for OL Masterminds.
Derrik Klassen: Derrik joins the team this year and contributes to Football Outsiders and OddsChecker. He has spent years charting and evaluating NFL prospects, which can often be found through social media.
Cory Giddings: Cory has experience working at multiple levels of football, both in coaching and player evaluation. In recent years, he has worked with the New York Giants and collegiate teams in the Big Ten.
Brent Sobleski: Brent serves as an NFL analyst for Bleacher Report. He's covered the draft since the 2004 class for multiple outlets prior to his eight seasons with B/R.
Grading Scale
10: Generational Talent/No. 1 Overall
9.5-9.9: Top-Five Prospect
9.0-9.4: Top-10 Prospect
8.5-8.9: Immediate Impact Prospect/1st Round
8.0-8.4: Year 1 Starter/Late 1st-2nd Round
7.5-7.9: Potential Impact Player/2nd Round
7.0-7.4: High-Level Backup/Potential Starter/3rd Round
6.5-6.9: Potential Role Player/4th Round
6.0-6.4: High-Level Developmental Prospect/5th Round
5.5-5.9: Backup/Draftable/6th-7th Round
5.0-5.4: Backup/UDFA with Roster Potential/UDFA
4.0-4.9: Developmental Prospect/UDFA
3.0-3.9: Training Camp Body/UDFA
________________________________
Grades for each player were assigned by the following scouts:
Nate Tice: QBs, RBs, WRs and Receiving TEs
Brandon Thorn: Blocking TEs, OTs, OGs and Centers
Derrik Klassen: DL, EDGE and LBs
Cory Giddings: CBs and Safeties
Top 150
Ties in grades were broken through roundtable discussions among the four scouts.
1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon (9.2)
2. Ikem Ekwonu, OL, North Carolina State (9.0)
3. George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue (9.0)
4. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama (9.0)
5. Drake London, WR, USC (9.0)
6. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (8.9)
7. Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia (8.9)
8. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU (8.9)
9. Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Iowa (8.7)
10. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State (8.7)
11. Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State (8.6)
12. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabam (8.6)
13. Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati (8.6)
14. Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (8.6)
15. Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State (8.6)
16. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida (8.5)
17. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (8.4)
18. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington (8.4)
19. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas (8.3)
20. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State (8.3)
21. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia (8.2)
22. Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College (8.2)
23. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson (8.1)
24. David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan (8.1)
25. Logan Hall, DL, Houston (8.1)
26. Kenneth Walker Jr., RB, Michigan State (8.1)
27. Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia (8.0)
28. Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (8.0)
29. Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State (8.0)
30. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah (8.0)
31. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson (8.0)
32. Christian Harris, LB, Alabama (8.0)
33. Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati (7.9)
34. Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa (7.9)
35. Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia (7.9)
36. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State (7.9)
37. Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State (7.9)
38. Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU (7.8)
39. Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M (7.8)
40. Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State (7.8)
41. Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama (7.8)
42. Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M (7.8)
43. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh (7.7)
44. Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota (7.7)
45. Travon Walker, DL, Georgia (7.7)
46. Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State (7.7)
47. Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming (7.7)
48. Martin Emerson, LB, Mississippi State (7.7)
49. Drake Jackson, Edge, USC (7.7)
50. David Bell, WR, Purdue (7.7)
51. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M (7.7)
52. Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State (7.6)
53. George Pickens, WR, Georgia (7.6)
54. Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA (7.6)
55. Myjai Sanders, Edge, Cincinnati (7.6)
56. Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati (7.5)
57. Marquis Hayes, IOL, Oklahoma (7.5)
58. DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M (7.5)
59. Lecitus Smith, IOL, Virginia Tech (7.5)
60. Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame (7.5)
61. Travis Jones, DL, Connecticut (7.4)
62. Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati (7.4)
63. Jordan Battle, S, Alabama (7.4)
64. Jamaree Salyer, IOL, Georgia (7.4)
65. Cade Mays, IOL, Tennessee (7.4)
66. Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State (7.4)
67. Dylan Parham, IOL, Memphis (7.4)
68. Josh Paschal, Edge, Kentucky (7.4)
69. Jarrett Patterson, IOL, Notre Dame (7.4)
70. Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State (7.4)
71. Isaiah Foskey, Edge, Notre Dame (7.4)
72. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky (7.4)
73. Jaivon Heiligh, WR, Coastal Carolina (7.4)
74. Cade Otton, TE, Washington (7.4)
75. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn (7.4)
76. Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State (7.4)
77. Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State (7.3)
78. Luke Goedeke, IOL, Central Michigan (7.3)
79. Darian Kinnard, IOL, Kentucky (7.3)
80. Zach Harrison, Edge, Ohio State (7.3)
81. Kingsley Enagbare, Edge, South Carolina (7.3)
82. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (7.3)
83. Derrick Deese Jr., TE, San Jose State (7.2)
84. Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego State (7.2)
85. Nik Bonitto, Edge, Oklahoma (7.2)
86. Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan (7.2)
87. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (7.1)
88. Kenderick Duncan, S, Louisville (7.1)
89. Tyler Davis, DL, Clemson (7.1)
90. Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon (7.1)
91. Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada (7.1)
92. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (7.1)
93. Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (7.0)
94. Cole Strange, IOL, Chattanooga (7.0)
95. Lewis Cine, S, Georgia (7.0)
96. Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana (7.0)
97. Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma (7.0)
98. Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington (7.0)
99. Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa (7.0)
100. Sean Rhyan, IOL, UCLA (7.0)
101. Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State (6.9)
102. Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama (6.9)
103. D'vonte Price, RB, Florida International (6.9)
104. Joseph Ngata, WR, Clemson (6.9)
105. Jahleel Billingsley, TE, Alabama (6.9)
106. Tiawan Mullen, CB, Indiana (6.9)
107. Obinna Eze, OT, TCU (6.9)
108. Bailey Zappe, QB Western Kentucky (6.8)
109. Dai'Jean Dixon, WR, Nicholls State (6.8)
110. Daxton Hill, CB, Michigan (6.8)
111. Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati (6.8)
112. Pierre Strong Jr., RB, South Dakota State (6.8)
113. Zakoby McClain, LB, Auburn (6.7)
114. Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama (6.7)
115. Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia (6.7)
116. Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin (6.7)
117. Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina (6.7)
118. Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M (6.7)
119. Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn (6.7)
120. Zamir White, RB, Georgia (6.7)
121. Jaxon Kirkland, OL, Washington (6.7)
122. Zachary Carter, DL, Florida (6.7)
123. Henry To'o To'o, LB, Alabama (6.6)
124. Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin (6.6)
125. Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida (6.6)
126. John Ridgeway, DL, Arkansas (6.6)
127. Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia (6.6)
128. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama (6.5)
129. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College (6.5)
130. James Cook, RB, Georgia (6.5)
131. Nick Ford, IOL, Utah (6.5)
132. Zion Nelson, OT, Miami (6.5)
133. Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota (6.5)
134. Haskell Garrett, DT, Ohio State (6.5)
135. Nolan Smith, LB, Georgia (6.5)
136. Bubba Bolden, S, Miami (6.5)
137. Will Mallory, TE, Miami (6.5)
138. Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan (6.4)
139. Smoke Monday, S, Auburn (6.4)
140. Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State (6.4)
141. Tyreke Smith, Edge, Ohio State (6.4)
142. CJ Verdell, RB, Oregon (6.4)
143. James Empey, IOL, BYU (6.4)
144. Thayer Munford, IOL, Ohio State (6.4)
145. Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor (6.4)
146. Jermaine Waller, CB, Virginia Tech (6.4)
147. Lucas Krull, TE, Pittsburgh (6.4)
148. Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State (6.3)
149. Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State (6.3)
150. Jerrion Ealy, RB, Ole Miss (6.3)
Quarterbacks
Scouted by Nate Tice
Most Accurate: Bailey Zappe
Best Arm Strength: Malik Willis
Best Mobility: Malik Willis
Most Pro-Ready: Desmond Ridder
1. Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati (8.4)
2. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh (7.7)
3. Matt Corral, Ole Miss (7.3)
4. Malik Willis, Liberty (7.1)
5. Sam Howell, North Carolina (7.1)
6. Carson Strong, Nevada (7.0)
7. Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky (6.8)
Explain the Grade: Malik Willis
Willis has some intriguing traits that will make him a fun developmental prospect, but he has a long way to go to become an every-week NFL starter. He flashes very good arm strength when he's throwing in rhythm, with a nice, catchable deep ball and the ability to drive intermediate throws into tight spaces.
He wins using his legs instead of hanging in the pocket to progress through passing concepts. It is great that he has that ability, and it is a true plus trait. But he will need time and reps to become comfortable in an NFL offense versus complicated pro defenses.
Whoever drafts him will have to be patient, knowing he is a major project who needs time to become a starter. His selection is a high-risk proposition.
Running Backs
Scouted by Nate Tice
Best Speed: Pierre Strong Jr.
Best Power: Tyler Allgeier
Best Vision: Breece Hall
Best Hands: Kyren Williams
Best Third-Down Back: Kyren Williams
1. Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State (8.1)
2. Breece Hall, Iowa State (7.9)
3. Tyler Allgeier, BYU (7.9)
4. Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M (7.7)
5. Zach Charbonnet, UCLA (7.6)
6. Kyren Williams, Notre Dame (7.5)
7. Jerome Ford, Cincinnati (7.4)
8. D'vonte Price, Florida International (6.9)
9. Pierre Strong Jr., South Dakota State (6.8)
10. Zamir White, Georgia (6.7)
11. Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama (6.5)
12. James Cook, Georgia (6.5)
13. Hassan Haskins, Michigan (6.4)
14. CJ Verdell, Oregon (6.4)
15. Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss (6.3)
Explain the Grade: Breece Hall
Hall has the patience and vision that translates to any type of run scheme, and he is a strong runner with good size. The 6'1", 220-pounder works through arm tackles and flashes the burst to take advantage of holes created by his blockers—with enough long speed to create explosive runs. Hall also has good hands out of the backfield, even if his route tree isn't very advanced.
The two-time All-American will have to work on his pass protection to become a true three-down back. He shows good eyes but is inconsistent with his effort and technique, sometimes cutting blockers, which is disappointing given his size.
With a little more polish in the passing game, Hall could step onto the field as a reliable back who will take advantage of whatever is blocked in front of him.
Wide Receivers
Scouted by Nate Tice
Best Hands: Jahan Dotson
Best Route-Runner: Chris Olave
Best Speed: Jameson Williams
Best Slot Receiver: Khalil Shakir
Most Pro-Ready: Chris Olave
1. Drake London, USC (9.0)
2. Chris Olave, Ohio State (8.7)
3. Jameson Williams, Alabama (8.6)
4. Jahan Dotson, Penn State (8.6)
5. Treylon Burks, Arkansas (8.3)
6. Garrett Wilson, Ohio State (8.3)
7. Justyn Ross, Clemson (8.0)
8. Alec Pierce, Cincinnati (7.9)
9. Khalil Shakir, Boise State (7.9)
10. David Bell, Purdue (7.7)
11. George Pickens, Georgia (7.7)
12. Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky (7.4)
13. Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina (7.4)
14. Skyy Moore, Western Michigan (7.2)
15. Romeo Doubs, Nevada (7.1)
16. Joseph Ngata, Clemson (6.9)
17. Dai'Jean Dixon, Nicholls State (6.8)
18. Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama (6.7)
19. Zay Flowers, Boston College (6.5)
Explain the Grade: Drake London
London is the epitome of a ball-winner at receiver, and his issues with separation are overblown because he played with quarterbacks who were consistently late on throws.
The 20-year-old already shows polish with his route running. He also has the athleticism to sink and come out of his breaks, which is even more impressive given his size (6'5", 210 lbs). London's natural hands and large catch radius allow him to consistently snatch throws that are away from his body. Plus, his ability to genuinely create yards after the catch on underneath routes and screens is another asset.
London has the potential to be an every-week matchup nightmare.
Tight Ends
Scouted by Nate Tice
Best Receiver: Trey McBride
Most Versatile: Trey McBride
Best Blocker: Cade Otton
Most Pro-Ready: Cade Otton
1. Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M (7.8)
2. Trey McBride, Colorado State (7.7)
3. Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State (7.4)
4. Cade Otton, Washington (7.4)
5. Derrick Deese Jr., San Jose State (7.2)
6. Sam LaPorta, Iowa (7.0)
7. Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama (6.9)
8. Josh Whyle, Cincinnati (6.8)
9. Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin (6.7)
10. Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina (6.7)
11. Jelani Woods, Virginia (6.6)
12. Will Mallory, Miami (6.5)
13. Charlie Kolar, Iowa State (6.4)
14. Lucas Krull, Pittsburgh (6.4)
Explain the Grade: Cade Otton
Otton has good size (6'5", 250 lbs) and is a legitimate blocker at tight end, which will allow him to be a true Y-option. He can stay in line and not have to be hidden in the run game. Otton has a reliable set of hands, is a good enough athlete and has an understanding for creating leverage with his route running. As such, he will be a steady receiving option.
Otton likely won't be a true mismatch in the passing game, which limits his upside. But his ability to be on the field for all three downs to both block edge-defenders and serve as a solid target will be useful for a majority of NFL teams.
Offensive Tackles
Scouted by Brandon Thorn
Best Run-Blocker: Ikem Ekwonu
Best Pass-Blocker: Charles Cross
Best Zone-Blocker: Ikem Ekwonu
Most Pro-Ready: Ikem Ekwonu
Most Versatile: Evan Neal
1. Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State (9.0)
2. Evan Neal, Alabama (9.0)
3. Charles Cross, Mississippi State (8.6)
4. Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan (8.0)
5. Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa (7.9)
6. Daniel Faalele, Minnesota (7.7)
7. Rasheed Walker, Penn State (7.4)
8. Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State (7.4)
9. Max Mitchell, Louisiana (7.0)
10. Kellen Diesch, Arizona State (6.9)
11. Obinna Eze, TCU (6.9)
12. Jaxon Kirkland, Washington (6.7)
13. Zion Nelson, Miami (6.5)
14. Matt Waletzko, North Dakota (6.5)
15. Abraham Lucas, Washington State (6.3)
Explain the Grade: Charles Cross
Cross is a silky-smooth pass protector at only 21 years old, and he has a level of refinement in his game that is rare given his youth and relative inexperience (22 career starts). He fires out of his stance under control and stays balanced with precise, active hands to establish and maintain leverage on blocks. He is light on his feet and can mirror rushers on an island, with the alertness to process line games and stunts.
Even in Mike Leach's air raid system, Cross displayed above-average play strength, physicality and finish to turn into a much better run-blocker than initially expected. He also has the athletic ability to be an asset on the move. Cross is one of the Big Three at tackle in this draft and is in consideration for being the year's best tackle prospect.
Interior Offensive Line
Scouted by Brandon Thorn
Best Run-Blocker: Tyler Linderbaum
Best Pass-Blocker: Zion Johnson
Best Zone-Blocker: Tyler Linderbaum
Most Pro-Ready: Tyler Linderbaum
Most Versatile: Kenyon Green
1. Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa (8.7)
2. Zion Johnson, Boston College (8.2)
3. Kenyon Green, Texas A&M (7.8)
4. Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma (7.5)
5. Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech (7.5)
6. Jamaree Salyer, Georgia (7.4)
7. Cade Mays, Tennessee (7.4)
8. Dylan Parham, Memphis (7.4)
9. Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame (7.4)
10. Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan (7.3)
11. Darian Kinnard, Kentucky (7.3)
12. Cole Strange, Chattanooga (7.0)
13. Sean Rhyan, UCLA (7.0)
14. Nick Ford, Utah (6.5)
15. James Empey, BYU (6.4)
16. Thayer Munford, Ohio State (6.4)
Explain the Grade: Marquis Hayes
Hayes is a tone-setting presence at guard with the size (6'5", 324 lbs), length and play strength to generate movement in the run game, stay attached to blocks and finish at a very high level. His understanding of how to eliminate space to keep defenders tight to his body when they attempt to disengage cleans up the read for runners, and he has an uncanny knack for repositioning himself on blocks to stay attached.
The three-year starter is also an independent striker in pass protection and has a heavy, stiff punch to stymie rushers on contact. In addition, he does a nice job of playing with control and balance to mirror countermoves. Hayes has an upright playing style and a wrestler's mentality at times that cause his feet to die on contact—which will need to be shored up—but his blend of size, strength and craftiness result in impressive play speed that translates into a potential impact player.
Defensive Linemen
Scouted by Derrik Klassen
Best Nose Tackle: Jordan Davis
Best Pass-Rusher: Phidarian Mathis
Best Run-Stopper: Jordan Davis
Most Versatile: Travon Walker
1. Jordan Davis, Georgia (8.9)
2. Logan Hall, Houston (8.1)
3. Devonte Wyatt, Georgia (8.0)
4. Phidarian Mathis, Alabama (7.8)
5. Travon Walker, Georgia (7.7)
6. DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M (7.5)
7. Travis Jones, Connecticut (7.4)
8. Tyler Davis, Clemson (7.1)
9. Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma (7.0)
10. Zachary Carter, Florida (6.7)
11. John Ridgeway, Arkansas (6.6)
12. Haskell Garrett, Ohio State (6.5)
Explain the Grade: Logan Hall
Hall brings the fight to his opponents. He has long arms, great upper and lower body strength and all the physicality desired of a core defensive lineman.
He also has a relentless motor, especially as a pass-rusher, which can be downright overwhelming considering his size (6'6", 275 lbs) and power. Moreover, Hall already sees blocks incredibly well as an interior player despite arriving at Houston as a 225-pound outside rusher. It's clear he is a smart player who is willing and able to adapt.
It's hard not to get excited about what Hall could be, especially in an NFL moving toward more of these 4i/5-technique types.
Edge-Rushers
Scouted by Derrik Klassen
Best Speed Rusher: Kayvon Thibodeaux
Best Power Rusher: George Karlaftis
Best Run-Stopper: Jermaine Johnson II
Most Versatile: George Karlaftis
1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon (9.2)
2. George Karlaftis, Purdue (9.0)
3. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan (8.6)
4. David Ojabo, Michigan (8.1)
5. Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State (7.8)
6. Drake Jackson, USC (7.7)
7. Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State (7.6)
8. Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati (7.6)
9. Josh Paschal, Kentucky (7.4)
10. Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame (7.4)
11. Zach Harrison, Ohio State (7.3)
12. Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina (7.3)
13. Cameron Thomas, San Diego State (7.2)
14. Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma (7.2)
15. Tyreke Smith, Ohio State (6.4)
Explain the Grade: Aidan Hutchinson
The more our board started to solidify, the less comfortable it felt to have Hutchinson in the elite tier of prospects. He's still a good one, but more of a mid-first-round-caliber player. He still offers impressive strength, explosiveness and dominance against the run, but it's hard to justify a top-five pick on a pass-rusher with middling bend and flexibility.
It would not be a surprise to see Hutchinson start strong as a pro, but his ceiling is not quite in line with those of some of the other guys who can become game-changing pass-rushers.
Linebackers
Scouted by Derrik Klassen
Best Blitzer: Nakobe Dean
Best Run-Stopper: Nakobe Dean
Best in Coverage: Devin Lloyd
Most Versatile: Devin Lloyd
1. Nakobe Dean, Georgia (8.2)
2. Devin Lloyd, Utah (8.0)
3. Christian Harris, Alabama (8.0)
4. Chad Muma, Wyoming (7.7)
5. Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati (7.5)
6. Brandon Smith, Penn State (7.3)
7. Zakoby McClain, Auburn (6.7)
8. Channing Tindall, Georgia (6.7)
9. Henry To'o To'o, Alabama (6.6)
10. Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin (6.6)
11. Ventrell Miller, Florida (6.6)
12. Nolan Smith, Georgia (6.5)
13. Terrel Bernard, Baylor (6.4)
Explain the Grade: Chad Muma
Muma has all of the good aspects of being a safety-turned-linebacker without many of the bad. He shows good speed in space and is as comfortable wading through zone coverages as a former defensive back should be, while also being quick to trigger against the run and showing elite tackling fundamentals.
The two-time, first-team All-Mountain West performer's violence at the point of attack can flip on and off, but even his "low" moments in that regard are far better than those of most former defensive backs who play in the box. Muma has the size (6'3", 242 lbs) and tools to be a solid player at any linebacker spot.
Cornerbacks
Scouted by Cory Giddings
Best in Man Coverage: Derek Stingley Jr.
Best in Zone Coverage: Trent McDuffie
Best Slot Corner: Tiawan Mullen
Most Versatile: Ahmad Gardner
1. Derek Stingley Jr., LSU (8.9)
2. Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati (8.6)
3. Kaiir Elam, Florida (8.5)
4. Trent McDuffie, Washington (8.4)
5. Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson (8.1)
6. Derion Kendrick, Georgia (7.9)
7. Martin Emerson, Mississippi State (7.7)
8. Roger McCreary, Auburn (7.4)
9. Mykael Wright, Oregon (7.1)
10. Kyler Gordon, Washington (7.0)
11. Josh Jobe, Alabama (6.9)
12. Tiawan Mullen, Indiana (6.9)
13. Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn (6.7)
14. Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech (6.4)
15. Chase Lucas, Arizona State (6.3)
Explain the Grade: Ahmad Gardner
Gardner has the long frame (6'3", 200 lbs) and mental attitude every team wants in a cornerback. His play shows off his speed, ball skills and high IQ. Playing the AAC, the consensus All-American had limited opportunities to be tested against elite competition, though.
Safeties
Scouted by Cory Giddings
Best in Man Coverage: Kyle Hamilton
Best in Zone Coverage: Jaquan Brisker
Best Run-Stopper: Smoke Monday
Most Versatile: Kyle Hamilton
1. Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame (8.9)
2. Jaquan Brisker, Penn State (8.0)
3. Jordan Battle, Alabama (7.4)
4. Kenderick Duncan, Louisville (7.1)
5. Lewis Cine, Georgia (7.0)
6. Daxton Hill, Michigan (6.8)
7. Demani Richardson, Texas A&M (6.7)
8. Bubba Bolden, Miami (6.5)
9. Smoke Monday, Auburn (6.4)
Explain the Grade: Demani Richardson
Richardson was a key player for the Texas A&M defense, though not in a traditional sense. Even as a secondary player, he does his best work when coming down into the box. He triggers quickly and is physical in the run game.
Some of the safety's shortcomings show up when he is asked to cover from the slot, where receivers can take advantage of his lack of ball skills, especially when working downfield.