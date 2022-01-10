Jordan Battle NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Alabama Safety

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'1"

WEIGHT: 210





POSITIVES

— Has the athleticism to cover in the slot and runs well enough to carry receivers downfield.

— Very good feel, spacing and timing when in coverage. Plays with fast reaction to what he sees and anticipation for routes.

— Has the ball skills to track and attack the ball in the air. High-points the ball and has return ability.

— Physical tackler who runs the alley with speed and aggression. Uncoils hips and delivers a blow when tackling.

— Navigates through the trash well, using his hands to take on blockers.





NEGATIVES

— Hesitant in man coverage at times. Doesn't always trust his eyes, allowing receivers to gain a step on him.

— Struggles with lateral movement in man coverage.

— Above-average speed that does not always show up in his play.

— Can take poor angles, overrunning ball-carriers.





2021 STATISTICS

14 G, 81 TOT, 1 TFL, 3 INT, 3 PBU





NOTES

— 2021 first-team All-SEC

— 2021 third-team All-American (AP)





OVERALL

Jordan Battle is an athletic safety who did multiple things for the Alabama defense.

Battle has the ability to align as a deep safety, where he has played deep center field, reacting to the quarterback and ball in the air. He has the speed and athleticism to play the sideline as well as the ball skills to not only track the ball but make an attempt on it in the air. With the ball in his hand, Battle has the playmaking ability to make a decent return as well.

As Battle drops to underneath coverage, he's able to quickly diagnose the routes in front of him and anticipate when and where he should be. He can hold his own in man coverage, getting out of breaks, falling into the receiver's hip pocket and attacking the ball in the air.

Battle excels the most in the run game. He's able to play the run from deep safety, filling the lanes with good leverage and fronting up the ball-carrier with physicality and strength. He comes down out of control on occasion, but rarely. Getting closer to the line of scrimmage, Battle is able to sift through the trash to track the ball and even has the ability to be an effective blitzer.

Battle is one of the most talented overall safeties in this class, as he has just as much athleticism as physicality. A playmaker who may have more of a defined role in the NFL, Battle should be one of the earlier safeties taken.





GRADE: 7.4 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter - 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 63

POSITION RANK: S3

PRO COMPARISON: John Johnson III





Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings