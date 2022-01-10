Nehemiah Pritchett NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Auburn CB

Michael Chang/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'1"

WEIGHT: 179





POSITIVES

— Uses hands well to fight for leverage in the run game. Willing tackler who supports the run and isn't afraid to get in the mix.

— Plays off coverage well. Works to keep leverage in his backpedal. Patience to allow routes to develop.

— Best when breaking forward on short and medium routes.

— Does a decent job playing the ball. Fights through the reception point and does well with back to the ball.





NEGATIVES

— Tackle security is a question. Lack of strength leads to melting off tackles.

— Average foot quickness and high pad level leads to him rounding breaks. Runs in place before gaining ground after break.

— Shows tight hips when opening to run. Trouble when pressed with speed.





2021 STATISTICS

11 G, 27 TOT, 1 INT, 3 PBU





OVERALL

Nehemiah Pritchett is a long, thin cornerback with a frame to add to. He shows physicality but lacks strength, which he'll need to develop for the NFL.

Pritchett played both the slot and outside corner for Auburn, but he'll likely be relegated to outside corner in the NFL. He shows some explosiveness in acceleration and short areas, although he struggles with changing direction. He chooses to mirror the receiver in press, often leading to them having a free release.

Pritchett lacks the top-end speed needed to cover elite athletes. When matched against such a receiver, he struggles carrying them downfield and chasing them on crossers. Despite his obvious shortcomings, he does a good job playing the ball and fighting through receivers' hands.

Pritchett's slender frame comes into question in the run game. At times, he lacks the strength to disengage from blockers. Though he is physical and attacks the block, larger blockers can have their way with him.

When tackling bigger backs, Pritchett can struggle getting them on the ground. There are times that he just doesn't deliver a strong enough blow.

Ultimately, Pritchett will need to show that he can run fast at his pro day. He has some defining traits that organizations will value, but he needs to continue improving throughout the early years of his NFL career.





GRADE: 6.7 (Potential Role Player - 4th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 118

POSITION RANK: CB12

PRO COMPARISON: Rasul Douglas





Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings