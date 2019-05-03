NBA Power Rankings: Golden State Warriors Rising in Pursuit of 3-Peat

NBA Power Rankings: Golden State Warriors Rising in Pursuit of 3-PeatMay 3, 2019
With only eight teams still standing, the action in this week's NBA power rankings is concentrated at the top.
The Golden State Warriors are doing that thing again—channeling maximum intensity just when we thought they'd lost their switch-flipping abilities. That's been bad news for the Houston Rockets.
Elsewhere, the Milwaukee Bucks finally stumbled, but their quick response allayed any fear that their dominance during the season wouldn't translate against dialed-in playoff defenses. At the same time, the Boston Celtics showed their rocky regular season wouldn't define their playoff fate.
Down lower, we've still got notes on the lottery clubs and eliminated playoff teams. But with no on-court action to alter their status, those rankings won't change.
During the regular season, ranking criteria included team record, health, advanced stats and gut instinct. All of that still matters, but at this stage of the playoffs, where a survive-and-advance mentality takes hold, we can't help but be prisoners of the moment. If a team is winning games, that counts most.
30-26
Last week's ranking in parentheses.
30. New York Knicks (30)
The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov pulled together all the dangling threads connecting Kevin Durant to the Knicks, and, you've got to admit, there's enough there to weave a convincing tapestry.
Not that the Knicks would ever have second thoughts about pursuing KD in free agency this summer, but the former MVP's takeover scoring binge has to make them doubly excited. In a five-game stretch from Game 3 against the Los Angeles Clippers to Game 1 against the Houston Rockets, Durant scored 201 points. Only Allen Iverson, Michael Jordan and LeBron James have ever done that.
29. Cleveland Cavaliers (29)
The Cavs interviewed former Memphis Grizzlies head coach J.B. Bickerstaff on Tuesday, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. Bickerstaff was the third candidate to officially interview for Cleveland's top job, joining Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard and Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley.
Bickerstaff is only 40, but the Cavs would be his third stop as a head coach (he had Houston's interim job in 2015-16), which makes him feel a bit like a retread. There's plenty to be said for experience, but for a team as far from contention as Cleveland is, a fresher face might be the better move.
28. Phoenix Suns (28)
The Suns seem to be zeroing in on Philadelphia 76ers assistant Monty Williams as their next head coach, and their ongoing purge of the basketball operations department signals the organization's hunger for even more change.
Aaron Nelson, whose Suns training staff was the stuff of legend a decade ago, departed to rejoin former Suns executive David Griffin with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times. Stein also relayed Gonzaga coordinator of analytics Riccardo Fois would come aboard in a significant player development role.
Phoenix's capriciousness was a major story this season, so it's fair to be skeptical about such an extensive overhaul. But when you haven't won more than 24 games in any of the last four seasons, a shake-up is probably a good idea.
27. Washington Wizards (27)
There are a half-dozen high-profile names linked to the Wizards' open general manager position, but none are more startling than Masai Ujiri's. The Toronto Raptors president is "intrigued" by a potential move to Washington, sources told NBC Sports Washington's Ben Standig.
Ujiri flexed hard by trading for what might only be a one-year rental of Kawhi Leonard, but that move (and most of the others he's made while running the Raptors) looks good so far. It's hard to imagine why Ujiri would swap Toronto for Washington. Maybe he just wants a challenge.
Building a winner with John Wall's contract clogging the books would certainly qualify.
26. Chicago Bulls (26)
The Bulls news cycle has been quiet for a couple of weeks, but the "Kris Dunn didn't cut it" siren has been blaring nonstop since the season ended. Since we didn't mention it at the time, and since it clearly informs how Chicago will approach its offseason, here's executive vice president John Paxson on April 11, via K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune:
"Kris is going to have opportunity because he's under contract, but we understand as an organization that's a position that we're going to have to address if we're to make a step in the right direction. No beating around the bush on that one."
If the Bulls land the second pick in June's draft, they won't be able to snag Ja Morant fast enough.
25-21
25. Los Angeles Lakers (25)
Owner Jeanie Buss leaned heavily on familiar faces like Kurt and Linda Rambis when the Lakers interviewed head coaching candidate Monty Williams last week, and now Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times suspects Kurt Rambis will either be installed as associate head coach or assistant general manager.
ESPN's Amin Elhassan said (via Dan Feldman of NBC Sports): "Some agents and GMs around the league have dubbed her the shadow owner of the Lakers, that everything goes through Linda Rambis, and if you want to convince Jeanie of something, you've got to get Linda first."
For an organization that continues to fail because it believes in the hazy value of "knowing what it means to be a Laker," these reports paint a bleak picture. It doesn't seem as though Buss or the Lakers' decision-makers have learned anything.
24. Memphis Grizzlies (24)
Utah Jazz assistant Alex Jensen was the first official interviewee for the Grizzlies' open head coaching spot, according to Tony Jones and Omari Sankofa of The Athletic.
Memphis could do worse than the guy largely credited for developing a young Rudy Gobert, especially with Jaren Jackson Jr. profiling as a similarly dominant defensive force.
If you really want to read the tea leaves, a potential Jensen hire could increase the likelihood of a Mike Conley trade. This would be Jensen's first stint as a head coach, which might signal Memphis' commitment to going younger and fully embracing a rebuild.
Potential first-time NBA head coach Sarunas Jasikevicius is also on Memphis' radar, per ESPN's Wojnarowski. If he's the pick, it would seem to signal a similarly bold new direction.
23. New Orleans Pelicans (23)
Anthony Davis' trade request gets most of the blame for scuttling the Pelicans' season, but injuries also played their part. As we mentioned earlier, New Orleans made a big move to address its problems with staying healthy by adding former Suns trainer Aaron Nelson.
Brooklyn Nets forward Jared Dudley, who spent time with Nelson in Phoenix, was a fan of the hire.
The Pels have been aggressive in their front-office reconstruction, but they haven't connected on every swing, according to Scott Kushner of the New Orleans Advocate: "On the same day Nelson agreed to leave Phoenix, Griffin was turned down by Trent Redden, his former associate in Cleveland and currently the Clippers' assistant general manager. It showed the Pelicans aren't going to get everyone they want."
They got one in Nelson, though, and Griffin's ambition indicates good things are coming.
22. Dallas Mavericks (22)
Apparently, the Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis acquisition was just the start. They've got big follow-up plans in free agency.
According to the New York Times' Marc Stein: "League sources say that the Mavericks intend to fling themselves into the chase for Khris Middleton and/or Kemba Walker with gusto in hopes that they have a shot at one of them."
Nothing would soften the blow of losing Dirk Nowitzki to retirement like a major talent infusion.
21. Charlotte Hornets (21)
If Walker likes the weather in Charlotte, or if he's content with the slower pace of life outside a major market, he should stick with the Hornets. But if he's as constitutionally incapable of handling losing as former teammate Gerald Henderson and former coach Chris Whitney say he is in Yaron Weitzman's recent B/R profile, he's got to get out of there.
Because the losing won't stop anytime soon.
Charlotte has virtually zero financial flexibility and lacks realistic means to add talent to a roster that has missed the playoffs for three straight years.
20-16
20. Minnesota Timberwolves (20)
Gersson Rosas is the new president of basketball operations in Minnesota, as first reported by Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, and he'll have to decide the fate of interim head coach Ryan Saunders.
Saunders has the backing of Karl-Anthony Towns, and that should matter.
Towns' opinion isn't the only consideration, and Saunders, while a sentimental favorite because of his father, Flip, might not be the best option. But if Rosas wants to keep his most important player happy, he'd do well to consider retaining Saunders.
19. Atlanta Hawks (19)
Vince Carter wants to play an NBA-record 22nd season, which means we're going to get at least one more year to rejoice as he sticks his finger in Father Time's eye. Also, more of this.
It's unclear whether Carter will be back with the Hawks, for whom he averaged 7.4 points on 38.9 percent shooting from deep in 76 games last year. But as Atlanta continues to build its culture around young talent, it couldn't hurt to employ a mentor with over 25,000 points and 45,000 minutes of experience.
18. Sacramento Kings (18)
De'Aaron Fox proved plenty in his breakout second season. He averaged 17.3 points and 7.3 assists per game while upping his free-throw rate and hitting 37.1 percent of his treys. He also answered questions about durability, playing 81 games.
"Coming into it, because of my frame and my weight, people thought I wouldn't be able to sustain a season like this or an 82-game season," the 6'3", 175-pound Fox told Jason Jones of The Athletic. "So just being able to prove people wrong, show them that I'm durable and I can get through this."
In light of Fox's central role in Sacramento, it might be smart to scale back next year. He proved his point. Now it's time to embrace the leaguewide emphasis on load management. A player this promising has to think about the long game.
17. Miami Heat (17)
Dwyane Wade's retirement tour went about as well as anyone could have hoped. Now that the afterglow is fading, the Heat will have to face practical concerns created by his absence. Somebody will have to replace Wade as Miami's late-game bucket-getter.
That sound you hear is Dion Waiters rubbing his hands together, Birdman-style, in anticipation.
Waiters posted a career-high 52.8 effective field-goal percentage (which was just barely above the league average) in 44 games last year, and the Heat might be tempted to cede Wade's closer role to their resident chucker. This ought to be fun.
16. Detroit Pistons (16)
Bruce Brown started 56 games as a rookie last year because the Pistons were woefully thin on the wing, but also because the 42nd overall pick flashed top-end defensive potential. Heading into his first professional offseason, Brown understands he must become a two-way threat.
"I have a clear view of what I need to do this summer, and I'm going to put the work in for sure—shooting, ball-handling and finishing at the rim," he told Ansar Khan of MLive.com.
There's nowhere to go but up for Brown, who shot 39.8 percent from the field and 25.8 percent from deep.
If he becomes even passable as an outside shooter, Brown could invigorate a stale supporting cast around Blake Griffin and, ideally, help the Pistons improve on their eighth-place finish in the East.
15-11
15. Indiana Pacers (15)
Victor Oladipo is a little over three months removed from the day his season ended with a ruptured quad tendon, but Pacers president Kevin Pritchard doesn't know when Oladipo will be back on the floor. Add that to the list of concerns that also includes three free-agent starters and Domantas Sabonis' extension eligibility.
In Wednesday's end-of-season interview, Pritchard told reporters of Sabonis: "He's a big-time worker, so he will get better. His role will be bigger."
Indiana needs to decide if Sabonis can share the floor with Myles Turner effectively, because another team is bound to offer Sabonis a starter's salary in restricted free agency next summer. The Pacers won't be able to justify spending big money on Sabonis if he only profiles as a luxury backup.
14. Orlando Magic (14)
Nikola Vucevic played better than ever in his age-28 season, and much of the growth showed up in his long-range accuracy and passing (full-season career highs in three-point percentage and assists per game). We should probably also attribute his breakthrough year to intelligence.
Because this is a very smart thing to say, via John Denton of Magic.com, when you're heading into free agency: "You can always get better, and there's no age limit where you can stop getting better as a player."
There obviously is an age limit where you stop getting better, but let's appreciate Vooch's salesmanship. And let's also recognize we're nearing July free agency, which is when half the players in the league will market themselves through the media. Stay woke.
13. Brooklyn Nets (13)
We're two months from free agency, and the Nets' prospects have never looked better.
Per Anthony Puccio of SNY: "Several league sources have told SNY that top-tier free agents, including Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Tobias Harris, will at least consider Brooklyn this upcoming July when it's time to find their next home."
Brooklyn finally controls its own first-rounder, can clear max cap space this summer, won a playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers, has loads of young talent and advertised a strong culture all year. The Nets deserve free-agent attention ahead of teams like the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers.
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (12)
We've used this space to highlight Russell Westbrook's playoff shortcomings and Oklahoma City's lack of future financial flexibility, so we're overdue for some positivity.
General manager Sam Presti pointed to a source of hope in his Monday press conference when he pegged internal growth as a path forward. While that's partly a concession to an overstuffed payroll that prevents help from arriving via free agency, it also nods to young talent that could improve.
Jerami Grant took a leap as a shooter last year, and both Hamidou Diallo and Terrance Ferguson figure to progress in their second and third seasons, respectively. Westbrook has to get better as a shooter, and even Steven Adams has questions to answer about his fit in the modern game. If the kids continue to improve, that could address a lot of issues.
11. Utah Jazz (11)
When you post an effective field-goal percentage of 45.5 percent in the playoffs (only the Magic and Pistons were worse), despite a never-ending parade of open looks, you know what you need to do in free agency.
"Adding a sniper at any position is something that we're going to have to strongly evaluate," Jazz GM Dennis Lindsey said, per Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News. "We'll have a few options."
Replacing free agent Ricky Rubio with a point guard who scares defenses from deep would be a start, and a deal to swap Derrick Favors for a stretchier frontcourt option wouldn't hurt. Utah was better than its five-game elimination suggested, but running things back and thinking misses will turn into makes would be a mistake.
10. Los Angeles Clippers
Last Week: 9
The Los Angeles Clippers did what they could with inferior talent, seizing a pair of wins from the Warriors before bowing out of the first round in six games. Now, attention turns to a pivotal offseason.
They'll bring their large cap space, functional culture and big-market appeal to bear when luring game-changers in free agency. But they shouldn't forget about one of their own.
Patrick Beverley, who'll be on the market this summer, was vital to L.A.'s gritty identity. And, as head coach Doc Rivers explained in his exit interview, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, he's the kind of guy you might want around to keep a star's ego from affecting things.
"There's no numbers that can quantify what Pat Beverley does for your team—not only just in the games, but in the practices, on the bus, in the locker room. He just does so many things for your team in the right way. He's a good guy to have if you think about winning."
In addition to retaining a cultural tone-setter, the Clippers should re-sign Beverley just so they can say to free agents, "Hey, if he's here and you're here, it means you'll never have to deal with him guarding you in a game."
It's worth a shot, right?
9. San Antonio Spurs
Last Week: 10
The San Antonio Spurs' shooting went cold one too many times.
They shot 36.5 percent from the field in Saturday's 90-86 Game 7 loss to the Denver Nuggets. The Spurs produced the NBA's sixth-ranked offense during the regular season behind ridiculous accuracy that obscured an outdated shot profile. They ranked last in three-point-attempt frequency.
Remarkably, their long-range attempt rate was even lower during the playoffs.
At the risk of oversimplifying, the math finally caught up to San Antonio.
Fortunately, head coach Gregg Popovich is sticking around on a new three-year extension, as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He'll tailor his team's offense to whatever talent is on hand next season, but let's hope he cranks up the three-point frequency a little.
8. Portland Trail Blazers
Last Week: 5
This is a long way to drop the Portland Trail Blazers after their thorough first-round dismantling of the Thunder, but they're up against better competition now and would be down 0-2 if the Denver Nuggets had hit anything in Game 2 on Wednesday.
The Rockets are in an 0-2 hole, but they're playing the fully engaged Warriors. Good luck finding an opponent who wouldn't be flailing against the two-time defending champs when they're playing like this. Portland, though, caught a flawed, exploitable Thunder team in the first round. Now facing a Nuggets squad that needed seven games to dispatch a No. 7 seed in San Antonio, they're finding things much more difficult.
Damian Lillard is still a human flamethrower, but he's got more work to do with defending a Nuggets backcourt full of dangerous shooters. Against OKC, Westbrook basically defended himself with poor shot selection and general inaccuracy.
The Blazers managed a split in Denver and should perform well in Portland for Game 3, but not all 1-1 series mean the two teams are equal.
7. Denver Nuggets
Last Week: 8
Nikola Jokic put up 37 points, nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in Denver's Game 1 win, a five-category line equaled only by LeBron James in the last 35 postseasons.
In Game 2, Jokic was Denver's only starter with a positive plus-minus, and he finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. That wasn't enough to overcome one of the most frigid shooting efforts of the Nuggets' season. They shot just 6-of-29 from long range, good for a 21 percent conversion rate.
Denver had no shortage of quality looks in Wednesday's 97-90 loss. According to NBA.com's tracking data, the Nuggets attempted 18 three-pointers deemed wide open (no defender within six feet) and made just four.
There's a natural fluctuation in Denver's play—perhaps a symptom of its youth. Jamal Murray's confidence is as often a help as it is a hindrance, and even Jokic's aggression waxes and wanes. That said, if the Nuggets had merely shot the ball poorly (and not horrendously) in Game 2, or if they'd been able to make something of the 14 offensive rebounds they grabbed in the fourth quarter, they'd be heading to Portland with a 2-0 lead.
6. Toronto Raptors
Last Week: 3
Kawhi Leonard made quick work of the Sixers with 45 points in a 108-95 Game 1 win, but the Raptors ran into trouble after that.
The Toronto Raptors' bench produced five points in Game 2, and the team fell 94-89. Marc Gasol combined with Danny Green to shoot just 2-of-14 from the field as the Sixers' defensive tweaks put the Raptors' role players in uncomfortable spots. Leonard was brilliant again, scoring 35 points on 13-of-24 shooting, but he got nowhere near enough help.
It wouldn't have taken much; the Raptors continued their postseason streak of phenomenal defense, holding the Sixers to 39.5 percent shooting from the field and 28.6 percent from three-point range. But the offense, outside Leonard, just wasn't there.
Toronto's failure to complete a home sweep while Embiid suffered from a stomach ailment (he took just one shot in the first half of Game 2) could prove fatal. The Raptors again failed to support Leonard and Siakam in a 116-95 Game 3 loss. Toronto surrendered a 21-3 run to start the fourth quarter, which ushered in garbage time and ultimately dropped it into a 1-2 hole with one more game left in Philadelphia.
The Raptors, rather suddenly, are reeling.
5. Boston Celtics
Last Week: 6
Al Horford's value to the Boston Celtics could hardly have been more obvious after the All-Star break, when his presence on the court juiced Boston's net rating by an absurd 17.3 points per 100 possessions. When he slowed Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Celtics' stunning 112-90 Game 1 win on Sunday, it was just the latest confirmation of the veteran center's indispensability.
Boston couldn't repeat that success in a 123-102 Game 2 loss—partly because the Bucks made some adjustments, and partly because Antetokounmpo is too physically dominant for any one tactic to completely neutralize him.
A split in Milwaukee was a massive achievement, though, and that Game 1 victory lent credence to the idea that the Celtics' uneven regular season is behind them.
Offensively, it'll continue to be tough for Boston to score against Milwaukee's disciplined drop coverage. During the regular season, the Celtics were last in the league in free-throw-attempt rate. They've been little better through six playoff games, which means their margin for error is slim. When you're not piling up free throws, you've got to shoot the lights out from the field. The Celtics haven't exactly done that.
Despite a 5-1 postseason record, Boston has by far the worst offensive rating among teams left standing, at 103.9
If the Celtics are going to give the Bucks a prolonged challenge, they'll have to do it with more defensive performances like the one they produced in Game 1.
4. Houston Rockets
Last Week: 2
The Houston Rockets believed missed calls were the cause of their 104-100 Game 1 loss, and they weren't completely off base. The league acknowledged three officiating errors that cost Houston key free throws in the last two minutes alone.
Game 2 was a less controversial affair, although it also featured James Harden playing the bulk of the game with an eyelid laceration and blurred vision following an inadvertent swipe to the face from Draymond Green. Even then, Golden State only escaped with a 115-109 win.
The Rockets are down 0-2 due in no small part to bad luck and tough breaks, but the playoffs are unforgiving. If Houston is going to get back into this series, it'll need to focus on what it can control.
Clint Capela, due partly to an illness, has been virtually unplayable. He was supposed to be a key weapon against the Warriors' undersized lineups, but he couldn't get on the floor down the stretch in Game 2. If he can't find ways to make a difference, the Rockets may not have a chance.
The bigger concern is the continuation of Harden's postseason struggles. He's shooting 37.7 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from deep in these playoffs, down from 44.2 percent and 36.8 percent, respectively, during the year. In each of Harden's seven seasons with the Rockets, his postseason effective field-goal percentage has been worse in the playoffs than the regular season.
Playoff defense is tougher to combat, the competition is better and officials tend to allow more physicality. But postseason decline is a trend Harden can't shake. Until that changes, the Rockets are in trouble.
3. Philadelphia 76ers
Last Week: 7
Things looked bleak for the Philadelphia 76ers after Kawhi Leonard hung 45 points on them in a 108-95 Toronto victory in Game 1, but Jimmy Butler responded with 30 points of his own to deliver a 94-89 answer in Game 2.
If you'd heard the Sixers won a contest in which Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons combined to make just eight field goals, you would have had some questions.
Did the Clippers somehow sign Leonard before the game?
Was Kyle Lowry sidelined while mourning the first-round elimination of dear friend DeMar DeRozan?
Was Marc Gasol unavailable due to a 36-hour bout of angry sobbing after someone spoiled Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones for him?
But no, none of those explanations were behind Philly's series-evening win. Instead, it was Butler's toughness, a step-up performance from James Ennis III and a shrewd matchup rejiggering that put Embiid on Pascal Siakam. Toronto got clean looks in Game 1 when Embiid guarded Gasol, but those dried up when Harris guarded the Raptors big man and Embiid sagged off Siakam.
The Basketball Writers' Adam Spinella broke the whole thing down, lauding head coach Brett Brown for "some of the most meaningful and important tactical adjustments I've ever seen this quickly in a postseason series."
In Game 3, the Sixers laid the lumber at home, destroying a Raptors squad that, again, couldn't generate any offense outside of Leonard and Siakam. Embiid, jubilant throughout, pasted the Raps with 33 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in the 116-95 stomping.
Up 2-1 and physically overwhelming Toronto in two straight games, the Sixers look as formidable as they have at any point this year.
2. Milwaukee Bucks
Last Week: 1
The "system team" label is often a pejorative. While it suggests discipline and commitment to strict rules, it also connotes gimmickry. It sometimes means there's a flaw hiding somewhere.
All year, the Milwaukee Bucks relied on a five-out offense that featured little movement. They spread the floor for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who lacks a reliable perimeter shot, and trusted him to attack. He excelled in that setup by finding his own point-blank looks or spotting shooters once the defense collapsed. On the other end, Milwaukee played an extreme version of drop coverage in the pick-and-roll, inviting pull-up jumpers from guards and practically begging opposing bigs to kill them with pick-and-pop threes.
The plan worked exceptionally well in a 60-win regular season, but Boston exploited it in Game 1, effectively handing the Bucks a failing grade in their first true postseason test (sorry, Pistons).
That Milwaukee tweaked its approach by involving Antetokounmpo in screen actions, and that Khris Middleton's dead-eye shooting forced Boston to unpack the paint in Game 2 showed the Bucks could deviate from their system.
That's a big step for a team that was bound to face better game-planning in the playoffs. The Bucks adjusted and buried Boston to even the series Tuesday.
The chess match is on now, though, and the Celtics will surely devise more schemes to force Milwaukee away from its preferred tactics.
1. Golden State Warriors
Last Week: 4
Through two wins against the Rockets, Draymond Green is averaging 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists on 68.4 percent shooting. Slimmer, healthy and perhaps motivated to show he's still got his A-game ahead of an extension-eligible summer, Green is in peak form. His energy, intelligence and versatility have so far defined Golden State's second-round series against the Rockets.
Head coach Steve Kerr is starting Green at center, swapping out a conventional 5 for Andre Iguodala, who's done masterful work against James Harden. Iguodala, looking impossibly bouncy at age 35, is wreaking havoc on defense and leads all postseason players with 19 dunks, per the Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike.
Yes, the Warriors still have Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant leading the offensive charge. But when Green and Iguodala play like this, Golden State is virtually impossible to beat—even with Curry (ankle, finger) and Thompson (ankle) hobbled.
We knocked the Warriors down several notches last week because lapses in focus, turnovers and shoddy defense cost them two games against a feisty Clippers team. So far, Golden State looks mentally dialed in and has avoided self-inflicted wounds. The Dubs got up 14 more shots than Houston in Tuesday's 115-109 win because they grabbed eight more offensive boards and committed five fewer turnovers.
This version of the Warriors, the one that doesn't beat itself, is as good as it gets. As long as Golden State keeps this up, it'll be hard to consider anyone else for the top spot.
Stats courtesy of NBA.com, Cleaning the Glass and Basketball Reference unless otherwise noted. Accurate through games played Thursday, May 2.