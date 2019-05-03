NBA Power Rankings: Golden State Warriors Rising in Pursuit of 3-Peat

1 of 14

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Last week's ranking in parentheses.

30. New York Knicks (30)

The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov pulled together all the dangling threads connecting Kevin Durant to the Knicks, and, you've got to admit, there's enough there to weave a convincing tapestry.

Not that the Knicks would ever have second thoughts about pursuing KD in free agency this summer, but the former MVP's takeover scoring binge has to make them doubly excited. In a five-game stretch from Game 3 against the Los Angeles Clippers to Game 1 against the Houston Rockets, Durant scored 201 points. Only Allen Iverson, Michael Jordan and LeBron James have ever done that.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (29)

The Cavs interviewed former Memphis Grizzlies head coach J.B. Bickerstaff on Tuesday, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. Bickerstaff was the third candidate to officially interview for Cleveland's top job, joining Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard and Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley.

Bickerstaff is only 40, but the Cavs would be his third stop as a head coach (he had Houston's interim job in 2015-16), which makes him feel a bit like a retread. There's plenty to be said for experience, but for a team as far from contention as Cleveland is, a fresher face might be the better move.

28. Phoenix Suns (28)

The Suns seem to be zeroing in on Philadelphia 76ers assistant Monty Williams as their next head coach, and their ongoing purge of the basketball operations department signals the organization's hunger for even more change.

Aaron Nelson, whose Suns training staff was the stuff of legend a decade ago, departed to rejoin former Suns executive David Griffin with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times. Stein also relayed Gonzaga coordinator of analytics Riccardo Fois would come aboard in a significant player development role.

Phoenix's capriciousness was a major story this season, so it's fair to be skeptical about such an extensive overhaul. But when you haven't won more than 24 games in any of the last four seasons, a shake-up is probably a good idea.

27. Washington Wizards (27)

There are a half-dozen high-profile names linked to the Wizards' open general manager position, but none are more startling than Masai Ujiri's. The Toronto Raptors president is "intrigued" by a potential move to Washington, sources told NBC Sports Washington's Ben Standig.

Ujiri flexed hard by trading for what might only be a one-year rental of Kawhi Leonard, but that move (and most of the others he's made while running the Raptors) looks good so far. It's hard to imagine why Ujiri would swap Toronto for Washington. Maybe he just wants a challenge.

Building a winner with John Wall's contract clogging the books would certainly qualify.

26. Chicago Bulls (26)

The Bulls news cycle has been quiet for a couple of weeks, but the "Kris Dunn didn't cut it" siren has been blaring nonstop since the season ended. Since we didn't mention it at the time, and since it clearly informs how Chicago will approach its offseason, here's executive vice president John Paxson on April 11, via K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune:

"Kris is going to have opportunity because he's under contract, but we understand as an organization that's a position that we're going to have to address if we're to make a step in the right direction. No beating around the bush on that one."

If the Bulls land the second pick in June's draft, they won't be able to snag Ja Morant fast enough.