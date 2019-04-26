NBA Power Rankings: The Golden State Warriors Are Losing Their Grip

4 of 14

Elsa/Getty Images

15. Indiana Pacers (15)

On to sweep victim No. 2.

The Pacers just didn't have enough scoring punch to give the Celtics a series. They tied with Orlando for last in postseason offensive rating and didn't get themselves any extra looks by finishing with the worst offensive rebound percentage among playoff teams.

No Pacer who attempted at least seven shots per game converted at a better rate than Tyreke Evans (43.8 percent), who shook off a career-worst regular season to become an unlikely offensive star. Despite playing the eighth-most playoff minutes on the team, Evans scored more total points than everyone but Bojan Bogdanovic.

This would have been a competitive first-round series if Victor Oladipo had been healthy, as Indiana defended extremely well. Boston posted the lowest offensive rating of any team to advance into the second round.

14. Orlando Magic (12)

The Magic avoided a first-round sweep, but only because they shot the lights out and got a D.J. Augustin game-winner in Game 1.

Even with that anomalous victory on file, Orlando got outscored by 15.7 points per 100 possessions, the worst margin among postseason entrants (non-Pistons division).

The Magic ran into a deep, dangerous, title-worthy Raptors team, so there's no shame in bowing out quickly. If Orlando figures out how to produce league-average offense alongside an already stellar defense next year, it should improve on its performance.

13. Brooklyn Nets (13)

It may not ease the sting, but at least Brooklyn can view its five-game ouster as a positive step in a larger process.

"We understand where we are," head coach Kenny Atkinson told Michael Scotto of The Athletic. "Yes, we're pleased with improving and being a better team from last year, and making the playoffs, but we understand the level where the Sixers are—that's a long ways away."

The Nets got a breakout performance from Caris LeVert, who averaged 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists with a 57.5 effective field-goal percentage. For much of the series, he was Brooklyn's best player.

D'Angelo Russell, a restricted free agent, wants to stick with the Nets. But with LeVert on the rise and Spencer Dinwiddie under contract at a bargain rate, Brooklyn can approach Russell's free agency with leverage that goes beyond its matching rights on any offer sheet Russell signs.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (14)

Russell Westbrook shot 36 percent from the field, antagonized the media on a national stage and talked enough mess to irritate Damian Lillard. In the end, that trifecta produced Oklahoma City's third straight first-round exit—this one in just five games at the hands of a Portland Trail Blazers team playing without starting center Jusuf Nurkic.

If Paul George's shoulder hadn't been barking, and if the Thunder had a single reliable shooter among its role players, maybe things would have been different. But Westbrook is the franchise cornerstone, its purported superstar. And now this makes three consecutive postseasons in which he's shot under 40 percent from the field and failed to channel his intensity into winning play.

He's got to wear this one.

For ranking purposes, we bumped OKC up two spots because it took one game from the Blazers and came within a Lillard dagger of forcing overtime in another. The Magic and Nets lost more decisively.

11. Utah Jazz (9)

It seems like the Jazz overthought this one.

After holding the Rockets to a 99.0 offensive rating during the regular season, the lowest of any team to play Houston at least three times, Utah sold out in copying the Milwaukee Bucks' aggressive scheme for defending James Harden.

Harden diced up the Jazz early in the first round, accepting the open path into the lane Utah allowed and then either finding uncovered shooters in the corners or hitting Clint Capela for lobs. By the time the Jazz relaxed with the gimmicks and tightened up their help rotations in Game 3, it was too late.

That said, the Jazz didn't lose this series on defense. They lost it because they couldn't hit a shot to save their lives. Utah got plenty of good looks. It averaged 11.4 corner three attempts for the series, most among playoff teams, but converted only 21 percent of them. That accuracy rate, as you'd expect, ranks dead last in the postseason.

Utah hit just 23.6 percent of its threes when no defender was within six feet, and Donovan Mitchell couldn't buy a bucket from anywhere.

Ricky Rubio played well in Wednesday's decisive Game 5 loss, but when he air-balled an uncontested three from the left wing that could have given Utah the lead with 1:09 left in the fourth quarter, it was a perfect microcosm of the series.

So if you catch people lamenting Utah's defensive failings against Houston, kindly point them toward the real reason this series ended in just five games.