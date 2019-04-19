NBA Power Rankings: James Harden, Houston Rockets Blasting Their Way to the Top

4 of 14

15. Indiana Pacers (14)

Indiana ranked 21st in offensive efficiency after the All-Star break, so its failure to score against the Boston Celtics is hardly a surprise. Though the Celtics played uneven ball all year, they finished with the league's No. 6 defense. The Pacers were third overall on that end, which is why Games 1 and 2 were such scoring-starved slogs.

But it won't matter how effectively the Pacers defense limits Boston's attack if their offense continues to produce a 36.9 effective field-goal percentage—by far the worst of any playoff team so far.

14. Oklahoma City Thunder (11)

Russell Westbrook is a combined 13-of-37 from the field and 1-of-10 from deep in two losses to the Portland Trail Blazers this postseason. His horrendous regular-season shooting has followed him into the playoffs.

With Paul George's shoulder injury contributing to his own perimeter struggles (6-of-22 from three), the Thunder can't space the floor well enough to force Portland into scrambling rotations. The Blazers defense was supposed to be in big trouble with Enes Kanter in Jusuf Nurkic's place, but OKC isn't forcing Kanter to defend in space often enough to play him off the floor. And if Kanter can avoid being exposed on D, he's proved he can make a major impact on the other end.

A popular upset pick against a Blazers team missing its starting center, the Thunder have fallen embarrassingly flat so far.

13. Brooklyn Nets (15)

Brooklyn landed the first punch with a 111-102 win in Game 1, capitalizing on the Philadelphia 76ers' strange refusal to dominate with superior physicality. Things normalized in Game 2, with Philly pushing harder in transition, leveraging its speed and bulk and overwhelming the Nets with a 51-point third quarter.

The Nets have three guards who can cause problems for Philadelphia's suspect defense at the point of attack. D'Angelo Russell hit several of his pet mid-rangers in Game 1, Spencer Dinwiddie can roast anyone but Jimmy Butler off the dribble, and Caris LeVert's smooth attacks have been effective as well. But Brooklyn can't contend with Joel Embiid inside, and the success it had going small in Game 1 disappeared without Jared Dudley available for Game 2.

In Game 3, Brooklyn couldn't find its stroke from deep (8-of-39 on threes) and had no answers for a Sixers team that should have been beatable without Embiid.

12. Orlando Magic (13)

Given the Raptors' franchise mark of 2-14 in Game 1s, should we even credit Orlando for winning the series opener on D.J. Augustin's game-winner?

Sure, the win technically counts, but Toronto seems to prefer starting every series in the hole. It's tradition. When the Magic hit an improbable 14 of their 29 threes—a key reason they stole Game 1—we should have just shrugged and taken it as the expected result.

Game 2, a 111-82 blowout loss, was probably more indicative of what we'll see the rest of the way. Orlando's offense, which ranked 22nd during the season, stalled against a dialed-in Toronto defense in that one. And Kawhi Leonard individually overwhelmed every defender the Magic threw at him.

Orlando's defense is excellent, which we knew coming in. But like a handful of other teams facing long odds—OKC, Indiana and Utah come to mind—the Magic aren't potent enough on offense to make any serious noise.

11. Denver Nuggets (6)

We'll get to the fireworks in a second, but let's first acknowledge Gary Harris' less-heralded work in his playoff debut. His third-quarter effort in Game 2 was the main reason Jamal Murray's explosion ended up mattering.

If Murray hadn't gone thermonuclear in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's 114-105 win, this space would have been spent on Denver's postseason eulogy. But Murray hit eight straight shots, many of them difficult ones, to save the Nuggets from dropping their first two playoff games at home—where they posted the league's best regular-season record.

There would have been no recovering from that, and the skeptics who questioned Denver's readiness for the bright lights would have been completely vindicated.

Denver doubters should remain confident, as the Nuggets have still lost two of their first three against the seventh-seeded San Antonio Spurs. If this series returns to Denver with the home team in a 3-1 hole, the pressure of an impending upset could overwhelm the young Nuggets.