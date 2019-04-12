NBA Power Rankings: Final Regular-Season Edition Entering 2019 Playoffs

3 of 14

20. Atlanta Hawks (17)

Trae Young shouldn't win Rookie of the Year over Luka Doncic because the former's dreadful start still factors into the decision. Also: Young was the worst defender in the NBA this year, according to ESPN's DRPM.

But if there were an award for the second half of a rookie season, Young would win it. His development into a high-efficiency deep threat with the vision and moxie to engineer solid scoring all by himself was key to Atlanta's strong finish.

The Hawks ranked 25th in offense before the All-Star break but were just a few decimal points outside the top 10 afterward. That's progress, and there's going to be a lot more of it in Atlanta over the next several years.

19. Charlotte Hornets (20)

As Kemba Walker ran himself ragged trying to sneak the Hornets into the playoffs, Nic Batum stopped doing anything at all, becoming a statue in the corner who didn't attack, shoot or facilitate. Not ideal for a dude set to collect over $52 million through 2021.

Ultimately, Walker's 43 points in Wednesday's loss to the Magic were for naught. The Hornets, 39-43, finished two games behind eighth-place Detroit and now face the possibility of losing Walker in free agency. They could also pay him a max salary that would extend through his early 30s, and it's hard to say which scenario would be worse for the franchise.

18. Sacramento Kings (19)

The Kings concluded their most successful season in more than a decade with 39 wins and a clear uptempo identity. De'Aaron Fox took a leap, Buddy Hield became the first player to hit 600 threes over his first three seasons and Marvin Bagley III showed flashes of being an offensive star. That's to say nothing of Harry Giles III staying healthy all year and displaying signs of a starting-caliber (at least) two-way game.

Unfortunately, the day after finishing a year with so many positives, familiar unrest returned with the firing of head coach Dave Joerger—executed by a newly extended and increasingly powerful Vlade Divac. Joerger doesn't have the best record as a relationship-builder, and there were reports all season of locker room and front office tension. So even in the wake of a breakthrough campaign, there's some sense to moving on from Joerger.

The Kings need to get their next hire right. A roster this promising means there are real stakes now.

17. Detroit Pistons (16)

Blake Griffin (sore knee) returned from a three-game absence and did everything he could to reverse the Pistons' downward momentum, scoring 45 points and drilling a season-high nine threes. But Detroit fell to Oklahoma City 123-110 on Friday anyway.

It was Ish Smith who led Tuesday's rally from a 22-point deficit against the Grizzlies, producing a 100-93 win with Griffin hobbled and distraught on the sideline.

The Pistons squeaked into the playoffs on the final day of the season, but Griffin's compromised health means they're probably the least dangerous team in the field.

16. Miami Heat (15)

Dwyane Wade scored 30 points in his final home game on Tuesday, a 122-99 win over the load-managing Sixers, then dropped a triple-double to close out a surefire Hall of Fame career—with the banana boat crew courtside to watch.

The Heat fell two games shy of a playoff berth, but Josh Richardson solidified his position as one of the league's top perimeter stoppers, and the team finished seventh overall in defensive efficiency. If they'd made the playoffs, they would have posed a greater upset threat than Detroit will.