NBA Power Rankings: Steph Curry, Warriors Look Unstoppable Entering Playoffs

Last week's rankings in parentheses.

30. New York Knicks (30)

The Knicks beat the Bulls on Monday, registering just their second win in the last month. But they also enjoyed a greater victory: Everyone now seems sure Kevin Durant is going to New York.

B/R's Howard Beck got an overwhelming consensus from rival executives that Durant is bound for the Knicks, and Ric Bucher said on Fox Sports Radio: "From everything I've heard, it's done. ... Yes, he's leaving [Golden State]."

That'll ease the pain of another week in the cellar.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (28)

The Cavs have quietly put distance between themselves and the rest of the league in an inauspicious way. Despite having more wins than the Knicks and Suns, they're last in net rating by nearly a full point per 100 possessions.

Collin Sexton's second-half improvement remains an encouraging sign, but by at least one measure, Cleveland will finish the season as the NBA's worst team.

28. Phoenix Suns (29)

Devin Booker averaged 52.3 points during a three-game stretch that concluded this past week. Phoenix lost all those game because that's what Phoenix does. The juxtaposition of so many points alongside those defeats produced the predictable "Booker is a chucker" takes.

That debate probably won't get any more fuel this year, as Booker suffered an ugly left ankle sprain in Wednesday's loss to the Utah Jazz. If Booker's season is done, we should note its historic quality. Only five players in league history can match his averages of at least 26 points per game while posting a true shooting percentage of 58 percent or better at age 22 or younger: Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, Bob McAdoo and Amar'e Stoudemire.

27. New Orleans Pelicans (26)

Losses to the Lakers and Hornets produced an 0-2 week for the beleaguered Pelicans, who've won just twice since that shocking three-game winning streak at the beginning of March.

Julius Randle logged 34 points and 11 boards during Wednesday's loss to Charlotte, and he's in line to finish the season as one of just eight players with averages of at least 21 points, eight rebounds and three assists. The other seven were All-Stars.

26. Chicago Bulls (27)

Walt Lemon Jr. is a prime example of how these perfunctory April games between lottery teams can still matter. The undrafted journeyman from Chicago scored a game-high 24 points and hit two free throws with 1.8 seconds left to give the Bulls a 115-114 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

"It means a lot," Lemon told K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune. "Nobody really expected me to be here. The fact the Bulls gave me an opportunity, let alone a chance to win an NBA game, I can't ask for more. I'm truly grateful and humbled."

It was Chicago's first victory since March 20—one produced by several unknown contributors. The Bulls devoted nearly 190 minutes to undrafted players in the win.