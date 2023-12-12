Arrest Warrant Issued After Fan Allegedly Breaks Into Warriors' Stephen Curry's Home

Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A judge in San Mateo County, California, has issued a bench warrant for a suspect in connection to an October break-in at the home of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

The office of District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe confirmed to CBS News Bay Area's Tim Fang that Sheng Gao, 18, failed to appear in court last Thursday for his arraignment.

Prosecutors allege Gao rode a bus to Atherton, where Curry lives. Upon arriving at the Currys' house, he walked onto the property after the gates opened and entered the home through the unlocked front door.

A nanny confronted Gao, told him to leave, and then called police. He exited before authorities arrived but was arrested on a nearby road.

Neither Stephen nor wife Ayesha was at the residence at the time of the break-in.

Wagstaffe told SFGATE's Amy Graff that Gao, an exchange student from China, was informed of the fact some notable people lived in Atherton. The city is known for having the most expensive zip code in the United States.

"Someone had told him a famous basketball player lived on this street and someone told him, 'That's Steph Curry's residence over there,'" Wagstaffe said.