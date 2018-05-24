Every Team's Realistic Dream Signing in 2018 NBA Free Agency

0 of 30

Jason Miller/Getty Images

While the 2018 NBA offseason could be constricted by a nearly leaguewide cap crunch, optimism will once again be free of charge and available in limitless supply.

Think LeBron James and Paul George are bound for L.A.? Go ahead and dream it. Have a hunch the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets will all add stars after deep playoff runs? Embrace that one, too.

We're all for free-thinking here—but we're also cognizant of reality.

Free-agency shopping lists aren't that much different than the ones we take to the grocery store. There might be a splurge item here and there, but it all depends on what the budget allows.

So, while we're dreaming about the best free-agency addition for every team here, we're doing it in a pragmatic manner. It must seem at least remotely possible to make the cut.