Staff Roundtable: Which NBA Superstar Would You Build Around Right Now?

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Today's NBA is as star-driven a league as the sports world has to offer. Need proof? Look no further than LeBron James' seven-year run (and counting) leading his team, whether it be the Miami Heat or the Cleveland Cavaliers, to the Finals.

But here's a question for you: If you were starting a team today, who would you choose as the face of your franchise?

Bleacher Report asked five NBA writers to choose their stars in a first-come, first-served draft. A few notable omissions to share right out of the gate: LeBron, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry all missed the cut. So did the likes of Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Chris Paul.

All six of these superstars made the top 10 in our re-draft this past offseason, but there's a big difference between what we did then and what we're doing now. That project was focused on a one-year NBA 2K simulation, while this exercise looks at which stars are best suited to build around for the future.

With that in mind, who did make the cut?

You'll have to read on to find out. But you should expect a whole lot of youth, a whole lot of length and a whole lot of unicorns.