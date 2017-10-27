Giannis Antetokounmpo's MVP Rise, and More Early-Season NBA Takeaways

10 of 10

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Rarely has a team spiraled out of control quite like this.

Before the first week of the 2017-18 season ended, the Phoenix Suns had lost three games by a combined 92 points, fired head coach Earl Watson, seen highly touted rookie Josh Jackson fined after allegedly miming shooting a fan and watched as Eric Bledsoe ambiguously tweeted about a hair salon his discontent before being dismissed from the team and put firmly on the trade block.

Yikes.

Since then, interim head coach Jay Triano has pushed his troops to win back-to-back contests against the Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz, but it's not like we're expecting a sudden surge toward competency.

Teams regularly make short-lived strides after regime changes both free them up to play with reckless abandon and motivate them to try harder or else risk losing prominent spots in the rotation.

Fortunately, the Suns have at least seen a few bright spots. Negativity is the ultimate takeaway for this organization's early-season disaster, but we'll at least leave their fanbase with a small dose of optimism.

Though Jackson has struggled on defense and can't finish plays around the basket, he's knocked down his fair share of triples. On 3.2 attempts per game, he's connected 37.5 percent of the time. As he grows more accustomed to the speed of the NBA, the rest of his abilities should trend toward a much more positive level.

And yet, he hasn't been the team's most impressive rookie.

That would be 27-year-old point guard Mike James, who has used Bledsoe's absence to make a name for himself. A score-first (and second) player with a nose for creating his own looks off the bounce, James has demonstrated his shooting acumen all over the floor. He was an entertainingly effective offensive guard while playing abroad, and it sure looks like that ability could translate to the sport's highest level.

With James and Jackson learning on the job while Devin Booker continues to post big counting stats on the scoring end, the Suns at least have a few things to feel good about. Whenever they get too down, they can just watch replays of James' game-winner against the Kings.

