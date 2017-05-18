Next Man Up: Who Fills the Void If Top NBA Free Agents Leave?

10 of 10

Incumbent Options

Count the Indiana Pacers as another team that would have an immensely difficult time replacing a star with incumbent options if he departed in free agency.

Jeff Teague was backed up by Aaron Brooks and Joseph Young during his first season in blue and gold, but the former joins him in unrestricted free agency, while the latter has a non-guaranteed contract.

Even if the Pacers do choose to offer Young the entirety of his $1,471,382 deal for 2017-18 rather than clearing up a bit more cap space, they won't be left with much. The 24-year-old Oregon product played in only 33 games during his sophomore season and averaged just 4.1 minutes.

Handing him the featured job shouldn't be an option, but Indiana wouldn't have any choice if all its free-agent 1-guards departed.

External Options

Cap space will not be an issue for the Pacers.

Even if they retain free-agent cap holds for all non-Teague members of the 2016-17 roster, guarantee all non-guaranteed salaries and retain their first-round pick, they'll have about $27 million in cap space—enough to chase after any point guard on the open market.

It's highly unlikely they'll have a chance at securing Chris Paul and Stephen Curry, but can we really rule out a return from George Hill or the acquisition of Jrue Holiday?

One year after he was traded for Teague, Hill returning to Indianapolis would be unlikely but not impossible. Nor is signing Kyle Lowry, so long as they're willing to cut the cord with a few non-essential players.

"Should George settle down in the Circle City for a while longer, though, the Pacers would do well to add Lowry to the mix," Josh Martin wrote for Bleacher Report. "He would be not only a clear positional upgrade over Teague, but a legitimate co-star for [Paul] George, who's been crying out for just the kind of help that Toronto's All-Star can provide."

The Pacers do have appeal with Paul George remaining on the roster, and they have upside in the form of Myles Turner. They have depth at many positions, and they're set up well to continue competing for playoff berths throughout the foreseeable future.

Most Likely Outcome

Don't bet on Teague leaving. If he does, though, Indiana will heavily pursue the top-level free agents and attempt to replace him with a similarly skilled floor general.

