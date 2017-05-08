Potential Landing Spots for Kyle Lowry in 2017 NBA Free Agency

0 of 7

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Kyle Lowry didn’t need long to ponder the first step for his NBA future. The morning after the Toronto Raptors became the latest Eastern Conference contender to meet the Cleveland Cavaliers’ playoff broom, Lowry told local media that he would, in fact, opt out of his contract and re-enter free agency this summer.

The 31-year-old also made clear what he wants at this stage of his career.

“A ring. Nothing else,” he said, per TSN’s Josh Lewenberg. “I just want a ring.”

But where? In Toronto? Somewhere south of the US-Canada border?

Lowry’s answer: “I think I can do it anywhere I play.”

The three-time All-Star declined to declare the criteria by which he’ll choose his next destination. He insisted he hasn’t “thought too far ahead of any of that.”

Lowry will have nearly two months to weigh all the pros and cons before the Association officially reopens for business on July 1. These seven destinations (listed in alphabetical order) may well wind up on his eventual wish list, based on finances, roster fit and upside success, whether immediate or down the line.