10 Things the NBA Playoffs Have Made Crystal Clear During First 2 Weeks

Paul George's wants to play for a contender, and the Pacers aren't close to competing at that level. Their first-round sparring with the Cavaliers was competitive, but they were still swept. They don't immediately have a way to pivot out of the Monta Ellis and Al Jefferson deals, and they'll be hamstrung financially if they re-sign Jeff Teague and C.J. Miles (player option) and let the core marinate.

With team president Larry Bird stepping down, now is the perfect time for the Pacers to hit reset. Bird's successor, Kevin Pritchard, is 11 years his junior and, thus, better suited to play the long game. As Jared Wade of 8 Points, 9 Seconds wrote in a Twitter thread just after the Bird news broke:

"My initial thoughts: The Pacers, particularly in a rebuild, are better off under Pritchard. Larry has made many bad personnel moves of late. And I don’t believe Bird would have the demeanor and, really the stomach, for the asset-wrangling that needs to happen in Indiana right now. Whereas Pritch will go HARD trying to win deals, use savvy cap tricks and generally try to prove to everyone he remains an elite GM/NBA mind."

The Pacers will get a leg up on retaining George if he makes an All-NBA team. They'll be able to offer him a five-year extension worth in excess of $200 million—money he's not likely to turn down.

But that's a lot to shell out for one player. Add in new deals for Miles and Teague, plus Turner's extension after next season, and Indiana will be tying itself to specific core for the foreseeable future—only one member of which, Turner, has yet to reach his peak.

That's a precarious place to sit. And this the best-case scenario. If George doesn't earn All-NBA honors, everything changes. The Pacers can wait to see if he lands it next year, but then they risk him reaching free agency (player option) and leaving without compensation.

George remains "hell-bent" on getting himself to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to USA Today's Sam Amick. (This contradicts his purported desire to contend, but whatever.) Teams won't empty their asset armory to trade for him mid-year with that scenario hanging over their heads.

Dealing him before the season allows the Pacers to extract more value out of his departure. The right suitor will unload an alluring combination of picks and prospects in hopes one year with them convinces George to stick around long term. Those buyers can then be used as leverage against the Lakers, should they keep this year's top-three-protected pick and be willing to package the player they draft with a mix of their other youngsters.

Shopping George early beats the alternative of accepting pennies on the dollar or, worse, getting nothing at all later. It may even beat giving a $200-plus million extension to a 27-year-old who is unlikely to ever headline a squad better than what Indiana went to war with in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

