All-Postseason Teams After the Two Weeks of NBA Playoffs

J Pat Carter/Getty Images

Guard: Patrick Beverley, Houston Rockets

There's no intentional trolling here. Patrick Beverley deserves this. He spent the first round against the Oklahoma City Thunder draining 40-plus percent of his threes and holding Russell Westbrook to 7-of-27 shooting when he was the primary defender.

According to Basketball Reference's Box Plus-Minus, only three other guards have matched Beverley's offensive and defensive value per 100 possessions in as many appearances: Mike Conley, Chris Paul and Westbrook.

James Harden was too inefficient to get this nod, and even if he buried more of his triples, Beverley's work on defense and against Westbrook might've still rendered him the more valuable player.

Guard: Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

Yes, Westbrook averaged a triple-double against the Rockets. And yes, the Thunder would have won Games 4 and 5, and perhaps Game 2, if they knew how to even slightly function without him.

But Westbrook still shot under 40 percent from the field and worse than 27 percent from behind the three-point line. His decisions down the stretch of close games didn't make sense. He hijacked the offense in fourth quarters and shot 4-of-14 in crunch-time situations.

He was spectacular. He was maddening. He was overworked. He was his own saboteur. He was culpable. He was blameless. He was so many things, both good and bad—a confounding mix that just can't supersede any of the four guards in front of him.

Forward: Paul George, Indiana Pacers

Imagine averaging 28.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.8 steals through the first round and not being recognized as a top-four forward. This is Paul George's dilemma, and to be honest, given the competition, there's nothing he could have done to change it.

Except, maybe, shoot better than 2-of-10 in the clutch.

Forward: Gordon Hayward, Utah Jazz

Gordon Hayward must have known this list was going to be a thing, and that he would be up for an honorable mention if he didn't register an absence. Why else would he try to play through food poisoning in the Utah Jazz's Game 4 win over the Los Angeles Clippers?

Strike that nine-minute outing from the ledger, and he's averaging 26.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 48.6 percent shooting, including a 47.8 percent hit rate on threes. So just in case you weren't sure whether the Jazz would give him a max contract without even thinking, now you know.

Center: Greg Monroe, Milwaukee Bucks

Greg Monroe has continued his march into two-way-weapon territory.

He is no match for second-unit bigs, keeps setting good screens and has reinvented himself as a rim-runner. He struggles as a stationary paint-protector, let alone a roving one, but his strong post prevention has carried over, and he's sneaky-good with his hands. He smothers rival scorers on the catch, often negating their opportunity to put the ball on the floor, and once again leads the Milwaukee Bucks in steals per 100 possessions.

Monroe is so good in his role, as a more versatile Jonas Valanciunas, he (lightly) threatened to crack the first or second team.