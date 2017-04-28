NBA Power Rankings: Who's Flexing After Two Weeks of NBA Playoffs?

0 of 11

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

With the first round nearly over, we've swept the power ranking field of the lottery flotsam and four teams already bounced from the postseason.

We're dealing with the best of the best now, and after a year of finding interesting things to say about the Orlando Magic every week, let's just say it feels good.

The process is a bit trickier now, though, because we're dealing in smaller samples and factoring in matchups. It's only gotten harder to separate these teams into an order that reflects present strength. As an example, maybe the San Antonio Spurs are still the second-best team in the NBA...but they sure didn't look like it against the Memphis Grizzlies, even though they won the series.

As always, advanced metrics, record and health influence each team's position. If certain playoff matchups revealed weaknesses we were concerned about heading into the playoffs, that'll factor in, too.

The finality of the postseason means results get a leg up on process in our evaluations, so the teams that have already advanced will populate the upper reaches of our rankings.

Wins are what matter most now.