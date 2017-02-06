The Biggest Potential 2017 NBA Trade Deadline Steals

2 of 12

Magic C Nikola Vucevic (left) and Mavericks C Andrew Bogut Manuela Davies/Getty Images

Andrew Bogut, Dallas Mavericks

Andrew Bogut's $11 million expiring salary should be hot property, even as he copes with hamstring issues. But the Dallas Mavericks have played themselves back into playoff contention, winning nine of their last 12 tilts.

Just two games separate them from the No. 8 seed in the woefully wacky Western Conference, so it feels unlikely they'll send Bogut packing without receiving first-round compensation.

Shabazz Muhammad, Minnesota Timberwolves

We know the Minnesota Timberwolves are shopping Shabazz Muhammad, according to ESPN.com's Marc Stein. We also know there are scores of buyers who could use the scorching-hot three-point clip he's posted over the last month (51.1 percent since Jan. 6).

But Muhammad has yet to develop into a plus defender or reliable passer. Combine that with the raise he'll command in restricted free agency, and his relocation will be more properly priced than steeply discounted.

Nerlens Noel, Philadelphia 76ers

Nerlens Noel is playing well for the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite missing most of the season, he has saved them more points on the defensive end than anyone not named Robert Covington and Joel Embiid, according to NBA Math. And he's upped the ante as a pick-and-roll finisher.

Keeping him with Embiid for the long haul is a tantalizing proposition, but the Sixers still have the futures of Richaun Holmes, Ersan Ilyasova (free agent this summer), Jahlil Okafor, Dario Saric and Ben Simmons to consider. Doling out the money it'll take to keep Noel in restricted free agency may be overkill unless a frontcourt fire sale predates his next contract.

Philly could end up moving him to simplify matters. His play gives general manager Bryan Colangelo some leverage in negotiations, but the market for his services is fairly bare, according to Philly.com's Keith Pompey—great news for Noel enthusiasts.

Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic

Nikola Vucevic, like almost everyone else on the Orlando Magic roster, is still up for grabs, according to Sporting News' Sean Deveney. Bismack Biyombo and Serge Ibaka arguably render him expendable, but he's been the team's most consistent big.

Orlando also has to factor in Ibaka's eventual foray into free agency. Shipping him elsewhere is the more urgent endeavor if the Magic don't want to hand him max money over the offseason.

Ibaka won't garner a monstrous return as an imminent flight risk, and Biyombo's value is nonexistent. Vucevic's sub-$12 million salary is a friggin' steal under the elevated salary cap, and he's signed through 2018-19 without an escape clause.

All Vucevic trade scenarios have to end with the Magic securing an adequate premium.

Thabo Sefolosha, Atlanta Hawks

Thabo Sefolosha should have his own rung on the top-10 ladder because of how much better the Atlanta Hawks look with him on the floor.

And yet he doesn't, because the Hawks are that much better with him in the game.

Two other wings have saved as many points on the defensive side as Sefolosha, according to NBA Math: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant. And this, mind you, is with Sefolosha sitting out since Jan. 27 as he tends to a groin injury.

Atlanta can only demand so much for a 32-year-old on an expiring contract, and there's always the chance he'll stay put at a slight discount in his next pact. If the Hawks are going to trade him, they'll scrap and claw for as much as possible—making it less likely that Sefolosha will be picked up on the cheap.