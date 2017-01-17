Ranking the Most Underrated 2017 NBA All-Star Game Candidates

Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies offense becomes watchable whenever Mike Conley is in the game. And the point guard is once again scoring and passing like a No. 1 option with the turnover rate of a low-usage third-stringer.

In a vacuum, this should be enough to get Conley more All-Star adulation. But he plays a loaded point guard position and has missed almost one-third of Memphis' square dances. His case, while strong, lacks a certain oomph.

Al Horford, Boston Celtics

Al Horford, like Conley, has availability working against him. He has missed 25 percent of the Boston Celtics' schedule, and it's genuinely difficult to bestow All-Star honors upon players who (will) barely crack the 1,000-minute mark at the halfway point.

Any argument against Horford ends there.

Boston's defense and rebounding situations are wonky with him in the middle, but he's been a boon for the offense's spacing and is notching career-best assist and block percentages.

Much like Dirk Nowitzki is one of the original stretch 4s, Horford is among the NBA's initial unicorns. He flashed outside range, playmaking and shot-blocking chops long before Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, Kristaps Porzingis and Karl-Anthony Towns were making opposing defenses faint.

Chris Paul, Los Angeles Clippers

Can Chris Paul be underrated?

This is one of the great questions we've needed to ask over the past few years. Stephen Curry and Russell Westbrook have seized control of the "best point guard" debate, while the rises of Damian Lillard, Kyle Lowry, Isaiah Thomas, John Wall, Kemba Walker et al. have bilked Paul's predictable greatness of its shine.

This is the eighth time Paul has cleared 16 points, nine assists and two steals per game. No one else in NBA history has done the same more than three times. Paul remains absurd, in the best possible way, and doesn't get enough fanfare for his feats.

Classifying him as categorically underrated, though, is a problem. He is fifth in voting among Western Conference guards, and it's tough to argue anyone in front him—James Harden, Klay Thompson, Curry and Westbrook—isn't worth his current spot.