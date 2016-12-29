One New Year's Resolution for Each NBA Team in 2017

Normal people use the blank slate of each new year to renew commitments in diets they won't follow and workout regimens they don't have the stamina for beyond Jan. 2. But for NBA teams, calendar turns are a chance to shape the rest of the season using meaningful sample sizes.

Every squad has a concrete idea of where it stands and what it's capable of as the campaign nears the halfway point. Each New Year's resolution will be crafted in the eyes of these expectations.

What can every NBA team do to maximize the rest of its season? Which bad habits must be kicked? What lineup changes should be made? Who should be targeted before February's trade deadline?

Contenders will aim to entrench themselves in the championship pursuit. Rebuilding teams should accept their fate and focus on the big picture. And the fringe-postseason outfits have the option of chasing low-seeded playoff berths or joining the restructuring ranks.