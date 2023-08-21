Knicks Allege Former Employee Illegally Took Proprietary Files to Raptors in Lawsuit

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

A former New York Knicks employee who now works for the Toronto Raptors may have landed in hot water.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, the Knicks filed a lawsuit Monday alleging that the employee "illegally took thousands of proprietary files with him to his new position" with the Raptors. The material taken allegedly includes play frequency reports, a prep book for the 2022-23 season and video scouting.

Per Begley, the lawsuit alleges that former employee Ikechukwu Azotam "illegally procured" and disclosed the proprietary information by sharing it with members of the Raptors organization, including newly hired head coach Darko Rajaković and player development coach Noah Lewis. The Raptors hired Azotam earlier in the offseason.

An MSG spokesperson released a statement saying that "thousands" of files were taken by Azotam and the Knicks "were left no choice but to take this action," per Begley.

Begley noted that the Knicks contacted both the Raptors and the NBA before filing the lawsuit. While he was employed by the Knicks, Azotam allegedly signed an agreement that included a "confidentiality clause requiring him to maintain the secrecy of all confidential or proprietary Knicks information."

The lawsuit also alleges that the other Raptors employees named as defendants "directed Azotam to misuse his access to the Knicks' subscription to Synergy Sports to create and then transfer to the Raptors Defendants over 3,000 files consisting of film information and data."

Begley and Alex Smith reported that Azotam worked for the Knicks as an assistant video coordinator and then as a director of video/analytics/player development assistant from 2020-23 before being "recruited" to work for Toronto "in or around" June. The lawsuit states that Azotam informed the Knicks of the offer in July, at which time he began "secretly forwarding proprietary information from his Knicks email account to his personal Gmail account, which he then shared with the Raptors Defendants."