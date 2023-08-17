Former Patriots LB Willie McGinest Pleads Not Guilty to Alleged 2022 Assault

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Former New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest entered not guilty pleas on all charges related to an alleged assault in a Los Angeles restaurant last year.

TMZ Sports reported McGinest was charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon and one felony count of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury. Video shows the longtime NFL star and others repeatedly hitting a man, who has since filed a lawsuit that says McGinest assaulted him after he made a comment about USC's Pac-12 Championship Game loss to Utah.

McGinest played college football at USC from 1990 to 1993 before entering the 1994 NFL draft and being selected by the Patriots, with whom he played 12 seasons before finishing his career with the Cleveland Browns.

While McGinest issued a not guilty plea in court, he previously apologized for the incident.

"I am disappointed in myself, as I know this is an isolated incident and is not reflective of my faith, role as a father, life's body of work, or the role model I've worked hard to become," McGinest said. "It is personally devastating that decades of community service, youth engagement, mentoring, and professional development would become an afterthought in a single moment that should have never happened."

NFL Network suspended McGinest from his role as an analyst following the arrest. He has not appeared on the station since.