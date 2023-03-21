St. John's HC Rick Pitino Reflects on Louisville Firing: 'Never Cheated the Game'

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Rick Pitino is returning to a high-profile position after becoming the head coach at St. John's, but with it comes the need to address his past.

The 70-year-old was asked about his departure from Louisville Tuesday on SportsCenter (4:30 in video):

"I've never cheated the game, I've never cheated in the game," Pitino said. "You can't vacate a national championship. Look, you can take a banner down. ... You can't change history. We won the national championship. We didn't cheat to win the game."

Pitino led Louisville to the national championship in 2013, the coach's second career title after winning in 1996 with Kentucky, but the win was later vacated by the NCAA after a 2018 investigation. The governing body determined that Louisville director of basketball operations Andre McGee paid women for sex acts for players and recruits.

The Cardinals were also involved in a pay-for-play scandal, with the team allegedly paying the family of a recruit $100,000. Pitino was fired for cause in 2017.

"Looking back on it now, I deserved to be fired by Louisville," Pitino said in 2020. "Was I innocent of any wrongdoing? Yes I was, but I was the leader and I deserved to be fired."

After three years away from college basketball, mostly coaching in Greece, Pitino returned to the U.S. in 2020 to become the head coach at Iona. In three seasons, the Gaels reached the NCAA tournament twice, including this past season where the squad also won the MAAC regular-season title.

Pitino is now back in the spotlight after signing a six-year deal with St. John's, preparing for his third stint in the Big East after his time with Louisville and Providence. Though there are question marks about his history, the veteran coach maintains his innocence.